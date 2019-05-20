Agriculture Commodities Week Ahead Weather Outlook: Pattern Turns Warmer, But Wetter Particularly Over Western Corn Belt

Active storm track has its eyes set on the central U.S. with anomalous troughing over the western U.S., and a strong heat ridge over the Southeast U.S.

Investment Thesis

Expect for prices to remain rangebound in the week ahead with weather and trade leading the way.

The U.S. July corn futures finished Friday's trading session up 1.02% to $3.8288, with the U.S. July soybean futures down 2.15% to $8.2100 and the U.S. wheat futures lower 0.83% to $4.6312. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up 0.13% ($0.02) to $15.46, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished down 2.55% ($0.38) to $14.52 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 0.95% ($0.05) to $5.23. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 4 cents to $4.630, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 1 cent to $4.176, resulting in a bearish 45-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was up $0.01 to $5.276.

Weather to dominate the headlines this week with a heat wave across the southern U.S. and strong to severe storms across the central U.S.

The first heat event of the season is set to get underway later this week and over the weekend. Strong upper troughing over the western U.S. with downstream strong upper level ridging over the Southeast U.S. will result in strong cooling demand with record to near record-breaking heat across the southeast U.S. Daytime high temperatures during this timeframe will range in the 90s with some 100s possible. Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 3-8 day (May 22-27) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 3-8 day (May 22-27) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Sandwiched between these two prominent upper level features in the near term will be an active jet stream associated with a baroclinic zone/surface frontal boundary draped along the periphery of the Southeast U.S. heat dome or across the central U.S. (Plains/Midwest). Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms will travel along this narrow channel/boundary resulting in unneeded precipitation across the major crop production centers. The epicenter looks to be centered over the western corn/soybean belts. This will continue to create disruptions and planting delays for farmers across these regions. Additionally, shippers will continue to face challenges with logistics due to river system closures from high waters along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. The warmer changes in the weather outlook is a good thing, but until we see prolonged period of dryness taking place over the central U.S., this scenario will continue to be the case.

Figure 5 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center is forecasting the heaviest of precipitation to fall over the Central U.S/Western Corn and Soybean Belts.

Source: NOAA

Figure 6 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting a wetter-than-normal (in green) precipitation pattern over the corn/soybean belts, with normal to drier-than-normal precipitation across the southeastern U.S. courtesy of the heat ridge in the 6-12 day time frame (May 24-31).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Weather will continue to support prices to the upside as storms continue to disrupt and slow planting season. This will likely result in corn and soybean yields being lowered. Delays will also be the case over the spring wheat belt. While weather will continue to provide upside support, we must continue to keep an eye on the U.S.-China trade war developments as well as other factors such as export and supply. Because of this, look for prices to remain rangebound over the next week.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.