China Tech Earnings Bonanza, And Alibaba's Position In The Trade War

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ, FXI), with the rapid-fire series of earnings announcements, my coverage will inevitably touch on their results and the outlook. Nevertheless, rather than dissecting the financial numbers which many analysts and fellow Seeking Alpha contributors would be doing a great job at, I will focus on the strategic implications from the quarterly developments and guidance, particularly for the better-covered names.

Big and familiar players in the internet space - Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) and its affiliate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), Alibaba Group (BABA), Baidu Inc. (BIDU) and its video streaming arm iQIYI (IQ), as well as NetEase Inc. (NTES) - reported their quarterly earnings last week. Perhaps not surprisingly, these companies form part of the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), which is meant to be targeting investors who wish to invest in a broad basket of stocks relevant to the sector.

The dismal performance of these stocks last week thus dragged down the KWEB ETF price. The share price appreciation of other top components such as JD.com (JD) and Meituan-Dianping (MEIT, OTCPK:MPNGF) mitigated losses for KWEB, but the ETF still sunk 5.2 percent for the week.

Data by YCharts

In the previous issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, I reiterated the phenomenon that Meituan-Dianping had, on several occasions, moved against the tide in weak markets. That happened yet again last week. The counter-trend behavior provides investors keen on the Chinese internet sector some diversification.

Source: Google Finance

Tencent Music Entertainment - Riding Faster Network And Broader Coverage; Capitalizing On Technological Improvements

With the 16.5 percent plunge in the share price of Tencent Music Entertainment last week, one could be easily forgiven if he has assumed the company missed on its Q1 2019 earnings. However, that would be slightly off the truth. The largest online music platform in China actually beat consensus estimates, albeit narrowly by $0.01 on EPS, whether on a GAAP or non-GAAP basis, and a paltry $5.11 million positive surprise on revenue of $855 million.

To be fair, the stock was up after-hours following the results announcement, indicating that investors did like the Q1 company performance. After all, what's there not to like about a 23 percent increase in operating profit coming from a 39.4 percent jump in revenue? For those skeptical of whether the Chinese consumers would pay for services, Tencent Music Entertainment assured their concerns with revenue from premium membership subscriptions of online music rising to RMB710 million from RMB565 million in the same period in the prior year, even as the monthly ARPPU declined 1.2 percent. In the social entertainment segment, it expanded the paying user base by 12.5 percent and increased ARPPU by 28.1 percent.

Now come the ugly parts. The cost of revenues increased by 52 percent year over year to RMB3.7 billion, faster than the pace of revenue growth. The cash flow was also typical of a high-growth digital business. While the cash from operations jumped to RMB926 million (around $138 million) from the prior-year RMB74 million, the net cash used in investing activities was a whopping RMB3.41 billion ($508 million) in Q1 2019 against RMB322 million in Q1 2018.

Shirley Hu, the CFO of Tencent Music Entertainment, wanted investors to understand that one of the key culprits for the escalating costs was due to the ramping up in-house productions, which would be a better alternative to paying more and more for music content licensed from music labels and other content partners as their charges go up together with higher "volumes". What should comfort shareholders is that the effect of the economy of scale is showing. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 18 percent from 20 percent a year ago. Sales and marketing expenses for Q1 2019 increased only 20 percent year over year, while general and administrative expenses rose by 35 percent year over year, both lower than the pace of revenue growth.

While the management has no say on the trade negotiations between the U.S. and China and the collateral damage on the broader stock markets from the uncertainty, the company is actively developing and introducing product features to continue to deliver a "fun and engaging user experience". During the earnings call, Cheuk Yip, the Chief Strategy Officer, highlighted the benefit of these added functionalities to user growth.

"And finally we'll continue to invest in innovative product features to continue to deliver a fun and engaging user experience, such as the multi-mic singing room we mentioned in last quarter that is starting to bear fruit, and also the Grab the Mic, new feature that we launched in this quarter. So combining all of that being said we're very confident our user growth plans will start to drive better user growth in Q2."

