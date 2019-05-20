Why I Bought HMS Holdings At $30

As with other healthcare stocks, an investment in HMS Holdings is a bet on the future of healthcare policy.

The recurring theme for HMS in recent quarters has been impressive growth numbers, a stock price pop, and then a selloff due to market news, notably potential healthcare regulatory changes.

Thesis

HMS Holdings (HMSY) delivered another strong quarter, beating both consensus revenue and earnings projections. The company, which issues annual guidance only, is on pace to deliver another year of solid growth. The company maintained guidance and is on pace to deliver revenue growth of at least 7% and earnings growth of at least 16% for the year.

The stock popped 10% on the Q1 beat. As in recent quarters, the company delivered strong numbers and the stock price reacted positively to the news. And, like in recent quarters, the stock subsequently sold off due to news external to the company.

The biggest external threat to the company is healthcare policy risk. The stock hit a 52-week high of $38 last year on strong growth numbers before fears about repeal of the Affordable Care Act and fears about a potential Medicare For All scenario hurt healthcare stocks in general. Repeal of the Affordable Care Act and/or creation of Medicare For All would completely upend the healthcare system and the business models of companies that operate within it, including HMS Holdings.

That said, I finally decided to initiate a position in HMS at $30. I'm not betting the farm on HMS, or healthcare stocks in general, but I believe that the biggest risk facing HMS, Medicare For All, is not likely to happen. I also believe that repeal of the Affordable Care Act is unlikely. If repeal of ACA does occur, I believe a replacement bill would largely mirror the environment HMS operates in today and HMS would be OK as a result.

Q1-19 Highlights

HMS is not a health insurer. It sells cost containment solutions primarily to state Medicaid agencies (42% of Q1 revenue) and to private health plans (51% of Q1 revenue) hired by state Medicaid agencies to offer managed care to Medicaid members not enrolled in the traditional Fee For Service Medicaid program.

In Q1, sales growth was strong thanks to continued accelerated sales growth in both Coordination of Benefits (COB), up 15%, and Total Population Management (TPM), up 31%.

Approximately 70% of company revenue is derived from its COB business, a market in which HMS Holdings has an iron grip and no major competitors. COB consists of HMS Holdings reviewing Medicaid claims to verify that another health insurer is not responsible for the claim. Medicaid is a payer of last resort, and Medicaid recipients sometimes have access to other forms of health coverage that are liable for the claim. The typical COB contract is contingency-based.

While COB has been a strong source of growth in both state and commercial sectors, the company expects its newer TPM solution to become an increasingly larger source of revenue. Last year, TPM generated $57 million in revenue. The company has stated it expects that figure to hit $120 million by 2020.

This quarter, the company grew TPM revenue by 31% and has found success rolling out a new risk intelligence solution now being used by two Medicaid MCOs following a successful pilot with Louisiana Medicaid. The solution, using Medicaid claims data, identifies plan members with emerging health risks that require priority attention. On the Q1 call, company execs noted that some example of conditions being addressed include opioid abuse, at-risk pregnancies and chosen non-ADHD medications for who were not receiving behavioral therapy. The solution has proven to help MCOs improve their HEDIS scores and boost pay for performance. Member retention also improved by 9% in one case and preserved $15 million in revenue for one health plan as a result.

The company also announced it has helped kick off a research pilot with a digital health organization in Australia that will study opioid dependency and build a predictive model to address the crisis, which has become an increasing point of concern domestically.

HMS Addresses Political Climate And Policy Risk

In a prior article about HMS, I noted that a Medicare For All scenario could severely disrupt HMS's business model. Absent Medicare For All, a simple repeal of the Affordable Care Act could also unwind a lot of the business HMS has earned in recent years, primarily due to the rollback of Medicaid expansion under ACA, which has dramatically boosted covered lives that have contributed to contingency-based COB contracts in both the Medicaid FFS and Medicaid MCO markets.

On the Q1 call, company executives noted that the policy debates around healthcare will likely exist for the foreseeable future, regardless of who wins the 2020 presidential election. That said, company execs noted that it seems impractical from a political and financial standpoint for the US Congress to completely upend the U.S. healthcare system with a complete shift to Medicare For All. Recently, the Congressional Budget Office assessed the impact of Medicare For All and did not provide a cost estimate for such a scenario, but did note the massive complexity and years of commitment it would take to completely overhaul the healthcare system.

Regardless of what happens, HMS believes it will have a role to play in the healthcare system due to the eligibility and claims data it has collected and continues to collect to support its cost containment solutions.

Though I am uncertain of the magnitude of HMS's potential role in a Medicare For All world, I do believe a shift to Medicare For All in the near term is extremely unlikely. If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, I believe it will be politically untenable for Republicans to simply roll back the Medicaid expansion that has occurred to date under ACA and that has benefitted HMS's business.

Valuation And Conclusion

The company has consistently grown revenue and EPS over the past year, beaten estimates, and now sits at $30 compared to a 52-week high of $38 in late 2018.

As I stated in my first article about HMS last year, the company has turned a corner and likely has years of growth ahead of it thanks to focus on dramatically boosting sales efforts to Medicaid MCOs and entering the TPM space via an acquisition. The company also continues to assess potential acquisitions to help grow the addressable market, which by company estimates is already pegged to be worth tens of billions of dollars vs. HMS 2019 revenue expectation of <$700M. With an iron grip on the COB market, the company has a strong source of recurring revenue. Organic revenue growth has been and will likely remain strong given addressable market.

That said, policy risk will remain. However, the stagnant stock price over the last nine months has continued to price in the risk of an ACA repeal and uncertainty around Medicare For All. I think the company is a solid buy at $30 and have initiated a position. I think an ACA repeal, if it happens, would be replaced by something similar from a Medicaid expansion standpoint. I think Medicare For All is highly unlikely for the foreseeable future. With an ACA repeal and a soft replacement, HMS has a bright future. A Medicare For All world creates a lot more uncertainty, but I don't see it happening any time soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.