The Cap Rate Series: Net Lease Investing

Picking winners and losers in the net lease REIT sector is easy, as long as you understand the difference between cap rates and the cost of capital.

As promised on May 10 – let’s look at the “tell-all” number you want to be looking for, specifically when it comes to net lease REITs.

Did you catch my article back on May 10? It was the one titled “The Cap Rate Series: The Answer Is no Longer 9%.”

In case you didn’t read it, here’s a quick snippet:

… I never, ever, ever go into a real estate investment trust blind. Instead, I look into the details of what each one does. I analyze managements’ movements. And I calculate the cap rate… a simplistic yet invaluable tool that can tell me – and you – a lot about how safe or risky a REIT’s forward-thinking potential really is. This might very well be the most important calculation you make in deciding which REITs to bank on. That and which ones aren’t worth your time.

And here’s the calculation in question (also as cited in the “Answer Is No Longer 9%” article):

A cap rate – which is short for capitalization rate – is the answer you get when you divide a rental property’s net operating income [NOI] by its all-inclusive, bottom-line purchase price… Net Operating Income ÷ Current Market Value of the Asset = Cap Rate

Now, put like that, you can see that you might have to run this calculation more than once to really get a good sense of whether or not a REIT is making good choices when it comes to maintaining previous purchases and obtaining new properties. However, that little bit of extra work? Let me tell you…

It can really pay off, telling you something about management’s mentality.

For instance, are they safety- and quality-oriented? Or do they put profits first a little too often? Do they know how to pick ‘em, or are they falling short?

The Ins and Outs of Net Lease REITs

First off, it’s probably a good idea to define what net lease REITs are for those who don’t already know.

Net lease REITs are simply rental properties that operate with long-term leases of 10-25 years. As such, we’re typically talking about higher-quality tenants here with established business and dependable income. They either have to be very stable… or crazy enough to think they can keep paying money they don’t have for a decade, two decades, or more.

The vast majority of the time, don’t worry. It’s going to be the former.

The reason net lease REITs are called net lease REITs is that they typically operate with triple-net leases. These are business deals in which the tenants pay all of the property-management-related expenses… property taxes… maintenance… insurance…

Essentially, the works.

How in the world would this be attractive to any company looking for office or operational space? The most prominent – and perhaps only – real appeal is that the agreed-upon monthly rent they owe is significantly lower than it otherwise would be. Those kinds of savings appeal to enough business owners that they’re willing to take on the extra chores.

Net lease REITs can cater to a diverse array of clients, from industrials to companies in need of corporate quarters. You can also add warehouses, retailers, and self-storage to the list of facilities they’ll deal in.

That way, they get not only dependability but diversity as well.

Really, the benefits are much more obvious on the REITs’ side of the equation. To quote the 1989 classic Field of Dreams, “Build it, and they will come.” All they really need to do is worry about constructing the properties, finding viable tenants, and collecting the subsequent checks… for 10-25 years at a time.

Pretty sweet setup, to say the least.

Working Out the Numbers

Net lease REITs offer a pretty decent deal for investors, too, and particularly for investors who covet a good night’s sleep.

While net lease REITs aren’t exactly the type of stock to shoot sky high at a moment’s notice – or in a year’s, for that matter – they do tend to provide steady, dependable dividend payouts thanks to their steady, dependable tenants.

So now that you know a thing or two about net leases… and you’ve had your refresher course on cap rates… let’s talk numbers. What kind of cap rate should you be shooting for in this segment of REIT investing?

Back in the day, the average one you’d find across the whole entire REIT sector was 9%. However, the times have a’changed and cap rates have changed with them. These days, it’s not so easy to peg these puppies.

For better or worse, it requires a little more effort on investors’ part to know what to shoot for.

According to The Boulder Group, cap rates in the net lease sector continued to go up slightly in Q1-19, rising by 2 basis points to 6.37%, according to the firm’s research. Cap rates on net lease office assets went up by 8 basis points, to 7.1%. Industrial cap rates, however, declined by 7 basis points quarter over quarter, to 7%. Boulder said that “net lease transaction volume in 2018 finished in excess of $62 billion which was a 9% increase when compared to the prior year.”

The more recent movement in interest rates has resulted in more favorable borrowing costs and investment returns for buyers of net lease and following the Federal Reserve’s recent announcements (stabilizing rates to the market in 2019) the Boulder Group conducted a follow up survey to its 4th Quarter 2018 Cap Rate Prediction Poll. As you can see below, 39% of poll participants expect cap rates to remain unchanged or compress in 2019, versus only 5% previously (Q4-18).

The Net Lase REITs

To better understand cap rates and their impact on Net Lease REITs, we decided to take a closer look at the companies and the acquisitions in the first quarter of 2019. Here’s a snapshot of all of the net lease REITs listed below:

In Q1-19 there were a total of $1.84 billion of acquisitions at an average cap rate of 7.35%. As you can see, there is a wide variance in cap rates on the list, ranging from a low 6.7% cap rate from Realty Income (O) to a cap rate of 8.3% for One Liberty Properties (OLP).

Tenant quality and lease term have a tremendous impact on cap rates and it’s important to recognize that with net lease properties, a lower cap rate is often marked by much higher quality tenants. For example, in Q1-19 Realty Income purchased $520 million in 105 properties at an average initial cash cap rate of 6.7% and with a weighted average lease term of 17 years. Around 31% of these total acquisitions were from investment-grade tenants.

