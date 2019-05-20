Natural Gas: Expect For Rangebound Trading To Continue

High latitude blocking pattern highlighted by a -PNA, -NAO, and -AO will continue to dominate the national pattern through early June.

Weather headlines to dominate this week with a heat wave over the Southeast U.S. and strong to severe storms across the central U.S.

Investment Thesis

Expect for rangebound trading to continue this week as the balance of injection and demand help to prices in check.

The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished Friday down 0.59%, or 0.8 cents ($0.008), to $2.631. The July contract decreased 1 cent ($0.010) to $2.664, while the August contract lost 0.9 cents ($0.009) to $2.680. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, was seen lower 0.57% to $22.24.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), traded lower 1.34% and 0.90% at $25.76 and $18.76, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded higher 1.45% and 1.13% at $114.68 and $24.04, respectively.

The first heat event of the season is set to get underway later this week and over the weekend. Strong upper troughing over the western U.S. with downstream strong upper level ridging over the Southeast U.S. will result in strong cooling demand with record to near record-breaking heat across the southeast U.S. Daytime high temperatures during this timeframe will range in the 90s with some 100s possible. Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 3-8 day (May 22-27) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 3-8 day (May 22-27) temperature pattern.

Sandwiched between these two prominent upper level features in the near term will be an active jet stream associated with a baroclinic zone/surface frontal boundary draped along the periphery of the Southeast U.S. heat dome or across the central U.S. (Plains/Midwest). Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms will travel along this narrow channel/boundary resulting plenty of rainfall including strong to severe thunderstorms across the central U.S.

In the 6-11 day time frame, we will see the heat ridge over the Southeast U.S. begin to ease while upper level troughing over the western U.S. begin moving eastward and eventually phasing with upper level troughing over central Canada. This upper level troughing will serve as the dominate weather player in the national pattern by the end of this timeframe with normal to cooler than normal temperatures over the northern and central U.S., and warmer than normal temperatures over Northwest and Southeast U.S.

Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 10-11 day (May 29-30) upper level/jet stream pattern.

This scenario will continue in the 11-16 day timeframe. What will be interesting to see is when the heat ridge over the southern U.S. begins to strengthen again. So far, the GFS is showing some signs of that taking place over the south-central U.S. (especially at the end of the period).

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF depicting the 10-15 day (May 29-June 3) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

Investors should position themselves for rangebound trading to continue with above average demand and triple digit injection balancing each other out. In the very near term, investors should expect a bump up in prices with heat developing over the southern U.S. later this week. However, after a potential bump of in prices, the potential for increased selling is there with heat showing signs of easing in the 6-11 day period. My price range will be $2.40-2.80 for the week for the front-month June futures contract, with UNG trading between $20.00 and $25.00.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 7 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

