Once More, Beat The Drum For Thor

I give a quick update as to my thesis to see if the recent recommendation changes in any way affect my long-term thesis.

The undervaluation persists, and we now see even better share prices for the company, leading to an even better time to purchase more, should one be inclined to do so.

A few months ago, I wrote the article, Heed The Thunder - Here Comes Thor!, where I recommended buying Thor Industries (THO) at a valuation around the low $60s per share. Because of recent developments and a few rating changes, the stock is currently trading closer to $55/share, and liable to potentially fall even further because of softness in forward RV demand. This once more brings attention to the company, which I consider to be foremost in its business area, and providing a very enticing opportunity indeed.

I write this article because I bought more on Friday the 17th of May - and I intend to continue buying in small bites if and when it drops further.

I believe this change in stock price warrants a reiteration of my earlier recommendation and a small update of the thesis - so let's get going.

Thor - Still a grower, though patience is required

In my original article, I pointed to Thor Industries as being an extremely high-quality company.

Why?

Because:

In its business area, the company is a market leader, bar none.

The company had completely eliminated its long-term debt, prior to the acquisition of EHG.

Very experienced leadership, with 20+ years RV company experience, albeit a somewhat high compensation.

28 years of consecutive dividends and 9 years of dividend growth, regardless of macro circumstances/recessions.

Market-leading profitability records, best summarized by the graphic below.

Still-present challenges

Part of the reason for the continuing drop in share price is the fact that Thor Industries' challenges are still very much present. We're looking at a dealer-level RV workdown due to overstocking, as I mentioned in the article in March. Analysts believe this slowdown due to large dealer-side inventories will persist all the way until 3Q19, which will result in some difficulty for companies like Thor Industries. (Source: BAM Warning)

Again, the warning given in the 2Q19 report has very much materialized.

"For the rest of fiscal 2019, we expect to face challenges that may impact our financial results as dealers continue to closely manage inventory to levels that better reflect current retail demand, and their ability to replenish inventory more quickly," added Bob Martin. "While we also face difficult year-over-year comparisons to the record third-quarter results for fiscal 2018, we are confident that Thor is on a path toward growth in fiscal 2020." (Source: 2Q19 Press release)

The same is true for the continuing risk of the EHG acquisition. Very little has changed here. While it can be described as risky, I believe the merger to be logical and serve to widen Thor Industries' reach far outside the USA. Given the pre-M&A level leverage and current company payout ratio, even the current company leverage hardly constitutes a long-term risk.

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the 2019 headwinds in the RV industry will continue. There is also no doubt in my mind that there is a lot of work to be done in terms of synergies and bringing the recent M&A to bear.

As I wrote in my earlier article, the purchase of EHG couldn't have come at a worse time. Thor Industries managed to combine a massive M&A which required leveraging a conservative balance sheet with an economic downturn. The fact that Thor is an inherently cyclical business combined with these variables can only result in one thing (unless Thor had surprised with continued record sales/numbers) - share price depression and lower valuation.

We all know what happens to cyclical companies in a downturn - which means that if we "know" or expect an economic downturn, we can likewise expect even lower valuations for companies like Thor.

Valuation

However, at some point, the valuation for a company even when taking into consideration a potential downturn simply becomes too appealing.

I argue that the time for Thor Industries has come, and been here for some time.

Since I wrote my last article, the company's valuation has decreased by almost $8, representing a 0.3% higher yield. While I'm already fairly exposed to the company, I elected to increase my position on Friday. Current company valuations are close to the bottom seen during late 2018, and the risk/reward ratio coupled with the potential returns we're looking at is simply too good to ignore.

Why?

It's pretty rare that Thor, historically speaking, misses estimates, meaning that analysts are fairly capable at forecasting profits here. If the analysts manage as well as they have in the past, we'd be looking at an annual return of 78.19% until 2020. But given the economic cycle and the uncertainties which can be argued are larger here, let's add some conservative ratios to the calculation.

Let me put it in another way, with different and more conservative estimates.

Thor Industries could continue falling to a constant blended P/E valuation of ~7.5 and you would still not be losing money (~1% annual return). Even at a constant valuation of ~9.5 (meaning even if Thor doesn't improve from here), the stock would still provide market-beating returns of almost 18% annually until 2020. Anything above that, and we're talking annual returns in the excess of 30% and above.

That is what I mean when I say the opportunity is "too good to ignore".

The company has a compounded EPS growth of 23.3% annually for the past five years. Calculating long-term returns by those numbers, however, would be too positive - so let's add the lowest growth rate the company has reported for some time, at around ~8% annually. At this valuation, even if the company doesn't appreciate from current valuations, you'd still be raking in annual returns of market-beating 18% or above until 2023-2024.

Again, the risk-reward ratio here is calling.

The Thesis

Allow me to quote a portion from my last article.

The company has a below-30% payout ratio, giving them plenty of safety. In terms of FCF, the company is currently paying out 19%. The company is extremely effective in terms of ROI and ROIC, delivering 23% ROIC in an industry (automaker/automotive) where ROIC is closer to 5-8%. Even with the new leverage, even with a falling operating margin in the last quarter and a potential headwind-laden FY19, even with a looming economic downturn, even with all of these things, I believe you should look into Thor Industries. Why? Because they're the best at what they do. They've proven it, in recession and in good years. Taking on a bit of debt to finance an expansion doesn't change this. It doesn't change its extremely decentralized and efficient structure, nor their dealership network. Their structure works! It's the reason that the company has never reported a year of loss in almost 40 years. It operates in a cyclical industry, rife with bankruptcies and poor practices. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This, I believe, is still very much intact. Unless you believe that people, for some reason, for a very long time are going to stop buying RVs (and if so, please let me know), there is very little reason for you to ignore this company.

The company is the best at what they do. They have a massive market share, especially following the M&A of EHG. Their finances are excellent. Their payout ratio is beyond conservative. Even considering we may be entering the mid-portion of an economic cycle and may be looking at a coming downturn, I don't believe you should turn up your nose at this company.

Mind you, I'm not recommending an overexposure. Limiting allocation is crucial, regardless of how certain you are, because I do not pretend to know how long it will take for Thor to return to more "normal" valuations. I do think it is fairly certain they will, but if we're looking at all the negative factors rolled up into one, it may be some time before they do so.

Until that time, however, I do not mind one bit sitting on my shares and periodically buying more, once and if they drop even lower. Investing in a cyclical, especially automotive, demands the investor be patient, conservative and develop a thick skin towards downturns and the thoughts that accompany downturns. There are months, even years when your positions will be in the red - much as mine are (somewhat, at least excluding dividends) at the moment. However, good yields and dividend growth are excellent salves during these times of turmoil, while we wait for the company's valuation to appreciate.

I bought more on Friday - and I think you should too, if you find this company interesting, and agree with the assessment here.

Thank you for reading.

My Recommendation

At these valuations, I consider Thor Industries a strong "BUY". A share price of ~$55 and a blended P/E valuation of ~9 is very appealing for this company. Should the company share price fall further, I will be adding more at $52 and $48, respectively.

