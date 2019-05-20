Treasury's Phillips Says GSEs Have Paid Back Taxpayers

Treasury's Craig Phillips is leaving next month but not before he sends Treasury's framework on what to do to fix Fannie and Freddie to White House's Larry Kudlow.

Treasury's Craig Phillips says that in many ways Fannie and Freddie have repaid taxpayers so now it is time to turn the page.

Craig Phillips is the point man at Treasury who is working on the plan to send to the White House on what to do about ending the conservatorship of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). He is now saying that he sees Fannie and Freddie as having paid back taxpayers:

In the video above he's responding to a question from Alex Pollock, who put together an article on the 10% moment. The theory behind the 10% moment is to ignore the accounting fraud and the net worth sweep and to calculate the cash ROI on taxpayer dollars invested into Fannie and Freddie. Alex suggests that the current cash on cash ROI is 11.5%. His logic is that because this exceeds the original 10%, the government can say it's been paid back. Craig Phillips calls Alex his hero for coming up with this concept and says that taxpayers have been paid back.

Investment Thesis

In order for the conservatorship to end, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac need to have capital according to the current director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who has been working on finalizing the capital rule that will determine just how much capital they need in order to exit conservatorship. That director, Mark Calabria, has said he plans to work with Treasury to end the net worth sweep later this year, which expressly prohibits the companies from retaining any meaningful amount of capital by transferring it to Treasury. What we have here is the point man on the other side of the net worth sweep saying that he thinks Treasury has been paid back. The lawsuits against the government actions largely revolve around the net worth sweep. Seeing as how FHFA wants to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie and Treasury now sees taxpayers as paid back, investor concerns can be resolved by FHFA and Treasury working on the agreement. I own preferred shares because in any recapitalization my worst case is I get to keep my shares and resume dividends when the companies exit conservatorship after they are declared adequately capitalized. Given administration official's comments it's reasonable to believe this can be done in the next 3 years, and the preferreds currently trade at less than 50% of par. 100% in three years? Not bad.

President Trump Chimes In

President of the United States of America Donald Trump has now said that he is bringing in geniuses from Wall Street to help figure out how to get private capital back in at Fannie and Freddie. Wall Street is going to be required to get the GSEs out of conservatorship reasonably quickly, because the amount of capital the companies are going to need relative to their annual earnings is a small fraction. FHFA's Calabria has already forecasted a capital raise early next year.

Right now, because Treasury has taken all of Fannie's and Freddie's money, Treasury remains on the hook in case Fannie and Freddie report losses in any given quarter. The way things stand with the net worth sweep in place, FHFA isn't as incentivized to aggressively write down the value of GSE assets like it did 2008-2011 when they were working to justify the conservatorship, but there still are issues from time to time that result in temporary accounting losses at Fannie and Freddie. Early last year, they reported losses and Treasury was forced to invest more money into the twins.

Treasury's Mnuchin has been saying he wants to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship since before Trump took office. Other things have taken priority and this "slow race" has paid billions of dollars to Treasury by waiting. One of my perspectives here is that Treasury is incentivized to maximize its ROI on its GSE investments and doing nothing for the first two years of Trump's presidency has done just that.

Craig Phillips To Leave Treasury

Craig Phillips is leaving Treasury next month after he sends the Treasury plan framework to Kudlow:

Sounds good to me. All signs point to the net worth sweep stopping later this year. The next major step is Treasury will be sending the plan to the White House in the next month and a half:

Phillips has met with lots of people to discuss the future of housing reform. As I see it, the plan starts with administrative changes to the current capital structure and flow of money. The companies are currently distributing all of their money to the government.

Regardless of what Congress decides to do, in every scenario, Fannie and Freddie need more capital if they are going to exit conservatorship and that's entirely at the discretion of FHFA and Treasury. FHFA's Mark Calabria points out that the FDIC has never looked to Congress to guidance on when to end one of its conservatorships and that's the model he's operating under. That's a cute way of saying that Congress has an open invitation to make changes to existing law, but if they don't show up, the end of conservatorship dinner party will still take place.

Summary and Conclusion

I own preferred shares. Common shares face dilution risk. The leading insider plan forecasts common shares outperform preferred shares from here despite the dilution. Risks to common include:

Higher capital requirements Lower guarantee fees More competition More regulation/cuts to what business they can do Low market multiple Government led recapitalization mechanics

I figure commons IPO $4-7, but I don't own any because of the risks above. That said, I think all shareholders can rejoice that the GSE point man at Treasury, Craig Phillips, says the GSEs have paid back taxpayers. Hip-hip, hurray!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMAM,FNMFN,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.