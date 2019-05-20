Nevro: Opioid-Free Pain Relief - Takeover Coming

As is always the case with stocks, Nevro's prospects must be balanced against a plentiful bouquet of risks.

Nevro's CEO is in focus, following a recent activist-assisted replacement of CEO Rami Elghandour with an industry heavyweight having exemplary takeover credentials.

Nevro (NVRO) is a successful younger (IPO in 2014) company battling to establish its neuromodulation therapy to prevent a variety of chronic pain situations. It is working diligently to find itself as it faces the prospect of slowing growth. This article will describe the company's process and its prospects.

High-tech pain relief device powers a stock market darling until a reckoning spoils the party.

On its website, Nevro graphically describes its sinuous development path, beginning with its formation in 2006. The company follows through with commercial establishment of its pain relief device, beginning with research at Stanford and confirmed at UC Davis. Then, just a few years on, it began notching up ex-US regulatory successes; these allowed the company to launch its HF10 spinal cord stimulation device in Australia and Europe in 2011.

Favorable publicity from publications and presentations emboldened it to go public in 2014, listing on the NYSE as NVRO. Additional favorable publications and presentations paved the way for FDA approval of HF10 therapy. Weeks later, the company proudly announced the first US "... commercial use of the Senza® spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, which delivers Nevro's proprietary HF10™ therapy."

Prior to going public, Nevro's intriguing neuromodulation technology attracted investments from pharma heavyweights such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Covidien, and Novo Nordisk (NVO). When the company decided to take the plunge into the public markets, its 10/6/14 $145 million IPO was highly successful. Additional financings followed. Dilution was easy to ignore as the share price surged.

In short order following lockup expiration, Nevro raised ~$240 million in an early June 2015 stock sale. The proceeds of the sale, with its offering price of $51, went towards selling shareholders (~$150 million) and to the company (~$90 million).

Despite the fact that the bulk of the proceeds went to cash out early-stage investors, with only a minority actually going to the company, the share price generally held. It dipped into the high $30s for a few days in October 2015 but closed out 2015 in the $60s, actually grazing a high mark ($72.51) on 1/11/16.

The chart below shows a visual record of Nevro stock path from its initial offering to date:

Data by YCharts

The share price flirted with >$100 prints on brief occasions in the autumn of 2016 as the company's revenues rose sharply. Nevro's 2018 10-K (p.1) charts its revenues through 2018 as shown below:

Q1 revenues have historically (admittedly a small sample) dropped below revenues for the preceding Q4. Q1 2019 added to and punctuated this data set; Q1 2019 revenues were $81.1 million, falling back over 24% from Q4 2018's $107.9 million.

Nevro was ramping on its promising technology heralded as a breakthrough in addressing chronic pain. Yet, all the while, it was still just another money-losing medical device startup pumping up a huge accumulated deficit. Again, its 2018 10-K (p. 26) tells the tale of how the company:

... incurred net losses of $49.2 million, $36.7 million and $31.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, our accumulated deficit was $306.1 million.

As will be discussed below, Nevro installed a new CEO effective March 2019. After only weeks at the helm, he was on the Q1 2019 earnings CC. In the press release announcing the change, Nevro pulled its previous guidance. (Previous 2019 guidance had been for revenues between $400 and $410 million.)

During the Q1 2019 earnings call, Nevro did guide for Q2 2019 revenues of between $87 million and $89 million with gross margins in the high 60s range. This compared to Q2 2018 revenues of $96.1 million and gross margin of 71%.

Nevro's CEO is in focus, following a recent activist-assisted replacement of CEO Rami Elghandour with an industry heavyweight having exemplary takeover credentials.

In March 2016, Nevro promoted its president Rami Elghandour to CEO. The company continued to prosper under Elghandour's initial term.

As shown by the chart above, shares shot briefly to triple digits during Elghandour's early tenure. Then, as his term matured into 2018, the stock hit several periods of unpleasant turbulence. As 2018 passed into 2019, the turbulence began to take on a more dire cast.

The fact that Elghandour had managed to ratchet his compensation package (p. 35) all the way up to >$11 million (2016) and >$13 million (2017), likely rankled some stakeholders as the bloom came off the rose.