Tencent Music Entertainment also benefits from infrastructure improvements. China continues to invest in wireless data network coverage, and the unit cost of mobile data usage remains on the decline. This meant that users are increasingly enjoying entertainment options such as music through streaming services instead of downloading them first. You only need to download a song once, but no one really consciously tracks how many times a song is being played. As more users accept the pay-for-streaming model, revenue growth could see a sustained climb. With China adopting the faster 5G network shortly, users would see one less reason to download instead of streaming.

Tencent Holdings - Extending Technological Strengths To Industrial Internet

For readers who are thinking that the dismal share price movement of Tencent Music Entertainment might be the cause for the weak performance at the mother company Tencent Holdings last week, well, you are only partially correct. Tencent has many moving parts, excellently encapsulated in the diagram as follows. The music services platform is but just one of the holding company myriad offerings, and a small one at that.

Source: Tencent Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

The post-earnings plunge in Tencent Holdings' share price was more of its own doing. For Q1 2019, the social media and gaming giant scored a respectable 17 percent year-on-year profit increase with a 16 percent year-on-year growth in revenue. However, the set of quarterly results was scoffed at by the market for being the slowest growth rate since its listing in 2004. The 3.5 percent miss in revenue certainly did not help, even as the company had lost its streak of positive surprises more than a year ago.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Given the volatile markets these days, investors cannot be blamed for short-term thinking. On the other hand, for those with the stomach for holding mid-to-long term, company management continues to work hard for you. Tencent is extending its network prowess and user stickiness from connecting consumer-led interactions to connecting industries to consumers and business partners.

With Tencent Cloud as the foundation infrastructure as well as its various technologies and platforms, it is aiming to offer "smart solutions" for those embarking on digital transformation to enhance enterprise-level efficiency and business improvements. This is essentially referring to Software as a Service ("SaaS") - the software licensing and delivery model or software licensed on a subscription basis and hosted on Tencent Cloud.

Source: Tencent Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Call Slides

"We also called out examples such as our project with the Yunnan Province in which we help them to embark on digitization of their tourism industry and also in Digital Guangdong in which we help the municipal services to be digitized and be cloud-based so that they can be serving the citizens of Guangdong in a big way, so these are clear examples. Now in terms of the actual number we don't have separate disclosure on the sub-segment, but I would say the growth trends have been pretty consistent."



- Pony Ma, Chairman and CEO of Tencent Holdings, Q1 2019 Earnings Call

However big and resourceful, a company cannot achieve all things by itself. Tencent is no exception. Despite criticism that the company has stopped innovating and has become over-reliant on investments, the management continue to extol the benefits of acquiring category leaders to expand its business reach and leveraging its own strengths to enhance the investees. As keen followers of Tencent, we have seen its multi-fold returns in its early investments in Pinduoduo (PDD), Douyu.com (DOYU), Meituan-Dianping, and others. Has anyone ever faulted Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) not creating any new products or services?

Source: Tencent Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Call

Alibaba Group - Well Placed To Capitalize On Opportunities From The Trade Conflict

Despite Alibaba's monstrous size, the internet titan still managed to deliver amazing growth. It achieved a 51 percent year-on-year total revenue growth, with the core commerce segment delivering 54 percent year-on-year increase. Its cloud computing division, Alibaba Cloud, saw a 76 percent gain over the prior year period. Shareholders were generally pleased with the set of results, keeping the share price steady relative to its peers. After all, Alibaba has surprised on the upside on the revenue front following two consecutive quarters of misses which broke the long streak of beats. However, the stock succumbed to the heavy downdraft on Friday, losing 4.7 percent for the week.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Joseph Tsai, the Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group, rightly anticipated market players' keen interest in the e-commerce giant's response to the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. The topic was brought up early in the earnings call, and as expected, Mr. Tsai painted a very positive picture, believing that the company would be able to thrive from the aftermath. His confidence comes from Alibaba's strength in being the "platform of choice" for global producers, products, and brands selling into China, thanks to its "over 650 million active Chinese consumers" on its platform.

