IHS Market - Global Economy To Remain Close To Recession, Any Growth Boost Likely To Be Ephemeral

It sounds a bit odd to be describing near 3% global GDP growth as being recession levels - most rich countries would kill for that sort of growth rate maintained over the years. Do note that we're talking of real growth here, this is after inflation is deducted. Still, a useful rule of thumb is that for global growth something less than 3% is what we should be describing as a recession. This prediction from IHS Markit is thus pretty subdued:

Sure, any rich country would be delighted to be achieving that "world" rate, as the next three lines show. But that's not quite the point. This isn't an official declaration, rather a general rule of thumb used by the World Bank, OECD and IMF. Global growth of less than 3% is recessionary. The reason being that growth in poor countries should be - note should - a lot easier than that in rich. Rich places are already at the technological frontier. To get more growth people have to go work out how to do it.

Poor countries by contrast aren't, by definition, at that technological frontier. They're not doing everything in the modern and efficient manner - that's why they're poor. So, their growth is a lot easier. Go copy - quite literally - what the rich countries are doing and there you have it, growth. Poor countries should be growing faster than rich and that's what means that global growth should be up above 3% whatever else is happening. If it isn't then we can say that we're in something akin to a recession - even though the actual definition, falling economic output, isn't being met.

There is of course another point here. The faster the rest of the world is growing the faster they'll suck in our exports. Further, the faster they're growing the more they'll be making things we might like to buy. Trade should increase therefore and trade makes us richer, by its very definition. It's not just our own economic growth within our own country that makes us richer that is.

Given the general inaccuracy of all such long term macroeconomic forecasts this one, obviously, comes with some caveats. What is is that might derail this future?

As IHS Markit says:

Early readings on first-quarter economic activity around the world point to a mild strengthening of momentum. