Q2 Holdings: 30% Revenue Growth Tops Estimates Thanks To Expanded Addressable Market

Though the core RCFI continues to contract in headcount, CEO Matt Flake has stated the market opportunity will be big enough regardless.

Thesis

Faced with continued deceleration in revenue growth in recent years, Q2 Holdings (QTWO), which has carved out a solid and growing position in the digital banking space, made two key acquisitions in 2018 to help broaden its product portfolio, expand addressable market, and re-accelerate revenue growth.

For Q1, the company reported revenue that narrowly beat its top-end estimate of $71 million, hitting 30% revenue growth yoy. In addition to this, the company revised upward its full-year revenue expectations to $309-312 million, representing yoy growth of as much as 29%. Revenue growth in 2018 was 24%.

While the company continues to operate at a loss, consensus estimates predict positive earnings per share by the end of the year. The company, which went public in 2014, appears to have years of double-digit revenue growth ahead thanks to an expanded addressable market despite some headwinds with banking consolidations.

Strong Start To 2019

Q2 Holdings is a Texas-based provider of SaaS solutions to small banks, otherwise known as regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs). An RCFI is a bank with no greater than $50 billion in assets. The company provides software to RCFIs that enables the RCFIs to provide slick websites and apps that are comparable to the online user experiences of the mega banks. RCFIs traditionally haven't possessed the resources or personnel of the large banks to create a user-friendly online banking experience.

Since going public in 2014, the company has broadened its offerings and did so again recently with two notable 2018 acquisitions. While the company had stated for years that its addressable market was $3.5 billion, the continued evolution of its offerings has expanded TAM to $8 billion, the company announced recently.

In Q1, the company reported some notable new wins in both its traditional digital banking market and its newer Cloud Lending (e-lending) and Gro (account opening sales/marketing) markets, this coming just months after closing the acquisitions of both of those companies. Q2 Holdings says this was its strongest bookings quarter ever based on breadth and depth of products sold.

For Cloud Lending, Q2 Holdings cross-sold the solution to a pre-existing digital banking client and believes that more cross-selling to existing clients will be coming. The company plans to pour investment into the Cloud Lending space in order to bolster sales opportunities. Additionally, the Cloud Lending solution saw sales traction overseas in EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific). The company believes sales will continue to be strong for Cloud Lending because it is cloud-native and deployed on top of the ubiquitous Salesforce.com, making it quick to configure and easy to deploy.

However, Expenses Are Up

New markets and more cross-selling opportunities are driving a higher rate of investment in headcount by the company, which continues to be unprofitable. In Q1, operating expenses were up 46% yoy and up 16% compared to Q4-18. With an expanded addressable market, the company believes it has a lot of green space in front of it and wants to invest in a salesforce that can deliver on the growth promise that Q2's expanded TAM presents.

Q2's View Of RCFI Market Consolidation

In my initial article about Q2 Holdings in September, I noted that Q2 Holdings had a strong and growing position selling digital banking solutions to an RCFI market that was shrinking in RCFI headcount due to market consolidation. RCFIs acquire each other and the total number of potential Q2 Holdings customers shrinks by about 4% per year. Additionally, Q2 Holdings loses ~1.5 to 2.5% of its client base per year as clients are acquired by non-Q2 Holdings RCFIs. As of 2018, there were 11,000 RCFIs left in the U.S. In 2014, there were more than 13,500. At this rate, the RCFI market will probably be reduced to fewer than 6,000 by 2034.

That said, CEO Matt Flake in a recent interview said that he believes 6,000 RCFIs is more than enough for Q2 Holdings as a potential market. Flake was interviewed by Motley Fool in March, and on that he noted that consolidation will continue, but that the company was not concerned by the rate of consolidation given the sheet number of RCFIs that already exists today.

"I want a lot of community banks and credit unions," Flake said. "I don't know that we need eleven thousand. But, five or six thousand is a good number and that's probably where it's going to land."

The company recently touted its new, expanded addressable market of $8 billion. This year, the company expects to generate as much as $312 million in revenue, representing 4% of its TAM. It isn't clear how a contracting RCFI headcount affects the overall TAM, but given Q2's size vs. the market opportunity, coupled with new solutions and more cross-selling capabilities, the company continues to look like a strong growth stock for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

Q2 Holdings is unprofitable and has a price/sales ratio of 12. The company held this same ratio when I first wrote about it in September. The ratio dipped to 10 in late 2018, but has come back to 12. Analysts expect the company to turn a profit later this year after experiencing wider losses in 2018 vs. the year prior. Since September, the company has continued to generate strong sales growth and the stock is up 16% vs. a flat S&P 500. On an Enterprise Value/EBITDA basis, Q2 looks like it's priced through the roof compared to other SaaS players. However, on a price to sales basis, the company looks more reasonably valued compared to other prominent SaaS players, though they're turning a profit and Q2 is not:

Company Price to Sales Ratio Recent Revenue Growth Rate Profitable/Not Profitable Q2 Holdings 12 30% Not Profitable Veeva Systems (VEEV) 25 26% Profitable Shopify (SHOP) 25 50% Profitable Salesforce (CRM) 9 26% Profitable

Conclusion

Q2 Holdings is increasingly looking like a company worth betting for the long term. If the company reports a profit later this year, it will be interesting to see what the profitability expectations will be moving forward as the company continues to invest for aggressive revenue growth. Despite facing some stiff competition from the likes of Fiserv (FISV), Jack Henry and Associates (JKHY), and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), the company's solutions are gaining traction in the market and an expanded TAM provides promise of years of growth ahead.

