Shale Oil Producers In An Era Of Energy Abundance: It's All About Cost Efficiency

Only the most cost-efficient companies (i.e., those with low G&A overhead) will thrive in an era of energy abundance. And ConocoPhillips has the lowest overhead costs in the business.

But the majority of energy companies have not been good stewards of investor capital - G&A costs and executive compensation are out of control.

One reason is because of an abundance of O&G resources and any company with ready access to the shale technology and a leasehold can go and get it.

I've been getting a lot of investor resistance to my "no moat" theme (see: Energy Companies' Big Problem? There's No Moat) that explains why the energy sector has been the worst-performing sector over the past decade:

Source: Fidelity Investments

Note that practically any old S&P 500 mutual fund would have delivered ~7x the performance of the energy sector over the past 10 years. This hasn't been good to me, because I was over-weighted the energy sector 10 years ago. But as I have advised my followers to do, I have been selling under-performing energy stocks into rallies and diversifying into other sectors (in my case, the move has been mostly into technology, aerospace & defense, and yes, plain-Jane S&P 500 mutual funds).

One of the reasons that energy stocks have under-performed is that general and administrative (G&A) costs have been way too high. Typically a big component of that is executive pay, which has in the past - and continues to this day - been linked to production growth whether that growth has been profitable or not. Years ago I owned Whiting Petroleum (WLL) and was very frustrated that production kept growing nicely but the company could not figure out how to generate consistent profitability or FCF. Then I found about the company's "Production Participation Plan or PPP." As I pointed out in a Seeking Alpha piece from way back in 2014, the PPP rewarded Whiting employees for production growth whether or not that production growth was profitable and added value to shareholders. As a result, I sold the stock at a modest profit, right before the bottom dropped out of it. Whew - that was a close call.

Whiting finally changed its way - replacing the Production Participation Plan with a more traditional salary, bonus and stock grant program, based upon the analysis and recommendations of its "compensation consultant." I wonder why the company even needed a "compensation consultant" to recommend the BOD align executive and employee interests with the interest of shareholders, but that shows you what a screwy industry the energy sector has become. Executive pay is just out of control, and has been for many many years. That's even more the case when we have practically ZERO exploration risk when drilling a shale oil or gas well. The success rate is ~100%, so why do these executives deserve such huge salaries? Answer: they don't. Especially considering many must be out playing golf instead of figuring out how to make their companies more efficient and get investors to come back to the sector.

But the jig may be up. A recent Bloomberg article - Shale Overhead Costs Under Fire As Investors Drill Even Deeper - explains that investors are getting fed up. It only took 10 years, but better now than never. Shale operator executives are now under increasing pressure to cut their own pay and "gut bloated offices." Bloomberg reports that executive pay can be as much as 20% (!) of total G&A.

And investors should be upset. And they should be making their voices heard (but most don't). Heck, I even get criticized for my Seeking Alpha articles on companies like Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and others by the same shareholders I am trying to help!

Note that even though we've had a strong rally in the price of crude oil (both WTI and Brent) since the low at the beginning of the year, O&G producers are still under-performing the S&P by over 20%:

Source: Bloomberg

Part of this is because NYMEX gas is selling around $2.63/MMBtu and the Henry Hub CME futures strip going out years into the future is below $3 (i.e., the age of energy abundance).

Another factor is that many shale oil companies hedged production in order to protect cash flow, so they could keep drilling (no matter what). As a result, many of them are watching the price recovery from the cheap seats.

But the big reason these energy companies are such big stock market laggards is simply because they are not generating free cash flow and returning it to shareholders. And believe it or not, the shale oil & gas industry is now a mature industry. Executives have had time to figure this out but they don't want to. Neither do the BODs. After all, they're doing just fine - oversized paychecks, stock options, and big bonus plans typically having nothing to do with stock price performance or earnings or free-cash-flow generation. In many cases, there is no alignment with the interest of ordinary shareholders whatsoever. This kind of management is a disaster for shareholders in an age of energy abundance.

Now, to be fair, some companies have gotten it right:

Source: Bloomberg

As my followers know, I have been pounding the table on ConocoPhillips (COP) for a long time. Back in 2016 I reported that Conoco's pragmatic CEO Ryan Lance unveiled a strategic plan to deal with the new volatile era of energy abundance that was focused on delivering shareholder returns (see COP Unveils A Flexible, Analytics-Driven, Scenario-Based Cash Allocation Strategy). After looking at the strategy, it seemed so obvious that I expected many other energy companies to follow in COP's footsteps and adopt similar plans. That hasn't been the case, at least not to the same extent that COP implemented it.

COP has high-graded its portfolio and is now arguably the lowest cost independent E&P company. It is FCF-positive at WTI less than $40/bbl (not Brent mind you, but WTI). And when I say FCF positive, I mean after paying sustaining cap-ex (i.e., to keep production flat) and paying the dividend obligation. This is a phenomenal accomplishment considering where COP started. But it is important to understand how it got there. It sold two high-cost assets,

Its oil sands JV with Cenovus (CVE), The majority of its L-48 natural gas production,

and paid down debt (it is now "A" rated). Before these asset sales, COP's full-year 2016 production was 1.567 million boe/d. The most recent quarter's production was 1.318 million boe/d, or a decline of ~250,000 boe/d over the past couple of years. But profitability and FCF generation zoomed higher. Last year, Conoco generated $5.5 billion in FCF, and in Q1 of this year the company generated another $1.3 billion of FCF. And it is returning much of this to shareholders.

In other words, COP management shrank production to grow profitability and FCF generation. The result is the chart above, which clearly shows COP is the leader in terms of overhead cost as a percentage of profit. No one else really even close.

Other companies focused on strategies to deliver consistent and long-term FCF generation for shareholders include Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Chevron (CVX), and Phillips 66 (PSX). I own all three.

Summary & Conclusion

The shale oil & gas industry is now - and has been for quite some time - a mature industry. Yet many management teams continue to act the same as they did 5-10 years ago: over-inflated G&A costs, of which executive compensation is typically a big component. You do not want to own these companies unless you are quite sure a big change in strategy is imminent.

Only the most efficient O&G producers are going to thrive in an era of energy abundance. ConocoPhillips is not only the leader, but with 75% of production exposed to Brent pricing - as I have reported in my recent articles (see here and here) - its realized pricing is typically ~$10/boe higher than peers like EOG Resources (EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). That fact, combined with COP being the leader when it comes to very low overhead costs, makes me wonder why EOG and Pioneer receive a market premium to COP, instead of the other way around. I predict by the end of this year, that situation will be reversed.

COP has allocated $3 billion of FCF toward share buybacks this year. The total buyback authorization is $15 billion. As an investor who typically prefers dividends paid directly to shareholders, in the case of Conoco, I am actually fine with management over-weighting the share buybacks. After comparing the company to EOG and PXD, it is obvious the stock is significantly undervalued and a simply a steal under $70.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX, COG, PSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.