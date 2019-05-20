Operating Leverage Is At Its Best With Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy (BTE) posted some surprising first-quarter numbers. Cash flow about doubled from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 to pleasantly surprise investors. First quarter 2019 cash flow of C$221 million is up nicely to financially far healthier levels than the fourth quarter cash flow of C$111 million. More importantly, there could be more giant cash flow gains on the way if one believes that oil prices are going higher. The heavy oil margins respond far more positively to higher oil pricing than the higher margin light oil production.

When looking for that big winner, many investors figure that the only way to hit a home run is with the most highly leveraged companies in the industry. However, such a strategy rarely works because once a company wins big, investors pile in on the inevitable pullback hoping for a repeat. Many are subsequently disappointed. The end result is like leaving a casino after all your winnings have gone to the casino and you are broke.

But there are other kinds of leverage that are not as dangerous as financial leverage. Baytex is a prime example of the positive effects of some of the other kinds of leverage. Plus, the stock appears deeply undervalued compared to many of its peers. The company has prime Eagle Ford acreage plus the company did not have to cut back production during the Alberta ordered cutbacks.

Even though debt repayments will be a high priority this year, the company should benefit from the effects of the merger with Raging River (OTC:RRENF). The earnings, cash flow, and production comparisons should be comfortably positive all year unless there is a major sustained oil price pullback.

Even though management adroitly avoided much of the Canadian headwinds and gets nearly half of its production from the Eagle Ford in Texas, the market has dumped this security in the Canadian doghouse along with all the other out of favor Canadian plays. The return to profits in the first quarter, along with the promise of more profits to come and the rising cash flow, should change the market perception.

Financial Results

This company should be posting some of the best percentage gains this year. It has been a long time since the company made this large a jump towards healthy financial results. Operating improvements led to a surprise beat of first-quarter management production guidance. As operating improvements continue to sweep the industry, more guidance beats could be in the near future. The increasingly bullish oil price outlook for the near term will also help the stock price.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy First Quarter 2019, Earnings Report

The company fully participated in the oil price rise without costs going through the roof. Some of this was due to the product mix change that occurred when the Raging River production added low cost light oil to the product mix. Some of the improvement (or lack of cost increase) was due to the continuing operational improvements sweeping the industry.

More importantly is the ability to take significant advantage of the higher pricing to pay off a significant amount of debt. Management is now busy trying to lock in as much of the current pricing as is reasonably possible to pay down more than C$300 million in debt this year. Those payments will in effect "take the bank out of the financing picture".

Banks love to lend money to entities that do not need the money. Since the merger just got this company out of a financial bind, this management is well aware of the importance of an open bank line should industry conditions deteriorate. After this year, the bank line will be mostly open (if management can execute the payment plans successfully). That alone will make the lenders far less nervous.

The current oil price rally has brought key debt ratios well within conventional lending guidelines. The current projections are for cash flow to approach C$1 billion. That would make cash flow nearly half of debt. Most lending groups would be comfortable with that figure. The reason for planned debt payments is to bring that cash flow to two-thirds of the debt. Then the debt-to-cash flow ratios should survive the next industry downturn to remain within lending guidelines.

Operating Strategy

This company now has the ability to direct cash flow to the proper projects to maximize future returns.

Source: Baytex Energy May 2019, Investor Update

Management now has the ability to shut-in heavy oil production during hostile industry conditions while relying on the light oil cash flow generated. The last industry downturn in early 2016 punished this company severely. The heavy oil production was being shut-in to avoid negative cash flow while the light oil cash flow was insufficient.

Now, rising oil prices assure that the heavy oil will produce a greater return than the light oil. Management has the ability to direct funds accordingly without "betting the company" on the heavy oil returns during times of strong oil pricing.

Source: Baytex Energy May 2019, Investor Update

Further investment safety arrives in the form of production improvement. The operator of the Eagle Ford has reported steady production gains per well for some time. This has been accompanied by well cost containment (or control).

Meanwhile, Baytex management is making previously unforeseen strides in heavy oil production. The average IP rates shown above for heavy oil were unheard-of a year or two ago. Now they are becoming commonplace and should lower heavy oil production costs. Since heavy oil is sold at a discount to light oil, this cost improvement is an extremely welcome development.

These continuous improvements could lead to even greater cash flow gains than is currently forecast by management. The effects will be material enough for management to report better than expected results during the next inevitable industry downturn.

The Future

The market frankly expects this company to encounter difficulties of some sort. There appears to be a certain expectation that those difficulties should be fatal or at least very bad.

Source: Baytex Energy May 2019, Investor Update

Production will probably not grow materially this year because management wants the debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio down to 1.5. That could take a little more than a year to happen. Aid from continuing production improvements make that goal very achievable.

The debt load is not the onerous burden that it was in the past as shown above. The market does not appear to recognize that fact just yet. The enterprise value to cash flow is just under 4 currently. The NYSE traded company is one of the cheaper companies in the industry and the stock market in general on a cash flow basis.

Management made a hugely accretive acquisition last year and Mr. Market responded by dumping the stock. That attitude should reverse this year as the market begins to realize the benefits of that acquisition.

The company reported profits for the first time. More profits will likely be reported as the currently strong oil pricing affects each quarter. Access to low cost projects in addition to the Eagle Ford is now assured.

Note that this company will not benefit from an eventual strengthening of the Canadian dollar to the extent of some of the Canadian competitors. The Eagle Ford production would be worth less to a strengthening Canadian dollar to offset some gains elsewhere.

Summary

It is far more important that two-thirds of the production is not subject to the heavy oil headwinds. There is now sufficient cash flow to "ride out" a low oil price period. Management now has the tools to continue to diversify to assure a steadier future than the past. It is highly unlikely that cash flow will drop to produce the sky high debt ratio shown on the slide above in the past.

Now there are plenty of growth opportunities available once the debt ratios become more conservative. This company has a very bright future. The abundant cash flow protects the downside. Meanwhile, strong oil pricing provides the potential to at least double the price of the stock in the current year. Operational improvements that continue to sweep the industry provide the potential for still more upside. This stock could appeal to a wide range of investors, though the financial leverage may cause conservative investors to look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.