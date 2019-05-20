Cornerstone Total Return Fund Is Best Used For Trading, Not For Long-Term Returns

This fund is not appropriate for long-term, low-cost, passive investors, yet may provide an attractive short-term trading opportunity for skilled investors.

During 2018, the fund experienced a large decrease in the value of its investments and was only able to grow its net assets through a $249 million rights offering.

Of CRF's tremendous forward distribution yield of 20.34%, 82-84% of distributions come from paid-in capital and are classified as "return of capital."

Despite its capital appreciation goal, a simple chart comparison shows that an investment in an S&P 500 index fund would have bested CRF's performance since 1994 by 500%!

Investment Thesis

Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF) is a closed-end fund from the same fund family as the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM), a fund that I reviewed in a previous article and determined to be an unacceptable investment. Because CRF hasn't had any coverage since October 2018 and I have a strong suspicion that it suffers from the same ills as CLM, I decided to analyze this fund in detail. In this review, I will address the suitability of CRF as an investment and comment on the fund's most recent annual report.

Fund Introduction

CRF is a closed-end fund that began trading on 05/15/1973 (exactly 46 years ago). From the fund's website, its investment objective is:

capital appreciation with current income as a secondary objective. The fund uses a balanced approach, including “value” and “growth” investing by seeking out companies at reasonable prices, without regard to sector or industry, which demonstrate favorable long-term growth characteristics.

The fund has also sold at a premium to NAV for most of its existence and reports an 8.74% premium to NAV as of 04/30/2019.

Based on the fund's stated objectives, I decided to take a look at its performance over the past several years to determine how well CRF has been meeting its growth objective (CRF is compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which it currently holds, in the chart below):

As you can see, beginning with 1994 (the first full year of SPY's trading history), CRF has returned negative 91.57%, while SPY, after some peaks and valleys during the 2000s, started a meteoric rise after the financial crisis in 2009.

Before continuing with the remainder of my analysis, I will repeat a popular thesis of legendary Vanguard chairman Jack Bogle, which the chart above has proven once again:

The index fund is a sensible, serviceable method for obtaining the market's rate of return with absolutely no effort and minimal expense. Index funds eliminate the risks of individual stocks, market sectors, and manager selection, leaving only stock market risk. (Source: MarketWatch)

CRF could have improved its performance dramatically by giving up stock picking/active management, selling off all of its holdings except SPY, and doing nothing else. But alas, the fund did not do this, and I will continue with my analysis.

Distributions

From a news release on the fund's website, the current monthly distribution amount (which is reset annually on the last day of October) is $0.1985/share, a total of $2.382/share each year. Based on CRF's current market price of $11.71/share (as of 11:55 am CST, 05/15/2019), the fund has a forward distribution yield of 20.34%!

A rule 19a-1 notice on the fund's website shows that almost 82% of CRF's 04/30/2019 dividend payment is classified as return of capital (ROC). Additionally, notices for the previous six months of dividends show a similarly large percentage of ROC. This indicates that while a large portion of those distributions is not taxable to investors, CRF is also not actually earning the dividends that it pays out. I will examine this fact in more detail in the financial statement analysis section.

Recent Events: Rights Offering

A news release on the website indicates that a 1-for-3 rights offering was completed in July 2018, bringing in approximately $249 million. Investors were entitled to receive shares at the greater of 107% of NAV per share as calculated at the close of trading on the date of expiration of the offering or 90% of the market price per share at such time. I will evaluate this further in the financial statements section.

Financial Statements

CRF posted its most recent annual report, dated 12/31/2018, on its website, as well as the most recent semi-annual report. Major sections of the annual report are discussed below:

Letter from the fund's president (pp. 2-3)

While I was previously forceful in my assertion that CRF's ROC distributions are not a positive aspect of this fund, the fund does offer a highly beneficial dividend reinvestment plan (DRiP). Under the terms of this plan, participating investors eligible for the current distribution may receive a distribution price equal to the last reported NAV or the average closing market price over the past five days. As previously noted, CRF has been trading at a premium to its NAV, so participation in the DRiP represents a significant benefit to the fund's investors.

Portfolio Summary (p. 6)

Most of CRF's sector allocation is focused in three main areas: closed-end funds (18.1%), information technology (16.6%), and health care (13.3%), which indicates a well-diversified fund from a sector perspective. CRF's five largest holdings are Apple, Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and JPMorgan Chase & Company (JPM).

Schedule of Investments (pp. 7-11)

CRF holds a variety of investments, including $70.4 million in closed-end funds (some of these used for options strategies) and $385.3 million in the common stock of corporations from many different industries.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities (p. 12)

CRF reports almost $392 million in assets and a relatively small $2.7 million in liabilities, resulting in net assets of $389.2 million and an NAV of $10.15/share. Of note, about $12 million of net assets consists of an accumulated deficit (loss from operations), which explains why a majority of the fund's distributions are classified as ROC.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities (p. 13)

The fund posted net investment income of $3 million on $7.2 million in total income (consisting solely of dividends from the fund's investments). $3.6 million in expenses was due to investment management fees, which is calculated as 1% of the fund’s average weekly net assets. Unfortunately, as shown below, CRF's stock picks did not pan out in 2018, and a large decrease in the value of its investments resulted in a total decrease to net assets of $33.8 million!

Statement of Changes in Net Assets (p. 14)

One major item of note in this section regards the distributions to shareholders. During 2018, almost 84% of CRF's distributions came from ROC! However, at the bottom of the schedule, we see that net assets actually increased during the year. The fund was able to offset an almost $34 million loss from operations (as shown in the previous section) by a net of $209 million received from shareholders participating in the previously mentioned rights offering. As I mentioned before, the fund is not being managed for growth or return - it is growing on the backs of the rights offering participants.

Financial Highlights (p. 15)

If the previous sections left any doubt about the unsuitability of CRF as an investment, this section clearly indicates that fact. Here, we see a statement of changes in the NAV starting on 01/01/2014 and ending 12/31/2018. I will include a screenshot of the entire statement below:

First, NAV began 2014 at $20.56/share and ended 2018 at $10.15/share, a decrease of just over 50%! Second, in none of the years shown does the net increase from operations exceed total distributions paid to shareholders - none of them. I will repeat: CRF is not earning its oversized distributions and is paying for them with investor contributions. Lastly, I don't feel that the "Total investment return" line is a positive thing, despite several encouraging numbers. While stock market participants may feel that CRF's distributions warrant a price premium to its NAV, this schedule alone has proven that the fund is obliterating its own underlying investment value.

Critics of my previous article about CLM noted that it is more appropriate as a trading vehicle instead of a long-term investment. There is some merit in that statement. If you are a person who can make that strategy work, then you are smarter than I, and I hope that you are very successful with it. However, if the day traders are correct, then CRF has failed to meet its capital appreciation goal. Judging from my analysis of the financial statements, this fund is most certainly not appropriate for long-term investors.

Summary

As we have learned in this stock analysis, CRF is not an appropriate investment for the long-term, low-cost, passive investor. However, skilled investors may find some attractive short-term opportunities trading around CRF's premium to NAV or its rights offerings. While the fund does provide a tremendous 20.34% distribution yield, a large portion of those distributions come from paid-in capital instead of earnings. Investors in the fund could have achieved a vastly superior return by simply investing in an S&P 500 index ETF. In the end, CRF is funding its massive distributions through yearly rights offerings and does not appear to have met its primary investment objective of capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.