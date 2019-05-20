GDX: Watch Out For The Summer Doldrums

With everything looking so rosy, contrarians may be interested in adding to their positions in gold stocks, such as GDX, but patience is warranted at this time.

The US Dollar is strong, stocks are back up, and the market doesn't seem concerned with the lack of a deal to end the US-China trade war.

Gold mining stocks, such as GDX, typically lead the way of gold when a major inflection point is occurring or on the cusp, which is not the case today.

Lower highs and lower lows have followed and gold is now trading below $1,300/oz which is a worrying sign as the summer doldrums loom ahead.

The spot price of gold got off to a great start this year and briefly clipped $1,350/oz back in February before failing (yet again) to break through heavy resistance that resides in that same region. Although for a brief period of time gold looked to be gaining strong momentum as there was certainly growing anticipation from speculators that the most recent highs set back in 2016 might be challenged, but alas, it was not meant to be.

Over the last few months, gold has been trading in a rather tight range, occasionally climbing over $1,300/oz (most recently earlier this month), but can't seem to make any advances above that threshold stick.

At the moment, gold currently trades at $1,277/oz.

When it comes to speculating in the gold space, a proxy that many speculators like to turn to is the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) as it allows one to gain exposure into gold mining companies, in a diversified way (GDX is comprised of 46 holdings), which in theory should provide much more torque (i.e. leverage) than gold itself in a rising price environment. Of course, the reverse is true as well, and like a double-edged sword, leverage cuts both ways, which can also greatly magnify losses to the downside; speculators need to be aware of the risks involved before deciding to get involved with mining stocks.

Here are the top 10 holdings contained within GDX.

As can be ascertained from the list above, some of the largest, most "senior" gold mining producers make up the foundation of GDX, for example: Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF).

In addition, GDX also offers speculators meaningful allocation into some of the gold sector's preeminent names in the royalty and streaming business: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), and Royal Gold (RGLD).

Summer Doldrums

One could argue that the most recent pullback in gold back down below $1,300/oz arrived right on schedule. Historically, outside of bull markets, gold has a tendency to experience the "summer doldrums" which over the years has become somewhat of a cautionary warning to speculators during this time of year; perhaps akin to the broader stock market expression of "sell in May and go away."

Although the summer doldrums are not guaranteed to occur every year for gold and there could always be some kind of black swan event that occurs to change the dynamics of the market completely (e.g. Brexit announcement in 2016 lit a fuse to the gold price and ignited a ferocious interim bull rally in mining stocks), they were in fact experienced just last year.

In 2018, beginning in mid-June, the gold price fell off a cliff, declining from ~$1,300/oz all the way into the $1,170/oz range by mid-August.

Will history repeat itself again in 2019? From the chart above, ominously enough, since peaking in February, the gold price looks like it has been on a recent downward trajectory, setting lower highs and lower lows.

How this summer will actually play out remains to be seen, but last year, in 2018, here are the performance charts of GDX and its top 5 holdings from June 1, 2018 up to September 30, 2018.

GDX was down -17.51%.

NEM was down -21.72%.

GOLD was down -14.44%.

NCMGF was down -8.58%.

FNV was down -11.79%.

As shown above, dismal performance was experienced across the board for GDX and its top 5 holdings.

In addition, because Q4 has shown historically that it can be a rather volatile period in the markets (e.g. 2008, being an extreme example), should a flight to safety ensue (i.e. the "fear trade"), this should in theory represent a period of time in which gold stands to benefit greatly (although in reality it doesn't always work out that way, like in 2008, when gold and gold stocks sold off with the rest of the broader market).

Using 2018, again, as an example, GDX and its top 5 holdings delivered the following returns from October 1, 2018 up to May 17, 2019.

GDX was up 11.86%.

NEM was up 1.88%.

GOLD was up 9.69%.

NCMGF was up 32.42%.

FNV was up 20.70%.

To emphasize, the datapoints used above are cherry-picked by the author, but there is context behind their selections as in addition to the summer doldrums oftentimes representing a period of boredom/malaise in the gold market, the Q4 season has in the past regularly offered gold mining stocks for sale in the discount bins for speculators (due to tax loss selling, or for whatever the reason).

Reasons To Be Cautious

When it comes to looking for signs that the gold sector is ready to turn up in a meaningful fashion, one observation that speculators have relied on in the past is to look and see if gold stocks are leading the way of the spot price of gold.

It's not always easy, but in early 2016 (after gold stocks put in their final bottom on January 19), this is what the "next leg up" and the start of a new bull market/rally in gold looked like, which took place from January 19, 2016 up to February 1, 2016).

GDX was up 17.48%.

NEM was up 26%.

GOLD was up 32.67%.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) was up 15.16%.

Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) was up 3.23%.

Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) was up 15%.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) was up 3.91%.

As can be observed from above, GDX did very well during this time frame, along with senior gold producers NEM and GOLD, easily outpacing the gains made from not only junior developers, such as VITFF and LRTNF, but also GDXJ; this is not unusual behavior and can reasonably be expected to occur during a major inflection point up in the gold market.

In a rising gold price environment, the quickest path to cash flow is through senior producers (e.g. NEM, GOLD, GDX) and it's important to remember that the markets are forward-looking, so it's reasonable to assume that a re-rating begins first at the top of the food chain; this is why an ETF product such as GDX can be an attractive vehicle for bullish speculators who are convinced the next move up is near/imminent.

Worth noting, at the start of the bull run in 2016, gold mining stocks were observed to be putting up double-digit returns over a very short period of time when GLD only managed to rise 3.91%, in comparison.

Indeed, as the following image will show, the window from January 1, 2016 up to February 1, 2016 was an early indicator of what was to come next for the gold sector.

However, as the following chart will show, once a gold bull market/rally has had time to mature, it's typically the junior mining stocks that will outperform the most. This time around, the time horizon has been extended from January 19, 2016 up to August 1, 2016.

GDX was up 148%.

NEM was up 170.8%.

GOLD was up 192.9%.

GDXJ was up 198%.

VITFF was up 371%.

LRTNF was up 610%.

GLD was up 24.27%.

Near the apex of the gold run up in 2016, GDXJ produced returns of 198%, compared to GDX at 148%. More impressively, junior gold developers, such as VITFF and LRTNF soared as high as 371% and 610%, respectively.

Turning our attention back to the present, at this time, there does not yet to be any signs that gold stocks are once again leading the way and outpacing the spot price of gold.

In fact, from the week following PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada), the same gold stocks that were flying high in 2016 have delivered the following returns up to May 17, 2019.

GDX was down -6.91%.

NEM was down -7.56%.

GOLD was down -7.28%.

GDXJ was down -10.22%.

VITFF was down -10.42%.

LRTNF was down -11.48%.

GLD was down -1.30%.

Quite the contrast from the exciting start to 2016, as again, gold stocks have been trending in the downward direction since the spot price of gold peaked in February at ~$1,350/oz. GDX is down -6.91% and GDXJ is down even more at -10.22%. Further, junior gold stocks such as VITFF and LRTNF are in the red by double digits, which might even suggest that gold mining stocks aren't yet done bottoming out. Lastly, many gold stocks are underperforming GLD, which is only down -1.30% over the same time period, in contrast.

As such, from the perspective of many leading gold mining stocks shown above, it's definitely not a sign (yet) that a trend reversal back up has arrived for gold.

In addition to the lackluster movement of many gold mining stocks, although the market believes that no rate hikes will occur in 2019 from the Fed, the US Dollar is still performing strongly and looking quite bullish so far in 2019.

From the chart above, on the surface there does not appear to be any signs that the US Dollar is in any dangers of collapsing, which although is not necessarily required for a bull market/rally to ensue for gold, would provide a tailwind boost.

Further, gold as a "safe haven" asset continues to lose its appeal as 2019 progresses, with the broader US stock markets way back up since the start of this year.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is up 10.39%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 14.37%.

Invesco Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ) is up 18.66%.

US equities appear to be most healthy at this juncture, still up in the double digits for the year, despite recent pullbacks likely due to uncertainty surrounding the lingering trade war between US-China, which doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. Nevertheless, any concerns over a lack of a deal at this point haven't yet caused mass hysteria in the markets.

The Contrarian's Approach

At this time, there are signs that suggest why a gold speculator might want to proceed with caution moving forward, however, on the flip side, because everything on the surface is apparently so rosy, a contrarian might want to take the other side of the trade.

Certainly, it's arguable that interest in gold is almost nowhere to be found these days (further exacerbated by the fact that bitcoin mania is back on again), which makes the current gold market more of a buyer's market than a seller's one for products such as gold mining stocks, like GDX.

With that said, because the gold mining stocks are giving no clear-cut indicators that they are on the cusp of turning back up again and because the spot price of gold is still struggling to break through $1,300/oz, even the most bullish of goldbugs should take heed of these current datapoints and proceed with caution.

Further, the summer doldrums are also just around the corner, and they have shown in the past that they can be an additional thorn in gold's side. As such, a strategy of dollar-cost averaging (DCA) slowly into any major dips and spacing out purchases of shares may be a prudent approach to take, keeping in mind that in recent years, the odds have favored gold mining stocks bottoming out closer to Q4 than during the summer months.

Gold is very much being ignored by the masses right now, which is something that can bring much delight to a contrarian speculator, but patience is a key to solvency and is warranted moving forward from here.

