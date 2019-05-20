Cisco's Intent-Based, Multi-Domain Secure Network Architecture

Cisco provides essential security products and services across networks, which its customers increasingly view as basic (not to be postponed) elements of their business strategy.

The stock is poised to benefit from several demographic and technology macro trends, such as a growing global middle class and 5G wireless.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) builds intent-based secure multi-domain digital networks for businesses and governments. Cisco provides switching, routing and security hardware and software for data centers and wireless applications. They've been an integral part of the Internet infrastructure since 1984 and in IoT, the Internet of Things, since before that term was coined ten years ago.

Cisco is poised to continue to benefit from several macro trends, including:

Global demographics are driving greater connectivity, represented by the rapid growth of smartphone use by the aspirational middle class; Exponential growth in the speed of data transmission will occur with the expanding footprints of 5G wireless Internet and 400-Gigabit Ethernet; and The ever-expanding need by businesses and governments for digital security.

Leadership and competition

Chuck Robbins, 52, has been Cisco's Chief Executive Officer since 2015 and Chairman since 2017. At a Partner Summit in November 2018, Robbins said his leadership team is "incredibly aligned .... Any one of us could... at a high level tell the story about what we're trying to accomplish. It's a high-energy team with a healthy level of impatience."

Cisco ranked sixth among Fortune's best companies to work for in 2019. CSCO has a strong collaborative culture that "gives back" to the community, which helps attract the best technology talent.

Cisco competes for customers and for talent in the networking and communications equipment markets, known for rapid change and converging technologies. Competitors (cited in Cisco's 2018 Annual Report) include Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN); Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET); ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS); Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP); Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL); Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR); F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV); FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE); Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT); Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE); Huawei Technologies; Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR); Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY); Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT); New Relic (NYSE:NEWR); Nokia (NYSE:NOK); Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX); Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW); Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC); Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) and VMware (NYSE:VMW).

Major product offerings

Today, CSCO designs, builds and helps customers maintain multi-domain "intent-based" networking architectures by providing analytics and collaboration through subscription services that drive recurring sales. Cisco offers three basic types of products:

Infrastructure Platforms include Cisco's core networking technologies of switching, routing, data center, and wireless that help customers "automate, orchestrate, integrate, and digitize data."

include Cisco's core networking technologies of switching, routing, data center, and wireless that help customers "automate, orchestrate, integrate, and digitize data." Applications include some hardware but primarily software such as licenses and SaaS (Software as a Service) that operate on Cisco's core networking and data center platforms. Their software subscription service, launched three years ago, has been the fastest ramping product in the history of Cisco.

include some hardware but primarily software such as licenses and SaaS (Software as a Service) that operate on Cisco's core networking and data center platforms. Their software subscription service, launched three years ago, has been the fastest ramping product in the history of Cisco. Security once consisted of a firewall to protect a data center, but now the entire network must be protected. As security threats proliferate, Cisco delivers effective network security architecture that includes hardware, software, software licenses, SaaS and as essential updates and upgrades.

New Opportunities

Cisco has a 35-year record of success and has built "a resilient growth engine that is firing on multiple cylinders." These "cylinders" include teams of engineers that have kept CSCO at the forefront of network switching and routing hardware. The speed of technological change and constantly evolving security threats mean that businesses and governments can't just shop for standard products from an online catalog. Cisco functions more like a partner for its customers to help them design their network architecture and keep them constantly updated. Thus, their traditional hardware business is now a combination of hardware and software through a subscription service that facilitates fast and secure data transmission over networks large and small.

Global expansion of the middle class

We are living in a time of historic worldwide growth of the middle class. Homi Kharis and the Brookings Institute follow this trend and occasionally publish updates about The Unprecedented Expansion of the Global Middle Class, citing findings such as these:

At the end of 2016, there were about 3.2 billion people in the middle class, 500 million more than prior estimates. It's likely that now, in 2019, for the first time, a majority of the world’s population lives in either middle-class or rich households.

About 140 million join the middle class annually and this annual growth could reach 170 million by 2022.

Asia is expected to be home for 88% of the next billion new members of the middle class.

In 2015, global middle-class spending was about $35 trillion, roughly 12% higher than previous estimates. This spending now accounts for one-third of the global economy.

This growth drives business opportunities and pressures governments to improve infrastructure, communications and security.

Game-changing speed and growth in smartphone use

With the rapidity of change in the technology of communications and networking, "game-changing" developments seem to be a regular occurrence, but this is an accurate term for the present moment. During the Q2 FY2019 earnings call on February 13, 2019, Chuck Robbins mentioned the new 400-Gigabit Ethernet: "We continue to innovate to drive the industry's transition to next generation high speed networks of 400-gig and beyond." Robbins believes "this is one technology that feels like the hype is going to be reflected in the reality." Cisco expects 5G, in combination with Wi-Fi 6, will revolutionize wireless connectivity.

