Why I'm Selling Half Of My V.F. Corp. Shares

However, as a cautious investor, I'm taking some profits and will consider selling the rest of my position if the current yield goes below 2%.

I believe the spin-off to be a sound decision which will put the spotlight on top performing segments.

VFC has been one of my favorite dividend stocks since purchasing it in 2017.

Introduction

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has a dividend yield of 2.26% and is trading at $90.35 per share. Based on my M.A.D. Assessment, VFC has a Dividend Strength score of 88 and a Stock Strength score of 86.

While I believe VFC is a fantastic stock which will continue to grow the dividend at a generous rate, I explain why I recently sold half of my position in VFC.

Source: mad-dividends.com

V.F. Corp. owns a large portfolio of lifestyle brands including The North Face, Timberland, Vans, Lee, Wrangler, Nautica, and others. The company offers product into outdoor and action sports, jeanswear, imagewear, and sportswear.

In August last year, the company announced its plans to spin off its denim brands into a company which would go by the name of Kontoor Brands.

Before I start an in-depth analysis of the fundamentals, let me say, I fully agree and support management’s decision to spin off denim. Denim has been a drain on margins and revenue growth for a while now. Wrangler and Lee are slow-growing, maturing brands while brands like Vans and TNF are fast-growing.

Source: mad-dividends.com (Original SEC filing here)

As you can see in the table above, Jeans represent 17% of sales but only 13.5% of profits. It is less profitable than the other segments. Furthermore, the segment has been declining for a while.

By focusing on its core fast-growing brands, I believe VFC will thrive as a company. Now, let’s get started with my M.A.D. assessment.

This assessment will be divided into two parts: dividend strength and stock strength.

You might ask what the difference is between dividend strength and stock strength? A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential. A high stock strength score is an indicator that the share price is likely to increase in upcoming quarters. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

For a stock’s dividend to be qualified as strong it needs to a) be safe and very likely to be maintained and b) have the potential to grow many times in upcoming years.

Both are equally important, and both will be analyzed within this article.

I will look at VFC's payout and coverage ratios to assess dividend safety. VFC's dividend potential will be derived by analyzing the current dividend yield as well as the history of revenue, net income and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

55% of V.F. Corporation's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 33% of dividend stocks.

Operating cash flow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend, and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. VFC pays 53% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 20% of dividend stocks.

To finish my assessment of VFC's payout ratios, I turn to free cash flow payout. V.F. Corporation has a free cash flow payout ratio of 67%, a better ratio than 32% of dividend stocks.

V.F. Corporation's payout ratio is satisfying according to these 3 metrics. However, the company will need to show its ability to grow its cash flow at a faster rate. As you can see in the graph and table below, VFC’s operating cash flow payout has been creeping up during the past 5 years.

03/01/2015 02/01/2016 31/12/2016 30/12/2017 29/12/2018 Dividends $1.1000 $1.3300 $1.5300 $1.7200 $1.8900 Net Income $2.38 $2.85 $2.54 $1.52 $3.45 Payout Ratio 47% 47% 61% 114% 55% Cash From Operations $3.92 $2.68 $3.56 $3.72 $3.59 Payout Ratio 26% 47% 42% 47% 53% Free Cash Flow $3.18 $1.88 $2.91 $3.03 $2.83 Payout Ratio 35% 71% 53% 57% 67%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

VFC can pay its interest 16 times, which is better than 83% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfying.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that VFC’s dividend is safe. Even if we remove 10-15% from cash flow and net income (as would be the case post-spinoff), the dividend is still affordable while leaving some room for growth.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential.

Source: mad-dividends.com

V.F. Corporation's dividend yield of 2.26% is better than 47% of dividend stocks.

This is quite a bit lower than when I initiated my position in VFC in June 2017 following an article Robert published recommending a purchase.

When I purchased around $55 per share, VFC was paying close to a 3% yield. However, looking at the 10-year chart, we see that the investment community is happy to trade VFC all the way down to a 1.5% yield, implying that the price could still go higher from here.

