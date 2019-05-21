Viking Line: A High Risk/High Reward Ferry Operator

The book value of Viking Line appears to be low as some vessels have been depreciated to less than the scrap value, and the book value of an investment also appears low.

The 194M EUR investment in the new vessel is more than Viking Line's current market cap, but the balance sheet can handle it.

Most of its vessels are old and fully depreciated, but a newbuilt vessel will join the fleet in 2020.

Introduction

After checking up on Belgium’s Bpost (OTC:BPOSF) (OTCPK:BPOSY) last week, this edition of Focus on Europe goes to Northern Europe. Viking Line is a small shipping company focusing on passengers (and their cars) and trucks on busy routes between Estonia, Finland and Sweden. The company operates just 7 vessels (an 8th ship will join the fleet in 2020) between 7 cities. The cash flows are strong, but what about the old age of the ships? This article will tell you all about that.

Did you miss last week’s edition of Focus on Europe which discussed Bpost? You can re-read it here.

Viking Line: a passenger and cargo ferry service in the Baltic Sea

Viking Line (VIK1V, Helsinki Stock Exchange) is a small ferry operator headquartered in Mariehamn on Aland, an autonomous region in Finland.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I like ferry operators on the sole condition they operate certain stable routes where there isn’t much competition and where the demand for ferry services is high. That does appear to be the case in Northern Europe where Viking Line ‘rules the waves’ of the Baltic Sea. And Viking Line scored serious bonus points with me after reading its annual report which is probably one of the most extensive and transparent annual reports I have seen in a while.

A strong position in Scandinavian/Baltic waters

It would be wrong to assume Viking Line has a monopoly in the Baltic Sea as the company has been referring to the competitive nature of the market which had a negative impact on voyage pricing. It appears that Viking Line needs to be able to rely on customer loyalty as the main aspect (some customers are willing to pay a certain price if the on-board comfort and schedule flexibility meets certain standards).

Source: annual report 2018

Additionally, the ferry service is very important for cargo traffic, and Viking Line actually changed its scheduled services on the Helsinki-Tallinn route on the request of some of its cargo customers. Seaborne transportation is very important for Finnish exporters as 92% (!) of the country’s exports leave Finland by ship. And vice versa, 78% of the imports of the country come in by ship. It’s needless to say Viking Line actually provides a useful link in the Finnish economy. In 2018, it transported a total of 6.4 million passengers (market share: 32.5%), in excess of 700,000 cars and well over 128,000 ‘cargo units’ (market share: 17.8%). It’s important to note there’s an inverse correlation between the holiday period and the cargo traffic. During passenger-light months the demand for cargo space is much higher than during the tourist peak season. This helps to keep the load management as efficient as possible throughout the year.

Customer satisfaction with Viking Line is very high, as the company’s services received an average score of 9.05/10 for service. Customer service is central in Viking Line’s business plan:

Source: annual report 2018

To ensure it can continue to attract customers, Viking Line has dry-docked several of its vessels in the past few years to upgrade the on-board accommodation. Another important part of customer retention is the introduction of the Viking Line Club programme which works like a frequent flyer programme.

A glance at the FY 2018 results

Okay. Viking Line has a decent market share, customers are happy. But how much money is the business making?

In 2018, Viking Line reported a revenue if 498M EUR, resulting in an operating income of 9.3M EUR and a net income of 5.5M EUR or 0.51 EUR per share. Considering the current share price is approximately 15.50 EUR which represents a P/E ratio of 30, I wouldn’t look twice. But the cash flows are much stronger than the net income as the shipping sector is very capital intensive up-front (when new vessels need to be purchased), but the ongoing sustaining capex is usually very benign.

Source: annual report 2018

Viking Line reported an operating cash flow of 33M EUR, but this included a 2.5M EUR contribution from its working capital position but excluded 2.3M EUR in incoming dividends from an investment in a local insurance company (see later). On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow is 32.8M EUR.

The total capex was 11.5M EUR (excluding a 4.3M EUR downpayment for a new vessel), and approximately 80% of the total investments (9.2M EUR) were spent on the vessels. Considering 4 of the 7 vessels were dry-docked in 2018 and several vessels were ‘upgraded’ with new cabins, a new theatre and on the Viking Gabriella an entirely new sauna, not all of these expenses were purely sustaining capex.

That being said, I will use the entire 11.5M EUR in capex to calculate the free cash flow result, which appears to be 21.3M EUR, or almost exactly 2 EUR per share.

But the money will go towards a new ship

A great result and this, combined with some hidden assets on the balance sheet (see later) could make Viking Line appear to be very attractive. However, vessels don’t have an infinite useful life and will have to be replaced someday.

