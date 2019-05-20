Kimco Realty Corp.: Buy This Top-Shelf 6.2%Yielding REIT If Stocks Tumble Again

The REIT continues to recycle capital and acquire new properties in the first quarter.

I am prepared to double down on my long position in Kimco Realty Corp. in case the stock market tumbles again on trade war-related, fearful selling.

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) is an attractive commercial property real estate investment trust to consider in case the stock market drops again on the back of new tariff announcements and escalating trade rhetoric between the United States and China. Despite rising market uncertainty about the trade conflict, Kimco Realty Corp. makes a compelling value proposition based on portfolio strength, diversification, excess dividend coverage and dividend growth potential. An investment in Kimco Realty Corp. yields 6.2 percent.

Kimco Realty Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Kimco Realty is a diversified shopping center real estate investment trust with a large commercial property portfolio in the United States. At the end of the March quarter, the REIT’s real estate portfolio included 430 shopping centers reflecting 75.5 million square feet of leasable space.

Here’s a portfolio snapshot as of the end of the March quarter.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp. Q1 2019 Earnings Supplement

The majority of Kimco Realty Corp.’s property portfolio is anchored in top metropolitan markets which make up more than 80 percent of the REIT’s annual base rent. Major metro markets are mostly coastal markets with above-average growth potential.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp. Investor Presentation

Kimco Realty Corp.'s shopping center portfolio is almost fully leased. The REIT's occupancy rate has consistently remained in the mid-90s percentage range in the last five quarters, showing little variability. At the end of the March quarter, the shopping center had a portfolio occupancy rate of 96.0 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Q1 2019 Acquisition And Disposition Activity

Kimco Realty Corp. regularly acquires new properties as a way to recycle capital and grow cash flow. In the first quarter of 2019, Kimco Realty Corp. entered into a sale-leaseback transaction with Albertsons Companies for three grocery-anchored parcels in Arizona and California, both of which are fast-growing markets. The transaction was valued at $31.2 million and was originally announced in April.

The REIT also continued to sell non-core assets in the first quarter as a way to streamline its portfolio and recycle capital back into higher-potential properties. In Q1 2019, Kimco Realty Corp. sold 7 properties totaling 691,000 square feet for $101.7 million. Kimco Realty Corp.’s share of the asset sale proceeds was $84.9 million.

Developing/re-developing existing properties is also an integral part of Kimco Realty Corp.’s capital allocation strategy. The REIT spends hundreds of millions of dollars each year on (re)development and management expects to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp.

Solid Execution

Kimco Realty Corp. has been able to grow its occupancy rates and rent per square foot over the last five years. Consistently high occupancy levels indicate a high-quality real estate portfolio while growing rents point to cash flow growth, and potential to hike the dividend. Source: Kimco Realty Corp.

The Dividend Is Safe And Has Room To Grow

Kimco Realty Corp.'s dividend is actually quite safe which is something investors will appreciate in times of heightened market volatility. Kimco Realty Corp. covered its dividend payout consistently in each of the last twelve quarters, and the AFFO-payout is very conservative: It averaged just 73 percent in the last three years.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

Kimco Realty Corp. is growing its dividend payout which makes KIM a perfect income vehicle for high-yield and/or DGI investors to buy on a potential market drop.

Kimco Realty Corp. has raised its quarterly dividend from $0.225/share five years ago to $0.28/share today, reflecting total dividend growth of 24.4 percent.

Data by YCharts

Guidance And Valuation

Kimco Realty Corp. reaffirmed its AFFO guidance for 2019 when it released Q1 2019 earnings at the beginning of May. The commercial property REIT expects to pull in $1.44-$1.48/share in adjusted funds from operations this year. Since shares today sell for $18.14, investors have to pay ~12.4x 2019e AFFO for the REIT's dividend stream. I think Kimco Realty Corp. is probably about fully valued at this point.

Valuation concerns after a strong run-up in price were a key reason why I turned cautious on Kimco Realty Corp. in February and held back with new stock purchases. I discussed my concerns about Kimco Realty Corp.'s valuation at the time in my article titled, "Kimco Realty: I No Longer Recommend This 6.3%-Yielding REIT Based On Valuation". That being said, though, the core investment thesis with respect to Kimco Realty Corp. remains intact and I have not sold any of my shares in the meantime.

However, in case the stock market sells off again on new developments in the trade conflict between the U.S. and China, I am going to double down on my existing long position in Kimco Realty Corp. Since I have already raised cash from stock sales in the last two weeks, Kimco Realty Corp. is at the top of my shopping list should the valuation become a bit more appealing. I am prepared to double down on KIM at the $15.50-$16.00 price range which would imply a ~10.8x 2019e AFFO multiple.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Account For

Kimco Realty Corp. is a strong commercial property REIT, in my opinion, but risks do exist. Kimco Realty Corp. remains vulnerable to an economic downturn as retailers, department store chains and shopping centers can be expected to be hurt by decreasing consumer spending during a recession. Further, Kimco Realty Corp.'s valuation multiple could contract in case a U.S. recession manifests itself.

Your Takeaway

Kimco Realty Corp. is one of my favorite commercial property REITs in the U.S. The company has a strong real estate portfolio, and has been able to maintain high occupancy rates and grow rents over time. Further, Kimco Realty Corp. has a conservative AFFO payout ratio that provides investors with a high margin of safety. Kimco Realty Corp. is at the top of my shopping list in case the markets go into a tailspin yet again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.