Sentiment Speaks - April's Volatility 'May' Just Have Been The Beginning

Big Moves In The VXX and VIX Over The Past Two Weeks

Since the lows that were struck in late April, we have seen a sharp rise in both the CBOE VIX Index as well as the VIX Futures and the Volatility ETFs which are derivatives of those futures products. The VIX index saw a move up of close to 100% rising from a low of 11.66 to a high of 33.28 in just over two weeks. The Volatility ETF VXX saw a jump of close to 34% during that same period moving from a low of 24.76 to a high of 33.28 on May 9th. Since the May 9th high both the VXX and the VIX have retraced lower both closing down just under the 61.8% retrace level of those initial moves up off of the lows.

So the question we have at hand is: will the volatility in the markets continue to persist with the “volatile” news events or are we getting ready for things to settle down as we sail ahead?

Trade Wars, Trump and Tweets

The dominating market headline for the past several weeks has been all about the China Deal or No Deal. It seems like a few times each day we are waiting for a new briefcase to open up telling us the deal may be on, or it may be off. Each time everyone jumps at every little word the pundits seem to attribute those comments to every little tick up or down in the market. This reaction or overreaction to the news seems a bit off because it is.

CNBC recently interviewed Nobel laureate Robert Shiller, and he noted that:

"Tariffs can be evaded by shifting flows around. They’re not the end of the world." He then further stated that, "The market is driven a lot by how investors view what other investors are doing or are likely to do."

I love what Mr. Shiller says here, and I very much agree with him. I would, however, replace the words “a lot” with “entirely” in the second part of his quote. Which would have the statement read: The market is driven entirely by how investors view what other investors are likely to do. This revision then makes the first sentence make a lot more sense and gives more credence to that first statement which is that in the end the tariffs don’t matter all that much and investors either know this or don’t care about this.

At the core, all investors care about is what other investors are likely going to do in the future. In other words, the market is driven by the collective sentiment of those in the market place and not by trade wars, Trump, and tweets.

More Volatility Likely Ahead

That sharp initial move up off of the April lows in both the VIX Index and the VXX came in what we call an impulsive five wave structure. Additionally, the move down off of the May highs came in what looks to be a corrective structure. This combined wave structure is supportive of seeing another move back up over the highs that were struck on May 9th before breaking the April lows in both the VXX and the VIX. If and when we do indeed break those highs the bigger question is how much follow-through we will see after eclipsing those May highs.

It’s a bit difficult to answer the follow-through question at this point in time. I will note that given where we are in the larger degree pattern on the SPX and Dow charts as well as the completed pattern we have into the lows on the Volatility charts, we certainly have the setup to see quite a strong move up in the coming weeks and months ahead. In fact, if we do manage to see continued follow-through to the upside on the VXX it has fairly clean projected targets moving beyond the highs that were struck back in December which would put the VXX over the 52 level before making a significant top.

We still have several price levels that we need to break through to give us additional confirmation that these higher target levels will be seen. Once we have initial confirmation that a bottom is in place I will be able to better layout those overhead price resistance levels. For now, however, I remain quite cautious on the downside of the VXX and like the setup that is in place to the long side that the VXX is presenting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.