On the recent earnings call, Realty Income’s management team said, “Investment-grade properties are trading from around 5% to high 6% cap rate range and non-investment-grade properties are trading from high 5% to low 8% cap rate range.”

That’s important because many of the net lease REITs cannot allocate capital to investment grade buildings because they do not enjoy the same cost of capital advantage. To better illustrate that point, we decided to put together a weighted average cost of capital (or WACC) simulator in which we model the cost of equity and debt for each REIT.

Keep in mind, this is just a model and we used all data we had available and we did not include the preferred shares. The column on the far right side is the WACC score – from lowest cost of capital to the highest.

As you can see (above), Global Net Lease (GNL), Vereit (VER), EPR Properties (EPR), and One Liberty Properties (OLP) have the highest overall cost of capital.

In simple terms, this means that these REITs are not able to invest in higher-quality properties (currently) because they do not have the appropriate cost of capital that will allow the properties to become accretive. Thus, they must either acquire properties at higher cap rates, invest in dilutive deals, or sit on the sidelines.

Now, using the above-referenced Q1-19 acquisition data, we decided to provide readers with the following chart that illustrates the spreads that each company is generating. Again, we used a WACC model that is not entirely accurate, but we consider pretty darn close.

As you can see, the REITs with the best profit margins are Store Capital (STOR), Essential Properties Trust (EPRT), Agree Realty (ADC), and EPR Properties.

Again, this does not take into account overall credit quality, so for example, one reason STOR has the widest investment spreads is that the company prefers to invest in non-investment grade rated properties. STOR does not mind doing this because they take a more granular approach in underwriting its investments, insisting that all of its tenants provide unit-level financials (i.e. sales information).

You can see also that VEREIT has a high cost of equity and that has made it much more difficult for the company to invest accretively. Global Net Lease and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) are hamstrung by their higher leverage and overall cost of capital. Even though they are investing in higher yielding buildings (7.3% to 7.7% cap rates) they are barely producing profits.

Now to conclude the net lease cap rate exercise, let’s take a closer look at the fundamentals for these REITs, and specifically the safety of the dividend and earnings potential.

The second column (from left) highlights the payout ratio for each REIT and you can see (in red) that GOOD and GNL are paying out over 100% AFFO and the dividend is not covered. This is very dangerous, and when a company cannot cover its dividend, it can become a “sucker yield”.

The middle column illustrates the dividend yield for each REIT (GNL yields 11% and GOOD yields 6.9%) and the fourth column (on right) illustrates the forecasted AFFO per share for each REIT (in 2019).

Now you can see why we picked EPRT to outperform in 2019 and in December 2018 we initiated a “Strong Buy based on the favorable risk management practices and discounted valuation”.

We have concerns with a few net lease REITs, notably One Liberty Properties, which is handicapped by a high cost of capital and high tenant concentration. The company has underperformed peers (+9.8% YTD) and we fear that the dividend is at risk with enhanced exposure to Haverty Furniture (HVTY) and significant leases rolling in 2021 and 2022.

Spirit Realty (SRC) is hoping to free itself from the ShopKo stores and has taken the most critical step by spinning out SMTA (SMTA). The simplification efforts are underway, but we are sitting on the sidelines until we see clarity as it relates to the full bifurcation (of SMTA) and management’s focus on its core business model. Also, the company said (on the earnings call) that “hospitality or limited service hotels are something that it has been looking at for quite sometime”.

This appears dangerous, and management said,

Cap rates are good on those types of assets right now, mainly because it's just a new market. And so we’re not looking to compete with anybody at this point. So the yields are very high for us. Coverage is very strong.

Another concern for us is Global Net Lease, and as I pointed out, the dividend is not covered by AFFO. In addition, this REIT is externally managed and is competing directly with American Financial (AFIN) - which is also managed by the same manager, AR Capital.

Finally, EPR Properties gives us pause. While we have owned the company in the past, the 2019 forecasted growth is poor and we are concerned that the company is chasing (cap rate) yield. With a cost of capital of around 6%, EPR is targeting acquisitions in the high 8% range.

Top Golf represents 11.8% of EPR’s revenue (34 properties and $70.5 million of NOI) and in the latest quarter the company disclosed it has approximately $235 million (on balance sheet) in ground lease liabilities. This is the first time that the company has disclosed this number as part of the Lease Accounting Standard, ASC 842.

Here’s my concern: Many of EPR’s Top Golf projects are large (around 65,000 square feet, three-level driving range, which include bars, high-def TVs, and around $15 million) and the company is far from investment grade.

EPR owns 34 of them and sources tell me that the cap rates are around 9.0% and it appears that EPR does not own the land for many of them (again, EPR has $235 million of operating leases on the balance sheet). So, in theory, EPR is taking on a higher risk in that they are purchasing non-generic (and expensive) properties at a cap rate of ~9% without owning the land. In the event of a tenant default, there could be substantial losses and finding a replacement tenant could be difficult.

Don’t get me wrong, I like Top Golf, but I do not want to be an investor in 34 of the facilities, especially if I don’t own the land.

In conclusion: Picking winners and losers in the net lease REIT sector is easy, as long as you understand the difference between cap rates and the cost of capital. Be careful when you’re chasing yield, and always make sure that you carefully dissect the business model to determine whether the company is able to generate sustainable economic profits over time.

Stay tuned for the next cap rate series... the heath care REITs.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, WPC, VER, STOR, EPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.