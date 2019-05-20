SRC Energy Can Make It In Colorado

Senate Bill 181 passed the Colorado legislature and was signed by the governor. That added a great deal of certainty to the future of SRC Energy (SRCI). The bill may not be perfect in the eyes of the oil and gas industry. But the result is a viable result. Plus management has located much of the activity in rural Weld County.

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter 2019, Earnings Slide Presentation

The proposition to limit oil and gas drilling was soundly defeated in Weld County. The main opposition to the oil and gas industry occurs in the more populated counties. That result should have been expected. Operators in the more populated counties will have a more expensive future with delays and lots of opposition.

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter 2019, Earnings Slide Presentation

SRC Energy was also proactive about shutting in vertical wells and selling appropriate leases with vertical wells and not much future. Colorado is loaded with stories of wells on land developed for housing and other population uses that later exploded or maybe even caved in to trap someone. Then there is the issue of potential natural gas leaks. This management has proactively minimized these issues and more. This management has long reported the number of risky wells that were properly plugged and abandoned before there was a problem.

Despite all the newspaper headlines to the contrary, Colorado has plenty of space for the oil and gas industry. There are lots of county acreage that is receptive to a well and midstream infrastructure. Furthermore, there is the possibility of future expansion into neighboring Wyoming where there is virtually no opposition to the oil and gas industry.

Finances And Results

Instead of the newspaper headlines, the market needs to concentrate on operations and balance sheet strength. The state of Colorado is unlikely to severely harm an industry that is so important to the state economy.

This company has one of the stronger balance sheets in the industry. it is also a very profitable company in an industry that generally reports losses. The currently strong oil pricing should increase the profitability going forward. There are some midstream capacity constraints in the operating area. But those constraints are being addressed by more midstream capacity.

Therefore, this company could show some out-sized growth comparisons now that additional midstream capacity is available and more midstream capacity will become available soon. Wells were drilled in anticipation of that capacity. Those wells will now begin production. Therefore, investors should probably expect a production growth spurt as the DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells) come online.

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter 2019, Earnings Slide Presentation

Management has raised guidance somewhat despite the lower capital budget. Much of the industry reports being able to grow as much or more on lower capital budgets in the current year. The net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio remains conservative by industry standards.

Note that production growth remains comfortably above 20% annually. That kind of profitable growth bodes well for this company and the basin during times of low oil and gas pricing. The DJ basin that the company operates in appears to be emerging as a very low-cost basin. But it does not attract anywhere near the market attention of the Permian.

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter 2019, Earnings Slide Presentation

The lease operating expense is at a level typically seen for dry gas and primarily gas producers. The large oil and natural gas liquids volumes make the costs above unusually low for nearly any basin in the United States. This contributes to the unusually large profit margin shown above that typically remains above 50% of the revenue per BOE.

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter 2019, Earnings Report

The result of those low-costs is shown above. This is one of very few oil and gas companies to report earnings that are about one-third of revenue. Earnings before depreciation are a huge percentage of revenue. Cash flow is extremely generous as a result. This allows SRC Energy to grow even in times of extremely low oil prices. The break-even point for new wells appears to be far below WTI $30. That is very unusual and a very strong competitive advantage in the industry.

The average realized price was $31.32. But the cash margin was $26.90. There are many oil and gas companies that would love to report a margin figure of that percentage. As long as oil prices remain strong, this company will be generating a large amount of cash flow. There was some help from a severance tax credit in the first quarter of 2019. However, costs are expected to remain low for the rest of the fiscal year (though about $1 or $2 higher from the lack of a credit in the future).

Summary

This management built and sold Kodiak Oil and Gas to Whiting Petroleum (WLL) a few years back. This is their second attempt at building a profitable oil and gas company. Frankly, the experience shows in both the avoidance of populated areas, the proactive plugging and abandonment of potentially dangerous wells, and the above average profitability.

A company with the wide profit and cash flow margins shown above will prosper under a wide range of industry conditions. Besides this company is comfortably profitable when many in the industry still report losses or marginal profitability.

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter 2019, Earnings Report

The wells shown above are cheap and the lease operating costs compare with any low-cost basin in the United States. This management gets full credit for finding excellent leases long before they attracted industry attention. Now management has a huge competitive advantage in the form of a low entry cost for those leases and extremely low operating costs.

Colorado had some antique oil and gas regulations or was completely lacking in regulations. To a greater extent, those rules have now been modernized. Mr. Market will wait to see if the company can thrive under the new rules.

Management stated on the conference call the drilling permits were still being received normally. There was not a material change in operating procedures at the current time. Management appears to be going to great lengths to maintain good relations with Weld County at various levels. That should bode well for the future operations of the company.

In the meantime, Mr. Market was absolutely terrified of the possibilities of unknown new regulations. However, the new bill signed by the governor has reduced that uncertainty. Now the market has a show me attitude.

Clearly, the market has expected a regulation disaster that has not occurred. Very little is needed other than normal outcomes for the market to revalue this stock prior to the introduction of the bills that became the new law. The above-average profitability and great cash flow for the levels of production are added attractions when this management decides to sell this company. All shareholders have to do is sit back and wait for great future returns as this company management simply goes about its business.

I analyze oil and gas companies like SRC Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.