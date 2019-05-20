Liberty All-Star Growth Fund: A Small-Cap Growth CEF With Some Potential

For a while now, I have been on the lookout for a good technology-focused closed-end fund. Admittedly, this is something of a rare breed as most closed-end funds are focused on the generation of income, and technology stocks are generally considered to be growth investments. These stocks, particularly the large-cap ones, do frequently make an appearance in option income funds like the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV), but that is not really what I was looking for. Fortunately though, I believe that I have found a solid technology and growth fund in the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG), which will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has the objective of generating a high level of total return. It does this by combining three different strategies, all of which have a focus on growth. The first of these is investing in large-cap growth stocks such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN). The second strategy is investing in mid-cap growth stocks such as Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) or FirstService (FSV). The third strategy is investing in small-cap growth stocks. The interesting thing is that unlike most funds, ASG actually has a different asset manager in charge of each of these different strategies:

Source: Fund Web Page

I must admit that this is the first fund that I have ever seen that has multiple asset management firms overseeing it. There are some definite advantages to this setup, however. The most obvious of these advantages is that it allows each manage to specialize on a much smaller selection of the stocks that comprise the fund. It also has the advantage of allowing a poorly performing manager to be more easily replaced as the fund would not be getting rid of an excellent large-cap manager that cannot handle small-cap stocks or vice versa.

There are some advantages to the fact that the fund invests in all different sizes of company. The main one comes from the risk-reward trade-off. Basically, small-cap companies are generally considered to be riskier investments than larger companies, but also have the potential to deliver higher returns. The reverse is also true in that larger companies typically have less risk, but also do not have the same potential for total return. By investing in all different sizes of company, ASG is able to effectively balance this trade-off and provide investors with less risks than a pure small-cap fund with the potential for solid returns.

Perhaps surprisingly, the fund is not currently invested in the mega-cap FAANG stocks. This differentiates it from just about every other growth fund in the market. Here are the largest holdings in the fund currently:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

It seems likely that there are a few companies on this list that you may not have heard of. While Visa (V) is a mega-cap stock and a Dow component and you can find a Planet Fitness (PLNT) in just about every shopping mall and have probably eaten at a YUM! Brands (YUM) restaurant, a company like Chegg or HEICO (HEI) might not be as familiar. This comes from the very simple fact that ASG is an all-cap fund, and small- and mid-cap companies are generally not as familiar to most investors as the mega-cap companies that dominate the economy.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are undoubtedly aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual holding in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. The reason for this is that this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if a particularly asset has too high of a weighting, then the risk is not completely diversified away. Thus, the risk here would be that some event would occur that causes the stock price of a given asset to decline, and if that asset is too heavily weighted, then such an event would have a very adverse and noticeable impact on the fund. Fortunately though, as we can see above, there are no assets in the fund that have anything close to a 5% weighting. Thus, the fund appears to be very well-diversified, which is something that any investor should appreciate.

In the introduction to this article, I described ASG as a technology-focused fund. Indeed, this is how the fund is usually described. However, it also invests in sectors besides technology. This can be seen here:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

As we can clearly see here, the information technology sector accounts for by far the largest portion of the fund's holdings at almost 30%. We do see other sectors well represented here too though, most notably consumer discretionary and healthcare. I must admit that the healthcare allocation certainly catches my eye as this is an area whose growth prospects I have discussed numerous times in past articles. The fact that the fund has exposure to sectors outside of technology can certainly be a good thing as it does position the fund to be able to take advantage of opportunities elsewhere such as changing consumer tastes or new healthcare developments. This is something that we can appreciate.

Performance

ASG's strategy has delivered very solid returns over the years. We can see that here:

Source: Fund Fact Sheet

As we can clearly see, the fund has historically delivered double-digit returns, which is far better than the long-run average of the S&P 500 (SPY). Admittedly, its 15-year annualized return is not quite as good (although it was still respectable), but this was also a period of time that included the second-worst recession in American history. This recession devastated many growth stocks, which naturally has a very negative impact on a fund like this. Fortunately though, the odds that another similar recession will occur in the near future are remote so we need not worry about this too much. The fund's 10-year and newer returns were much better, so this should vie us some confidence in the fund's future.

Admittedly, the fund's performance over the past seven months or so has been rather disappointing.

As we can see above, the fund generally declined over the course of the fourth quarter. This was certainly not something that was unique to the fund as pretty much everything in the market declined during that quarter. In fact, fully 93% of all assets delivered negative returns in 2018 due to that quarter. In addition to this, small-cap and mid-cap stocks generally performed worse than large-cap stocks during that period, which also likely contributed to the fund's poor performance.

As we can see, the fund has rebounded somewhat this year, although it still remains well below the level that it had over most of last year. It appears that the market is still cautious on the fund, which may be a holdover from the large losses that it delivered in the fourth quarter. This could present an opportunity for investors looking to buy in cheap.

Distributions

As is the case with most closed-end funds, ASG does pay out a distribution meant to reward shareholders for the performance of the fund. However, the fund does not generate much in the way of dividend income as that is not something that growth companies are known for. Instead, the fund uses a strategy similar to what Tekla Life Sciences (HQL) and other growth-focused funds do. The fund pays out 2% of its net asset value to investors quarterly, which is meant as a way to distribute its capital gains (both realized and unrealized) to investors, representing about 8% per year. As we can see above, the fund historically generates far more than this, so it should have no trouble at all maintaining this distribution rate.

The fund has a 12-month trailing distribution yield of 8.09%. Its forward yield is unknown though as this policy results in a distribution that fluctuates from quarter to quarter depending on the performance of the fund's portfolio.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like ASG, the usual way to value it is by looking at net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the fund's holdings minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy into a fund when we can do so at a price below net asset value. This is because this situation essentially means that we are acquiring all of the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. This is quite likely to be the case here when we notice that the fund's market price performance has been significantly worse than its net asset value return performance over the past year. This is indeed the case as the fund has a net asset value of $5.82 per share as of May 17, 2019 (the latest date for which data is currently available). The fund currently trades hands for $5.56 per share. Therefore, the fund trades at a 4.68% discount to net asset value, which is a reasonable price to pay.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund is a very interesting all-cap growth fund that utilizes three different strategies to manage its portfolio. The fund also offers investors the potential to generate very high returns with these strategies. Its performance has been somewhat muted over the past several months though as the market looks to be somewhat cautious following the fourth-quarter weakness. This could be presenting an opportunity to buy in, particularly as the fund is selling at a discount. It might be worth considering.