This last year, the dividend grew 10% which is lower than its 5-year CAGR of 15%. The dividend has been growing at a really high rate. I expect 8-10% dividend hikes in upcoming years.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Over the previous 3 years V.F. Corporation has seen its revenues grow at a 3% CAGR and net income by a 4% CAGR. Top line and bottom line growth will ultimately be the deciding factors of a company's ability to continue growing its dividend. Healthy revenue and earnings growth are essential.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, VFC’s dividend has decent potential for growth. When we exclude denim, the company has grown revenues 18% YoY.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives VFC a dividend strength score of 88/100.

VFC has great dividend coverage and continues to grow at a healthy rate. The denim division has somewhat masked the aggressive growth of other brands. I believe VFC will be able to continue growing its dividend 8-10% for upcoming years.

Stock Strength

Looking at dividend strength with no regard to other fundamental factors is a mistake many dividend investors make. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

These fundamentals are what determine a company's stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Each of these factors will be analyzed, one by one, to best understand the stock's underlying dynamics.

Value

To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock’s ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

VFC has a P/E of 26.19x

P/S of 2.64x

P/CFO of 25.14x

Dividend yield of 2.26%

Buyback yield of -1.00%

Shareholder yield of 1.26%.

These values would suggest that VFC is more undervalued than 47% of stocks, which is somewhat worrying. When I invested in VFC in 2017, it was more undervalued than the median US stock, while it is now valued slightly higher than the median US stock.

This suggests that VFC is now fully priced. As a dividend investor, I monitor stocks which become overvalued as I will explain in the last section of the article.

Value Score: 47/100

I also draw P/E lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's P/E range, and therefore serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The chart above suggests that VFC is trading around its 5-year average P/E. This implies that VFC trades around median US stock valuations, and in line with its historical valuation.

While VFC was a bargain in 2017, this no longer seems to be the case.

Momentum

Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

V.F. Corporation' price has increased 5.09% these last 3 months, 7.74% these last 6 months and 16.46% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $90.35.

Source: mad-dividends.com

VFC has better momentum than 77% of stocks, which I find to be very satisfying. The top 25% of stocks based on momentum usually outperform the market. They can also be more volatile than the overall market, which as you can see is the case with VFC.

The momentum of apparel stocks is highly influenced by trade war fears because of lead times to get goods out of China. I have chosen to continue investing in high-quality stocks, whether they are exposed to tariffs or not, because I believe they will weather the storm, just like VFC came through after everyone was scared that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would be the end of retailers.

Momentum score: 77/100

Financial Strength

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks which dramatically increase their financial leverage.

VFC's Debt/Equity ratio of 1.4 is better than 51% of stocks. V.F. Corporation's liabilities have decreased by 4% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 24.0% of VFC's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that V.F. Corporation has better financial strength than 86% of stocks. This is extremely satisfying. When a company’s fundamentals are strong, they can weather any crisis - like tariffs - because they aren’t too stretched. VFC has reasonably low gearing which has even decreased.

Financial Strength Score: 86/100

Earnings Quality

Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

V.F. Corporation’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -2% puts it ahead of 23% of stocks.

110.8% of VFC's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 49% of stocks.

Each dollar of VFC's assets generates $1.3 of revenue, putting it ahead of 84% of stocks.

Based on these findings, VFC has higher earnings quality than 58% of stocks.

The company only has a very small amount of negative accruals. While this won’t hurt future earnings it won’t help much either. Like many apparel companies it has quite high levels of asset turnover, since the business model doesn’t require loads of capital.

Earnings Quality Score: 58/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 86/100 which is very satisfying.

While VFC doesn’t offer fantastic value and earnings quality is only slightly above the median US stock, it has great fundamentals and good momentum.

Conclusion: So why did I sell half my position?

With a dividend strength score of 88 and a stock strength of 86, V.F. Corporation is a good choice for dividend investors, which is the reason I’ve kept half of my position.

When investing in dividend stocks, I do so primarily based on the dividend’s potential to pay me a reasonable amount which grows at a reasonable rate. But stocks also go up and down.

The way I see it, a 60% capital gain on a 3% dividend yielding stock is like 20 years of dividends if and only if the gain is realized.

So by realizing the gain and finding a stock which presents more potential for upside and yields 3% (my original dividend yield on VFC), I can increase the yearly income from my position by 36%.

Selling part of my VFC position allows me to take some profits off the table, increase dividend income and keep the position at a manageable size.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.