Cisco maintains a Visual Networking Index, or VNI, that tracks and forecasts the impact of visual networking applications on global networks. Here are some highlights from a February 2019 update of Cisco's Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast:

Annual global mobile data traffic will reach almost one zettabyte by 2022.

The number of mobile-connected devices per capita will reach 1.5 by 2022.

Smartphones will surpass 90 percent of mobile data traffic by 2022.

4G traffic will be 71 percent of the total mobile traffic by 2022.

5G traffic will be more 12 percent of the total mobile traffic by 2022.

59 percent of wireless traffic will be offloaded from cellular networks (on to Wi-Fi) by 2022.

79 percent of the world’s mobile data traffic will be video by 2022.

Cisco's 2018 acquisition of Luxtera provided new capability to address the growth in visual transmission with Luxtera's custom integrated optics.

The growing need for cybersecurity

One of Cisco's fastest-growing businesses is cybersecurity. During a February 14, 2019, Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, Chuck Robbins described the complexity of today's security challenge. In the old days, data would be gathered at the "edge" of the network and go to a corporate data center. Security focused on a "big honking firewall" to protect the data center. Now, data gathered on the periphery of a network may not go through a central facility but may go directly to another part or parts of the network. Thus, the entire network must be secure.

At the Q2 FY2019 Earnings Call on February 13, 2019, Robbins cited "double-digit growth" in Cisco's security business, aided by their 2018 acquisition of Duo Security:

The attack surface is only increasing. And our comprehensive approach of integrating security into the intent-based architecture from the network to the cloud to the endpoint has been successful, as our installed base continues to grow. With our industry leading threat intelligence, we are redefining how security is delivered with our multi­-domain architecture....to simplify and secure our customers' deployment, operation, and management of their environments. "Increasingly, we're helping to secure our customers' distributed enterprises with remote access and cloud based security solutions. A great example of this is Duo Security's cloud delivered zero trust platform, which significantly expands our footprint in the Identity and Access market bringing together user, device and application visibility and trust. We are seeing strong traction with Duo and good progress in scaling their capabilities while strengthening our cloud­ based subscription portfolio."

At the Q3 FY2019 earnings call on May 15, 2019, Robbins continued this theme:

We are building the only integrated multi­-domain intent-­based architecture with security at the foundation. This is designed to allow our customers to securely connect their users and devices over any network to any application, no matter where they are. ... "We are moving into an era of truly immersive and pervasive wireless connectivity, which generates demand for high density, low latency performance, for real-time experiences over both wired and wireless networks. ... "Moving to security. We continue to see strong momentum with another quarter of double-digit growth driven by our world-class security portfolio. Cisco is the world's largest cybersecurity company for enterprises with thousands of cybersecurity experts helping our customers globally."

Financial performance

Cisco’s fiscal year ends on the last Saturday of July. FY2018 ended on July 28, 2018. Q1 FY2019 ended on October 27, 2018. Q2 FY2019 ended on January 26, 2019. Q3 FY2019 ended on April 27, 2019. We are now in Q4 FY2019, which will end on July 27, 2019. The earnings call for Q3 FY2019 was held on May 15, 2019.

Q2 revenue was $12.958 billion. For reporting purposes, Cisco breaks out "Services" from the three major product categories listed above (Infrastructure Platforms, Applications and Security). Services represented 25.0% of revenue, as indicated in this table:

(Cisco Q3 FY2019 Slide Presentation)

While there has been modest growth in overall revenue, Cisco's pre-tax profit has seen somewhat stronger growth over the past 5 years:

Here's Cisco's pre-tax profit as a percentage of sales for the past 5 years:

(The two tables above are from Morningstar via BetterInvesting.org)

In your study of Cisco, be aware that FY2018 (July 2018) GAAP earnings were impacted by a $10.4 billion charge related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts. So, the GAAP numbers for FY2018 were misleading. Non-GAAP earnings per share for FY2018 were $2.60. GAAP earnings per share were $.02, reflecting a $1.78 per share charge.

Here's a snapshot of selected data from Finviz and BetterInvesting.org*:

Trailing 12-month Earnings Per Share: $2.90*

Trailing 12-month Price/Earnings ratio: 21.75

Projected 2019 EPS: $3.38 (excluding ASC 606 adjustment)

Forward P/E ratio: 16.68

Estimated earnings growth for the next 5 years: 9.91%

PEG ratio: 2.19

Beta: 1.21

Book Value: $9.13

From the F.A.S.T. graph below, per-share price growth has outpaced EPS growth for the past 18 months, beginning in the Fall of (calendar year) 2017.