In any case, biotech activist Broadfin Capital reported a large new stake in Nevro in its 12/31/2018 13-F. Acting quickly, it took a hand in a C-Suite shuffle which peremptorily removed CEO Elghandour, replacing him with industry veteran Keith Grossman, while also securing two board seats.

With 30 years of medical device experience, CEO Grossman has an interesting vita. He was CEO of Thoratec back in 2015 when it was acquired by St. Jude for $3.4 billion (a 40% premium). He was similarly CEO of Conceptus back in 2013 when it was acquired by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) for $1.1 billion (a 20% premium).

Not surprisingly, Nevro enjoyed a nice share bump of 34% at the announcement of the Grossman installation. It is easy to speculate that a CEO who has twice before successfully peddled smaller medical device companies to larger industry players might go for a hat-trick.

The new CEO laid out Nevro's revised game plan during his 5/10/19 Q1 2019 earnings CC.

During Nevro's Q1 2019 earnings CC, CEO Grossman laid out his priorities. His initial focus will be to reorganize and refocus the company's sales efforts. He decried Nevro's previous emphasis on the size of the sales corps at the expense of its effectiveness.

The CEO emphasized his satisfaction with the current quantitative and qualitative make up of Nevro's current sales personnel. He also described the characteristics of the company's business which attracted him to join as follows:

... my confidence in the long-term opportunity here really is based on a few factors. First, our innovative technology and products which are, importantly, differentiated, protected, best-in-class, backed by strong clinical evidence, and they make a difference, a real difference in patients' lives. Secondly, the company's clinical and product pipeline, which I believe can expand the addressable market and drive growth over time. And finally, a positive reimbursement environment, which has enabled more than 40,000 patients to be treated with HF10 therapy already and many more who could benefit from this unique therapy in the future.

Nonetheless he identified challenges facing Nevro which he is looking forward to taming. The challenge which drew his most detailed attention had to do with the company's sales force. He noted how in the company's halcyon days of ready growth, it:

... used the number and pace of sales people hired in the field as a primary objective and even discussed, I think, our sales force headcount numbers with you as a growth metric. Unfortunately, we lacked at least consistent executive sales leadership ...



To me, great sales execution at scale is an extremely tactical business. Territory sizing, placement and alignment, management structure and span of control, training and ramping up of new people, proper compensation, market segmentation and targeting; the list is a very long one of things that have to be done and, in many cases, things we had not been doing as well as we could to support our field team and their managers and allow them to be as effective as possible.

Nevro sales force lost sight of the importance of maintaining a steady flow of customer trials of HF10. Such trials are critical insofar as the Senza system is only suitable for implantation in patients who experience benefit (p. 6) from an external trial stimulator.

He also critiqued the company's rollout of its new Senza II platform, which received FDA approval in January 2018. This approval expanded Senza's label to permit its use in MRIs. With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, he stated that Nevro's pricing Senza II strategies caused unfortunate customer pushback.

This experience will help the company with upcoming product introductions such as its Omnia platform anticipated for Q4 2019. The Omnia platform will enhance Senza II, permitting it to deliver both Nevro's own HF10 waveform and also those of most of its competitors.

The company's prospects in 2020 are exciting, with a potential new market and a renewal plan taking shape.

CEO Grossman emphasized the importance of new products in igniting growth. Senza II was unable to deliver in this regard, likely because of a bungled rollout insofar as MRI compatibility seems an important feature for back pain patients. As for 2019's hoped-for rollout of Omnia as spurring growth, it seems particularly unclear.

Grossman was optimistic, but evasive, on the subject. The slide below from Nevro's January 2019 (before Grossman) presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference may explain his reticence.

While Omnia will likely live up to the graphic on the left side of this slide, Grossman kept Omnia's details close to his vest at this early stage. He did allow that:

... our next product platform, Omnia, will put a very fine point on our strategy to do what no other competitor can do; offer not only our proprietary HF10 stimulation waveform, but also nearly every other waveform available from competitive devices to our customers. We intend to preserve what we still believe to be the most efficacious approach to patient care with our HF10 therapy, but we'll now be in a better position to much more seamlessly offer clinicians the freedom to do more, to preserve all other treatment optionality for their patients. Additionally, I'm pleased to report that we should finalize the enrollment in our painful diabetic neuropathy trial this quarter and we hope to release primary endpoint efficacy data from this cohort in early next year.