In addition, the shift in the Chinese economy from an export-led model to a domestic consumption economy meant that trade barriers are becoming less of an issue for Alibaba. Job expansion is more critical, and that has been very positive. While 14 million manufacturing jobs were lost in China in the past five years, 70 million service jobs were added in the same period - a huge driver in real disposable income growth and consumption. Chinese consumers upgrading their lifestyles and seeking higher-quality products as well as memorable experiences would translate to significant spending on products and services. The healthy growth pace is expected to continue.

"The middle class in China has reached critical mass of over 300 million, almost as large as the entire U.S. population. The middle class will double in the next 10 years, especially from the lesser developed Chinese cities. While total Chinese domestic consumption is $5.5 trillion today, consumption from these third-, fourth-, and fifth-tier cities, with a combined population of 500 million people, will triple from $2.3 trillion to nearly $7 trillion in the next 10 years."



- Joseph Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of Alibaba Group, Q1 2019 Earnings Call

Mr. Tsai claimed that Alibaba is the "only e-commerce company that is validated by global brands as having the highest commitment to IP protection". As brands, particularly those targeting the luxury and premium markets, seek to protect their reputation, Alibaba would stand to benefit from being the partner of choice.

Finally, like Tencent, Alibaba is positioning itself as a key player in the digitization of the economy and marketing its cloud infrastructure and technological expertise as it taps into the transformation imperative by the traditional industries.

In my prior article titled "Who Says Alibaba And Tencent Are Weak In Lower-Tiered Cities?" I refuted any thoughts about the two internet giants having a poor presence in the less-developed cities. During the earnings call, Maggie Wu, the CFO at Alibaba, stated that the company is doing more to penetrate deeper into those cities. Recognizing the "enormous consumption potential" of the newly acquired consumers from the lower-tiered cities, Alibaba is holding off monetizing the traffic generated by the new users to avoid degrading the user experience. It is also providing incentives for merchants to develop merchandising to cater to these users. This development might be a source of disappointment for those who have been expecting that the expansion of the monetization of recommendation fees would bring in significant income.

Baidu - A Terrible Quarter

The last of the BAT trio to report its Q1 2019 results, Baidu failed to keep up with the positive trend. It missed consensus estimates for both revenue and EPS. The EPS miss was the first since the September 2016 quarter. The revenue guidance for the current quarter also was deeply reduced. The announcement of a new $1 billion share repurchase program, effective until July 1, 2020, might have soothed some raw nerves, but it was hardly a cushion with the stock still plunging 18.1 percent for the week.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

The highly disappointing quarter was perhaps the straw that broke the camel's back for Hailong Xiang, the senior VP of the search business, who announced his resignation on the same day. With his departure, the segment would be renamed the mobile business and headed by Dr. Dou Shen, who was promoted to senior VP. Before joining Baidu in 2012, Dr. Dou earned his stripes working in the adCenter group at Microsoft (MSFT). He was also an entrepreneur, having sold Buzzlabs, a social media monitoring and analysis platform company that he co-founded, to IAC/InterActiveCorp-owned (IAC) CityGrid Media.

"For senior managers, saying 'I have tried' is not enough and we need to make sure we win in the battlegrounds where we must win"



- Robin Li, chairman and CEO of Baidu, in an internal letter.

Baidu's woes were compounded by widening losses at iQIYI. Operating loss at the latter ballooned to RMB2 billion (about $301.9 million) in Q1 2019 from RMB1.1 billion the same period a year ago. On a net loss basis, the amount was even more staggering at 4.5 times the prior year. For investors in the video streaming company, this should hardly come as a surprise given the wide coverage on the heavy investments needed to acquire and create content as it expands its subscription base.

The search engine titan doesn't have the luxury of time to catch up with its larger sectoral peers. With its market valuation heading south so rapidly, it is at risk of sinking into oblivion as the other internet company with a name starting with a B - ByteDance - gains prominence at a steady pace. Baidu's quant rating, a feature of Seeking Alpha Essential, is "very bearish", with an "F" grade for momentum and EPS revisions. This indicates further downside. Let's hope the management is able to pull up its socks fast enough for the company to retain its importance in the Chinese internet space.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.