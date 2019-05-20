New York Mortgage Trust: Healthy Margin Of Safety With This 8.3% Yielding Preferred

We continue to focus on smart additions to the preferred portfolio, balancing safety with yield.

You may recall that we wrote an article earlier this year titled, "Accessing The Power Of Stress-Free, REIT Preferred Stocks." We explained that "REIT preferred stocks can be very useful for the construction of an investment portfolio - diversifying both its general and cash flow characteristics."

We added that investors should "understand what preferred equity really is" and we added this "working definition" below:

Preferred equity is essentially the shareholders' equity on a company's balance sheet. Junior in seniority to debt, it's still senior to common equity in that preferred dividends must be paid out prior to any dividends on common equity. Yet due to the dividend rate typically stated in advance and a lack of voting rights, preferred stock also has debt-like characteristics. Preferred equity, in essence, is 'in-between' capital.

Many investors seek out preferred shares because they recognize that these companies (that issue preferreds) "typically do everything they can to avoid cutting preferred dividends" and for that reason we decided that (as part of our marketplace service on Seeking Alpha - iREIT on Alpha) we would build out an extensive portfolio of preferred picks.

We have recently published notes designed to give readers a core portfolio of REIT preferred stocks. With 15 preferred stocks as the foundation, we are now focused on enhancing the portfolio in terms of yield and diversification. We continue to focus on creating a portfolio that is safe and durable with yield and lower volatility.

While the majority of the core portfolio has been hard asset or equity REITs, today’s addition is a mortgage REIT. Historically we have argued that within mortgage REITs, the more conservative approach is taking positions in preferred stock rather than common stock. While this view has often been unpopular over the years (due to a lower yield than the common), it appears many other analysts are catching on and catching up with the thesis. Source: iREIT

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) is a mortgage REIT whose investment portfolio includes: structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to, owners of multi-family properties, distressed residential assets such as residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-agency RMBS, second mortgages, agency RMBS and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The REIT is internally managed with the exception of certain distressed residential loans that are managed by Headlands Asset Management, LLC pursuant to a management agreement.

As with all investments, before even considering adding NYMT to the portfolio, we have to ensure that it is consistent with our goal of safety before yield. We do not dismiss yield, but yield that is at risk is not consistent with the goal of the Rhino REIT Core Preferred Portfolio. The following table provides a financial snapshot of NYMT and specifically its margin of safety for investors in the preferred stock.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table evidences, the preferred stock is well covered by net income (prior to preferred dividends) and net interest income (which is more conservative as it does not include volatile gains/losses on securities and derivatives positions).

Continuing with our focus on safety, the following table (from their recent equity offering) adds comfort to a potential investment in the company as it shows the common offering provides a bigger “subordination cushion”.

Source: 5/9/19 prospectus

And similar to the NII coverage of the preferred dividend, the following table showing earnings coverage of fixed charges and preferred dividends also helps add a layer/level of comfort:

Source: 5/9/19 prospectus

Having established that the preferred dividend is well covered and has an adequate margin of safety, the following preferred stock choices are available from New York Mortgage Trust:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following table shows the market details and pricing of the outstanding preferred:

Source: author spreadsheet

Based upon the data in the table above (and as expressed graphically in the chart below), our selection from the NYMT preferreds is the 8.375% Series D (NYMTN).

The stripped yield of the complex, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Upon a change of control (CoC), the preferred shares are convertible into common shares, subject to the following caps:

Source: author spreadsheet

Our selection is a function of:

Longer call/redemption protection (seven years greater than the next longest), Strong liquidity (trades the highest amount of shares), Fixed to float structure (versus fixed), Lowest dollar price, Highest stripped yield (34 basis points higher than the next highest), A respectable yield to call, and The highest share cap upon a change of control conversion.

NYMTN has historically had a higher stripped yield than its counterparts, the Series C (NYMTO) and the Series B (NYMTP).

Source: author spreadsheet

The spread of NYMTN to NYMTP is currently near its average over the last year:

Source: author spreadsheet

Bottom Line: We believe that the Series D preferred is attractive relative to the other outstanding series of NYMT preferred stock from a current and historical perspective.

Investors cannot view NYMT preferred stock in isolation, however, as there are other options available to them. The following table shows how NYMT preferreds compare with peers within the mortgage REIT space.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table above (and chart below) show, the NYMT preferreds have higher yields than the majority of their peers. One of the reasons for this is that their portfolio has a higher focus on credit based securities in the residential (distressed) and multifamily space.

That said, they have shown that they are adept at managing these securities and have a decent coverage multiple.

Note: Rubicon Associates has positions in Annaly (NLY)(NLY.PD), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI.PA), Chimera Investment (OTC:CIM.PD) and NYMT (NYMTO) (his position is in NYMTO as he has significant gains).

The stripped yield, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Yield-to-call, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

As the following chart shows, the spread between NYMTN and peers CHMI and CIM is narrower than it has been (although not as narrow as it was in March of this year). While we would prefer that the spread be wider, we do not see this as an impediment to a purchase.

Source: author spreadsheet

As many investors realize, when investing in mortgage REIT preferred stocks, the yield is typically lower than that of the common stock due in large part to the stability of the dividend/yield and the price of the preferred shares. The following table shows the “cost of stability” of the peer group:

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table above (and chart below) show, NYMT is “middle of the pack” in terms of the cost of the stability, which we would expect.

Source: author spreadsheet

When viewed from a historical perspective, the cost of the stability (of the preferred) is near its highs, which points us in the direction that folks might be more concerned about the security of the common dividend.

Source: author spreadsheet

We also view the recent spike in the yield of the common to indicate the same:

Source: author spreadsheet

Caused by their drop in share price:

Source: author spreadsheet

We also look at the spread to the risk free rate when evaluating preferred, as the greater the spread, the greater the implied risk. This can often help show that risk perception from a different angle, which is helpful. The following table shows the risk premium of the peer group (versus the 10-year US Treasury).

Source: author spreadsheet

The risk premium, shown graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

The following chart shows the risk premium of NYMTN over the last year:

Source: author spreadsheet

The yield spread, or risk premium, has been widening out lately, as we have seen with their securities generally.

Bottom Line: We believe that there is a healthy margin of safety in the New York Mortgage Trust preferred stocks that offsets the credit risk of their portfolio. From their outstanding series, we believe that the Series D offers the best value to investors. We find the yield to be attractive versus peers and the below par price to be compelling. As a result, we are assigning the New York Mortgage Trust Series D preferred a BUY rating at current prices.

It must be stated that this issuer is a higher risk issuer (generally and relative to the existing portfolio) and should be sized accordingly (below 5% of the preferred portfolio). This security may be more prone to volatility than the other securities within the portfolio, but this volatility is dampened by the sizing within the portfolio.

Helpful Links:

Series D (“NYMTN”) prospectus

Series C (“NYMTO”) prospectus

Series B (“NYMTP”) prospectus

May 9, 2019 equity prospectus

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Note: NYMT preferred Series D (yielding 8.375%) is the newest addition to the preferred portfolio (the 16th security). We will be adding to the marketplace preferred REIT portfolio and Rubicon Associates will be updating weekly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Rubicon Associates has positions in Annaly (NLY)(NLY.PD), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI.PA), Chimera Investment (OTC:CIM.PD) and NYMT (NYMTO).