As I see matters, it is the potential 2020 launch of HF10 as an approved therapy for painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) that will truly excite growth. Senza II and Omnia strike me as simple refinements of Nevro's original product. On the other hand, a product directed to PDN expands Senza's reach to an entirely new cohort.

Further, by 2020, CEO Grossman's various initiatives to refine Nevro's sales function and its product rollouts will have had an opportunity to take effect. As the year progresses, I will be looking for the company's return to an exciting growth trajectory.

As is always the case with stocks, Nevro's prospects must be balanced against a plentiful bouquet of risks.

I am currently watching the Nevro story from the sidelines. During his earnings call, CEO Grossman was careful to tamp down expectations and to give himself time to develop and implement an effective turnaround. I intend to take him at his word and to hold off on entering a position in Nevro until I see signs that his plans are working.

In addition to the sundry risks inherent in any stock investment (for Nevro pp. 33-62, Q1 2019 10-Q) as a turnaround, the company carries its particular performance risks. As mentioned earlier, it has yet to balance its cash outflows with revenues. During Nevro's Q1 2019 earnings call, CFO Galligan reported adequate near-term liquidity:

The balance of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was $239.6 million as of March 31, 2019 compared to $264.5 million at the end of 2018. Cash used in operating activities was $21.7 million for the quarter.

However, liquidity bears watching, particularly when sales growth is challenged. CEO Grossman has primed investors to the importance of new products in spurring growth. Nevro's candidate to check this box, its Omnia platform, has no hard date for a launch. In response to a Q1 2019 earnings CC analyst question on this, CEO Grossman was optimistic but vague, as follows:

... I am most confident when we're actually launching a product and I'm able to look at inventory and know that we're beginning to ship product. But having been through an awful lot of product launches and planning over the course of my career, I am pretty confident at this point that we're still trending to a late 2019 launch for the Omnia platform.

"Maybe, maybe not" is the watchword. We will hear more as the year progresses, no doubt. As for the more important, in my view, introduction of a PDN indication, that is not expected before 2020.

Nevro has been sparring with Boston Scientific (BSX) in a complex "on again, off again" legal battle since 2016. In the past, this has had significant impact on Nevro share price, knocking it down in the face of an adverse ruling, only for it to recover as settlement talks took hold.

The current state of the litigation is unclear to Nevro, per the following from the Q-10 (p. 19):

... the Company is unable to determine an outcome or potential range of loss.

Conclusion

I first became interested in the investment potential of neuromodulation when I was researching articles on Abbott (ABT) following its takeover of St. Jude's. In addition to the mother lode of cardiovascular devices that were the primary focus of the acquisition, St. Jude's brought some pain relief (neuromodulation) devices that were showing phenomenal growth.

In particular, the following excerpt from Abbott's Q4 2017 earnings CC encountered as I was writing "Dividend Aristocrat Tailor-Made For Overheated Market" has stuck with me:

St. Jude also brought us into neuromodulation where several recently launched products led to 30% growth in the fourth quarter through both share capture and market expansion. This leading portfolio of products offers (indiscernible) relief for patients living with chronic pain and helps those suffering from movement disorders. The positive effects of these products are nothing short of amazing.

I bring this up because more recent Abbott conference calls have been less effusive on the growth of its neuromodulation franchise. I have cataloged this as a possible indication of a slowdown. Certainly, that would be consistent with Nevro's recent results.

I am optimistic that 2020 will bring good things to Nevro shareholders. Not only am I looking for new metrics of growth, but I am also expecting takeover chatter and a possible actual takeover to come in this period. For now, I am watching for inevitable downdrafts. I am planning to gradually build a position.

As an optimist, I can see a positive potential even from the company's Boston Scientific litigation. As the tides of this litigation ebb and flow, it will tend to involve senior decision makers. Predictably, they will find it distasteful. Whenever there is a lawsuit, there is always settlement potential. One way for Nevro and Boston Scientific to settle would be for Boston Scientific to buy Nevro. Boston Scientific is a serial acquirer, so why not Nevro?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in ABT or NVRO over the next 72 hours.