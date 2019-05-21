Recession Proofing Your Portfolio - The Income Method

One line of defense is never enough, so investing in one sector is just as lacking.

We at High Dividend Opportunities have been releasing a series of articles explaining, defending and teaching investors the basics of the methodology we use to see success. Today we want to look at another issue and apply how we succeed to teach you more about how the Income Method works.

Weather Proofing Is Essential

When a storm is coming, homeowners take various steps to prepare their home.

Some homeowners will board up their windows in case of strong wind gusts or flying debris. Others will fill sandbags and stack them around their home to protect their valuables and stop flooding from destroying their possessions. Ironically, often many take no steps at all or do the least amount of effort to protect their most valuable asset.

Others take extreme measures.

Those that do and do it well often walk away from disaster with little harm. Their most valuable possession is left standing when others have been swallowed up. We're not talking home defense today. We're talking about something just as valuable to many as their home - their income stream. During a bull market, income streams for many investors have seemed invincible. Dividends and distributions have been on the rise, and investor confidence has been buoyed by a long lasting bull market.

Taking Steps is Essential

Investors need to prepare their income stream for a coming recession. This means taking steps to be ready BEFORE the storm or recession comes. How have we at High Dividend Opportunities been doing this? By shifting our portfolio into more preferred stocks, bonds and fixed income securities. So what types of securities provide the best recession resistant income for your portfolio?

Why Invest in High Dividend Stocks?

Why should you invest in high-yielding dividend stocks? They provide high immediate income. This income is the only form of real return an investor can receive while still holding onto their shares of a company. It is cold hard cash and provides a buffer against the volatility of the market!

Here at High Dividend Opportunities we are experts at finding high-quality, undervalued dividend stocks for you to invest in. This creates high-yielding opportunities where normally they wouldn’t or shouldn’t exist. We issue real time buy alerts to our members to capture these high yields allowing you to get more income to reinvest elsewhere or live on!

Preferred Stocks

Preferred stocks are a great example of a recession-resistant option. Why? Because preferred dividends must be paid prior to common dividends. This means that finding a company with a strongly covered dividend often means an even more strongly covered preferred dividend. High Dividend Opportunities has been writing articles about mis-priced and well-covered preferreds for our members and the public. These articles highlight fantastic recession-resistant options. Recently we highlighted a Global Net Lease Preferred (GNL.PA) with a yield of 7%, and Landmark's Preferred stock (LMRKP) with a yield of 7.7%.

The beauty of preferreds is that the vast majority of them have a PAR value of $25. This means they are easy to pick up. Individual shares will also be providing an anchor point to limit their trading up or down while collecting high yields. Our preferred stock portfolio includes more than 50 high-yield preferred stocks that we are recommending to our members with an average yield of 7%.

High-Quality Sectors

REITs and MLPs are two common types of recession proofing your income stream. Why? Well, REITs are often in low-capital long-term leases that are essential to doing business. MLPs likewise run on long-term fixed contracts that are insulated to other market conditions. Energy Transfer (ET) is a prime example of this. It yields 8% and is highly covered by its earnings.

Another excellent MLP choice for investors who prefer to not receive a K-1 at tax time is Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP). TRGP recently has seen extra volatility due to negative earnings release, but being the second fastest growing MLP in the United States.

Source: TRGP Earning Slides

The majority of TRGP's growth and new revenue will kick in later this year - meaning the currently available 9.2% yield will not last long as the market takes notice. Adding this midstream company to your portfolio now will help recession proof your income before other investors jump on-board.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) is a fantastic example of a REIT built to withstand a recession. This REIT has been out-earning its dividend and is positioning its portfolio to be more defensive, and currently yields 8.3%. LADR's CEO Brian Harris confidently stated in their last conference call:

...we like the way our gain on sale business is performing and we like securities also. We are more cautious lately around bridge loans and real estate, but overall, the economy seems to be doing well. Credit is stable and our businesses are generating enough returns to easily support our cash dividend with room to spare.

Fixed Income Options

Another line of defense we are using here at High Dividend Opportunities are Fixed Income Options. One asset type we are leveraging to see strong income in our portfolio is CLOs. We've written about them several times and exposed that there is a lot of misunderstanding about this asset type on Seeking Alpha and among retail investors in general. Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) with a yield +15% and Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) with a yield of +14% are two fantastic CLO funds that provide investors a steady and strong income stream - to live on or to invest in new opportunities. Recently we wrote:

Investing in both ECC and OXLC would provide a single investor high levels of diversification within the CLO space. OXLC holds 80 different CLOs, and ECC is invested in 87 different CLOs. Since ECC and OXLC invest in primarily the equity tranche, they do not invest in the same CLOs - meaning investing in both ECC and OXLC expands one's CLO exposure to 167 different CLOs and 3,049 unique obligators. This provides investors an extreme level of loan diversification while providing a high yield. With OXLC yielding 15.3% and ECC yielding 14.2%, a weighted allocation to both would result in a yield of 14.7% and a much higher level of diversification.

Finding covered dividends from fix income funds or stocks provide a clear revenue stream in the turbulent winds during a recession.

Don't Depend on One Line of Defense

The biggest mistake you could make from reading this report is thinking that one line of defense is enough. When protecting your home, doing one step to defend it is often not enough. If you board only your first floor windows, your second floor is exposed. If you board all your windows, you're still susceptible to flooding.

At HDO, we encourage everyone to do it all. Invest in REITs, MLPs, Preferreds and Fixed Income. Many investors unfortunately focus solely on one area or sector and leave gaping holes in protecting their portfolios from recessions. A REIT-only portfolio is lacking diversity and protection that preferreds in other sectors can provide.

We advocate limiting individual positions to a 1-3% allocation of your portfolio and holding a minimum of 40 positions. Our Core Portfolio and our all Preferreds and Bonds portfolio available to our members are fertile grounds to develop a recession-proof income stream. Currently, our "Preferred Stock Portfolio" alone has over 50 recommendations with an overall yield of 7%. The goal is that regardless of share price action - your income stream is safe.

Be The Wise Man, Not the Foolish Man

There is an age old story of a wise man and a foolish man building their homes. Both looked beautiful from the outside, but one built it simply on the land. The other built his on bedrock. When a great storm came, the foolish man's home was utterly destroyed, but the wise man's home stood firm.

Source

Preparing your portfolio for a coming recession is like preparing your home for a storm.

Action is needed.

Careful forethought is essential.

Covering all bases is crucial.

Don't let the smartest sounding writers and authors convince you that one sector whether it be REITs or MLPs alone be the sole source of your income stream. Be diversified and be prepared. If you don't know where to start, look at our old public reports. Wanting to get access to our entire portfolio? Join High Dividend Opportunities and let us help you secure your portfolio from a recession and defend your income stream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, ET, GNL.PA, LADR, LMRKP, OXLC, TRGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.