Viking Line has ordered a new vessel in China which will cost approximately 194M EUR, of which 152M EUR will be borrowed (the credit facility has already been fully confirmed and will be guaranteed by the China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation to the tune of 90%). This basically means the entire free cash flow result over the next 8 years will go towards repaying the new vessel (which isn’t exactly a problem as the useful life of well-maintained vessels could easily be 30-40 years).

Source: annual report 2018

This also has an additional consequence. Once the new ship will be ready and delivered, the annual depreciation charges will increase by approximately 8M EUR per year, creating an additional tax shield. This will very likely result in Viking Line’s net income to be negative due to the elevated depreciation charges, but should have no material impact on the free cash flow result as the lower fuel expenses and taxes should mitigate the impact from higher interest expenses.

As of the end of 2018, Viking Line had a net debt position of 65M EUR (for a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.97, and it will be interesting to see if Viking Line will be able to boost its EBITDA post-delivery of the new vessel considering the net debt will increase to 215M EUR.

The new vessel will either be deployed on a new high-margin route, or could take an existing (old) vessel out of business, which should help Viking Line to save on fuel expenses. I expect to see more clarity from Viking line later this year. Viking Line mentioned the new vessel will be deployed on the Turku-Mariehamn-Stockholm route (which welcomed almost 1.9M passengers in 2018) in 2021 but it’s unclear if one of the vessels that’s currently operating that route will be scrapped or re-deployed elsewhere.

Seasonality, seasonality, seasonality

It’s important to realize the summer months are the busiest in the Baltic Sea. In fact, Viking Line’s entire year performance will depend on how the third quarter turns out, as those are the months the Scandinavians are travelling. The first quarter is the worst (just like this year as Viking Line generated an operating loss in the first quarter), the second and fourth quarter are relatively neutral contributors, but the third quarter is the ‘money maker.’

Source: Annual Report 2018

Hidden value on the balance sheet?

One of the issues I originally had with Viking Line was the average age of its vessels. Of the seven vessels it currently operates, five are older than 25 year. And while I understand that if those ships can continue for several more years if Viking Line takes maintenance serious, one will have to start wondering about the trade-off between newer vessels which save on fuel and the purchase price of those new vessels.

In fact, Viking Line expects to add a new ferry boat to its fleet in 2020, as it expects to take delivery of a China-built new vessel with a total expected price tag of 194M EUR. Expensive, sure. But the useful life of these vessels will be 30-40 years, and Viking Lines should save quite a bit on fuel expenses.

Having old vessels in the fleet also has a hidden advantage. As Viking Line uses a straight line depreciation of its vessels over 25 years five of the seven vessels have been depreciated to a book value of zero euro. That’s interesting, as even if a vessel gets taken out of service, it still has a certain value. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t provided the empty weight of the vessels, so there’s no good way to guesstimate the scrap value of a ship. The scrap value currently lies around $420-440 per tonne, but if we don’t know the tonnage, we can’t easily calculate the scrap value of the entire vessel. That being said, one could argue there may be hidden value on the balance sheet due to the fully-depreciated vessels, but the real value of the ships is obviously generating income for the company.

We can always try to come up with a very basic calculation for the tonnage (and scrap value) of the old vessels. If we would assume an average length of 160 meter and an average height of 45 meters (including half of the beam to make the calculation easier), the hull has an approximate total surface area of 160 X 45 X 2 = 14,400 square meters. All vessels are Class A1 Ice Breakers, so I will assume the double hull has a thickness of 4 centimeters on the outside and 2.2 centimeters, resulting in a total thickness of 6.2 centimeters. If we multiply the 14,400 square meters of steel with an average thickness of 0.062 meters, a vessel’s hull contains approximately 893 cubic meters of steel.

As steel has a density of 7.85, the total amount of steel in the hull could be estimated at 7,000 tonnes. There’s also more steel used for the decks so I think a case could be made approximately 9-10,000 tonnes of steel was used per vessel. At a scrap value of $425/t, the scrap value per vessel could be around US$4M (or 3.5M EUR).

Again, this is just a theoretical calculation. And the vessels are worth more to Viking Line when they are in operation and generating cash flow. But although the book value of the old vessels is 0, they are worth a bit more.

Source: annual report 2018

Of course the reality isn’t as simple as the theory. Yes, one could unlock balance sheet value by selling vessels to be scrapped, but that would be paired with a loss of revenue and cash flow as all (old) vessels are still in operation. But for investors looking at the book value of a company, rest assured there is hidden value on the balance sheet. Considering the book value of the vessels is underestimated by 16-20M EUR and considering the current share count is 10.8M shares, I estimate this ‘hidden value’ to be worth 1.5-2 EUR per share.