Cisco's Standard & Poor's credit rating is AA-.

Debt is indicated at 26% of capitalization. On my spreadsheet, I keep two measures of debt, one by market capitalization and one by book value. I have found the market cap comparison to be more useful.

# Shares Market Value Debt Total Cap % Debt 4.370 Bill $246.2 Bill $23.7 Bill $269.9 Bill 8.8%

Bk Val Per Share Company Bk Val Total Cap Debt % Debt $9.13 $39.9 Bill $63.6 Bill 37.3%

F.A.S.T. Graphs projects EPS growth of 18% for the current fiscal year (ending in July, 2019), and 11% for FY2020 and 7% for FY2021.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Dividend

Justin Law's compilation of Dividend Champions (25+ consecutive years of dividend increases), Contenders (10+ years) and Challengers (5+ years) includes Cisco among the Dividend Contenders at 9 consecutive years of dividend increases, beginning in 2011, which was the first year the company paid a dividend. The list is maintained by The DRiP Investing Resource Center, which shows Cisco's 5-year dividend growth rate of 14.5%, although the most recent increase was 6.06%.

I have been long CSCO since February 2016. My first buy was at $24.49, when CSCO announced a quarterly dividend increase from $.21 to $.26, raising the yield to 4.25%. In the last three years, the price has grown faster than the dividend. At the $56.35 closing price on Friday, May 17, and a current quarterly dividend of $.35, or $1.40 annually, CSCO's yield is 2.48%. Cisco represents 3.20% of the market value of my retirement income portfolio.

Cisco's high yield for the past 5 years has ranged from 3.6% in both calendar years 2014 and 2015 to 4.2% in calendar year 2016.

Simply Safe Dividends gives CSCO a dividend safety rating of 89 out of a possible 100 (with 50 being average).

(Graphic from Simply Safe Dividends)

Valuation

Cisco's 52-week price range has been $40.25 to $57.52. The mid-point of this price range is $48.89. The low price occurred during the severe market selloff on December 24, 2018. At that time the yield was 3.28%.

For this study, I pulled out an old tool that I've used through the years: The Stock Selection Guide was developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs (now BetterInvesting.org). Its purpose is to establish a possible price range for a stock for the next 5 years, using selected data from the past 10 years, modified by one's judgment about factors that may enhance or impede future growth. Here's how it works:

Estimated high price. A possible high price is determined by estimating the high Earnings Per Share and the high Price/Earnings ratio for the next 5 years. I chose a potential high EPS of $4.65, using an estimated EPS growth of 9.9% from the present trailing 12 months EPS of $2.90. I multiplied $4.65 by my estimated high P/E ratio of 17.9 (an average of the high P/E for recent years (excluding 2018 as an "outlier"), giving me an estimated high price of $83.25.

Estimated low price. There are several ways to determine a possible low price, such as choosing the average low price of recent years, or a recent severe market low, or the price that the dividend historically has supported. I chose the 52-week low price of $40.25.

Price range. A possible 5-year price range of $40.25 to $83.25 represents a swing of $43.00. I divided this range into fourths, so that the lower 1/4 is a "buy" range, the upper 1/4 is a "sell" range and the middle 1/2 of the possible price swing is a "hold" range.

Buy and sell ranges. This gives me a buy range of $51.00 or less (up to $10.75 above the possible low of $40.25). It gives me a sell range of $72.50 or above (beginning at $10.75 below the possible high of $83.25).

Cisco is a hold, for me, at the May 17, 2019, closing price of $56.35.

My target price of $51.00 for adding more shares of CSCO would represent a dividend yield of about 2.75% at the current annual dividend of $1.40.

This target seems reasonable for a beginning purchase with a plan to scale in if CSCO pulls be the mid-point of the 52-week price range of $48.89. The lower the target, the greater the margin of safety. Because I have what I consider a full allocation of CSCO, the target price on my personal spreadsheet to consider adding more shares is $50.27. I've set an alert at Custom Stock Alerts to notify me if CSCO gets in that price range.

Conclusion

I consider Cisco a core holding in the technology sector, along with Texas Instruments (TXN) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Of these three, CSCO has the highest S&P credit rating at AA-. CEO Chuck Robbins and his management team appear to be giving solid leadership. I believe their successful move into more of a subscription service model is appropriate and timely. Security is now an integral part of the operational strategy for businesses and governments. Security is a necessary expense that cannot be postponed.

If you're a Cisco shareholder, or considering a purchase of CSCO shares, I encourage you to visit their website and listen to archived webcasts of management presentations to analysts and Cisco's quarterly earnings calls (such as the recent Q3 FY2019 call on May 15).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, QCOM, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) with input from Kirk Spano and David Zanoni. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.