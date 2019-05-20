Profit From The MLP Bear Market: Enterprise Products Partners Is A Strong Buy

The company has increased its distribution coverage dramatically at over 1.5 times, allowing it to invest even more heavily in growth capital projects.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) continues to churn out new financial records, but the stock price does not seem to reflect the company's achievements. Due to projected increases in oil, gas and NGLs demand, EPD stands to benefit from increased transported volumes as well as a favorable environment for growth capital projects. Shares have over 25% total return upside to my 12-month price target.

MLP Bear Market Continues

While EPD certainly isn’t anywhere near its 52-week low of $23.33 per share, the valuations continue to be attractive due to the company's strong growth profile. As we can see below, EPD continues to trade in the 6% yield range, which is among the highest since 2011:

This underperformance appears to be a common phenomenon across the MLP sector, as MLPs in general trade at a discount both based on yield as well as enterprise value to EBITDA:

In the past, this may have been cause for concern because MLPs used to rely on equity issuance to fund their growth projects. But now that EPD has greater distribution coverage and is no longer relying on issuing stock to fund capital expenditures, this extended period of low valuations appears to simply be a great opportunity to continue building a position in this strong dividend growth performer.

Best-of-Breed Operator

EPD has a reputation for being “best of breed” in the space. The company has massive scale with over 49,000 of pipelines transporting natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products:

EPD has continued to report strong results in spite of the low valuation of its stock price. Even though revenues declined by just over 6% to $8.54 billion, costs and expenses declined nearly 15% to $7.1 billion, leading to operating income to increase 43% to $1.63 billion. Distributable cash flow per unit grew from $0.64 to $0.74, and to $2.83 for the full year.

The company has a long history of strong execution on growth projects, as evidenced by its ability to deploy large amounts of growth capital, while maintaining a conservative leverage profile. Many of its lower-quality peers operate a higher leverage, possibly due to them not always achieving their intended returns on their growth projects:

Another way we can judge the company's strong execution on growth projects is from its consistently high profitability based on the growing asset base. (I defined ROA as distributable cash flow divided by total assets.)

This strong management team looks to take advantage of the secular growth tailwinds benefitting the sector. As we can see below, energy production is projected to continue growing:

This bodes well for EPD because increased production implies greater demand for its pipeline infrastructure. Not only does this mean that the company should continue to see demand for its existing pipelines, but also that EPD should be able to continue finding high ROI growth expansion projects for years, if not decades, to come. Given that growth for MLPs tends to come from expansionary growth projects, this is very positive for shareholders.

Rock-Solid Balance Sheet

EPD reported a debt-to-EBITDA multiple of 3.4 times this past quarter, slightly down from 3.5 times in 2018. The company's strong balance sheet has enabled it to achieve a very high investment grade rating at Baa1/BBB+. EPD also has a very long weighted maturity profile at 18.6 years and a low average interest rate at 4.5%. This suggests that even in light of the volatile interest rate environment, it will not have much problem with dealing with debt maturities due to them being more back-ended.

I view the low leverage as being extremely useful in reducing risk, as EPD has a lot of room to allow leverage to rise to survive downturns. This means that even if EBITDA drops a bit for a period, the company would still have reasonable amounts of leverage, and thus, the debt markets should still be open to it at low interest rates.

The low leverage also means that EPD should be able to continue issuing debt to help fund its growth projects as EBITDA grows. The low leverage helps to reduce risk and accelerate growth. What’s not to like?

Distribution As Safe As Ever

EPD has been making a push towards greater retained cash flow from a lower distribution payout ratio. In the first quarter this year, the distribution was covered 1.7 times by DCF. We can see below that the company has been gradually increasing distribution coverage ever since the oil crash:

The quarterly distribution nevertheless was increased 2.3% to $0.4375, the 59th consecutive quarterly increase. Management has guided for $3.4-3.8 billion of growth capital expenditures (along with $350 million of sustaining capex). It has also guided for $1.765 per share in distributions this year. Based on trailing 12-month DCF, this suggests $2.4 billion of retained cash flows after growth capital expenditures to service the distribution, which would total roughly $3.9 billion this year. Some may see that growth capital expenditures are not fully covered by DCF, but I personally am not worried by this because of EPD’s low leverage profile, as it should be no problem for the company to rely on debt issuance to fund the gaps. It appears that management may continue to keep the distribution growth slow in order to allow the company to retain enough cash flow to fund even more of its growth capital expense without relying on debt in the future.

Valuation and Price Target

EPD trades at 10.2 times trailing distributable cash flow and a 6.1% forward distribution yield. For a company experiencing strong secular growth tailwinds and carrying a very solid BBB+ credit rating, such a valuation seems overly pessimistic.

My 12-month price target is $35, or about a 5% distribution yield. I view the catalyst for EPD to experience this multiple expansion to be a return to more accelerated distribution growth once management is comfortable with the level of distribution coverage. This means that it may take several years for this thesis to play out - in the meantime, I’ll keep reinvesting my distributions.

Risks

While EPD derives revenues from transported volumes going through its pipelines, not primarily from the price of the commodities going through the pipelines, the company still depends on the ability of its customers to pay and fulfill its end of the contracts. I am however confident in EPD due to its consistency even in the wake of the 2015-2016 crash in energy prices, as it appears that the company's assets are necessary for its customers to operate.

Because EPD is making a conscious and active stride towards increasing retained cash flows, this means that distribution growth may be slow in the near-to-mid term. This is evidenced by the muted 2% distribution increases in 2019 and 2018, as compared to the 5-7% increases prior. At some point, EPD is going to need to start matching its distribution increases to growth in distributable cash flow, as otherwise, shareholders may start wondering if DCF really is “distributable.” For now, I am content seeing its strong execution on growth projects lead to continued and stable growth in DCF, but am eagerly awaiting further more aggressive growth in the distribution.

If interest rates continue to rise, then EPD may see rising interest expenses, and its customers may see deteriorating financial positions. For its part, the company appears prepared for this due to its low leverage and strong investment grade ratings. I am unsure about whether interest rates can continue to rise - and I do note that if interest rates somehow move in the opposite direction, then EPD may stand to benefit from lower interest expenses and a more attractive distribution yield.

Conversion To C-Corp On The Horizon?

A potential long-term catalyst is the potential for EPD to convert to a C-corp, which would eliminate the K-1 tax forms, and the company would thus open itself up to a greater set of investors. While company management has not thus far explicitly stated its intent towards doing so, I think that should the other midstream C-corps such as Kinder Morgan (KMI) manage to achieve premiums due to their C-corp structure, EPD may decide to do the same. For now, those who want exposure to the midstream sector but do not want the K-1 tax form can consider alternatives, such as investing in the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), or even KMI, which I wrote about last week. KMI has even greater than scale than EPD, but primarily transports natural gas as opposed to NGLs like EPD does. KMI also has more leverage at around 4.6 times, but on the flip side, has greater retained cash flow and is able to almost fully fund its growth capital expenditures out of distributable cash flow alone. There are pros and cons to any of these decisions - your author has decided on simply owning both of these plays.

Conclusion

EPD’s stock valuation is not reflecting the company's important transformations towards lower leverage and greater retained cash flows. Investors with long-term views may see great capital appreciation as EPD eventually returns to more aggressive distribution growth. Shares have over 25% total return upside in the next 12 months.