The balance sheet contains another asset that certainly has value. Viking Line also owns a ‘financial asset’ worth 32M EUR, which is an investment in an insurance company (‘Forsakrings Ab Alandia’, ‘Alandia Insurance’). Viking Line owns 19.6% of the insurance company. The stake is valued at 32M EUR, but Alandia paid a 2.3M EUR dividend, indicating a dividend yield of 7% on the book value of the insurance company, so I decided to dig a bit deeper.

Unfortunately, Alandia Insurance hasn’t uploaded its 2018 annual report yet, but the condensed version of the 2017 annual report is equally interesting. We see the company is very profitable as it reported a net income of 19.3M EUR in 2017 and 15.3M EUR in 2016. Of the 19.3M EUR, it paid 10M EUR in dividends (for a payout ratio of just over 50%).

If we would apply a multiple of 11 times earnings for the insurance company, the fair value would be around 210M EUR, and Viking Line’s 19.6% stake would be worth 41M EUR rather than the 32M EUR it’s currently valued at. The 32M EUR book value was derived from the self-calculated Net Asset Value of Alandia Insurance (166M EUR), but I’m not sure what this calculation is based on, and it’s clear that if this were a public company, it would be trading at higher multiples. I estimate the ‘hidden value’ of the investment in the insurance company to be approximately 9M EUR, or 80 cents per share.

The main risk? Fuel prices

It’s great to extend the useful economic life of vessels for as long as possible, but we can’t expect a boat that was built in the 80s to be as fuel efficient as new vessels. So Viking Line will always have to keep an eye on the trade-offs between increasing fuel expenses (due to a higher fuel cost and higher fuel consumption for older vessels) and buying new vessels.

In FY 2018, the total operating expenses related to fuel increased to 50.8M EUR (up from 46.7M EUR) so the incremental fuel cost had an impact of approximately 38 cents per share, and it’s one of the main operating expenses. Approximately 1/4th of the operating expenses is fuel-related so every euro that could be saved in that department would be a major step forward.

That’s one of the reasons why Viking Line has installed connection points to connect the vessel with land-based power connections. Rosella, the oldest vessel in the fleet (built in 1980) had one of those systems installed during the most recent dry-dock session, and this should cut the fuel consumption (and noise) during docking periods as the ship can just shut down the engines. This saved 319 tonnes of fuel in 11 months in 2018, which is approximately 0.5% of the total fuel consumption of the entire fleet. The impact isn’t huge, but every tonne helps.

Viking Line also does its best to become an environmentally-friendly company. The Viking Grace vessel is fully powered on sulphur-free LNG which cuts emissions by 85% and greenhouse gas emissions by 15%.

Investment thesis

Viking Line isn’t your average investment as there are so many different external issues that could have an impact on the financial performance of the vessel operator (fuel expenses, tourism, cargo demand, …). Buying a new vessel is an important step forward to remain competitive and to continue to attract new customers with new and refurbished vessels, but buying one new ship costs as much as ten times the adjusted free cash flow generated in 2018, so it definitely is a heavy investment.

I’m still on the edge as the cash flow results are excellent, but I admit I’m not an expert in the Scandinavian seaborne passenger travel sector.

Other stories from Europe

Not entirely unexpected (and highlighted in last week’s edition of Focus on Europe) was the short squeeze in the shares of Metro Bank (OTCPK:MBNKF). Or perhaps we should call it ‘the mother of all short squeezes.’ We already noted the high short interest in the British bank and after completing a 350M GBP capital raise at 500 pence, shorters were scrambling to cover their positions. Indeed, with the new capital injection, the bank’s CET1 ratio will increase towards 17% which makes the balance sheet safe again but the bank will still have to regain the trust of the investment community.

Source: Londonstockexchange.com

Also in last week’s edition, ThyssenKrupp’s (OTCPK:TYEKF) (OTCPK:TKAMY) plans to spin off its elevator division were discussed. The spin-off may now never happen as competitor Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF) (OTCPK:KNYJY) is rumored to be very interested in Thyssen’s elevator division. Kone has always focused on consolidation in the sector and this could be an excellent opportunity to create an elevator giant. The rumored value of the transaction is around 14B EUR which would be a move for Kone whose own market capitalization was just over 23B EUR.

Travel agents continue to face severe headwinds and the share price of Thomas Cook (OTC:TCKGF) (OTCPK:TCKGY) collapsed once again after reporting a bad set of results. The market reaction was exacerbated by an analyst note from Citigroup (C) which put the target price at 0 (yes, zero). The analyst expects the heavy debt load (in excess of 1.2B GBP) to take its toll.

The Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTC:VLKPF) will list its Traton truck unit within the next few weeks which is an interesting move considering the car manufacturer delayed the listing in March citing ‘weak market circumstances.’ According CFO Witter, Volkswagen expects to get a valuation of 24-25B EUR for Traton as he expects the truck division to raise 6B EUR by selling a 25% stake.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MBNKF, BPOSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.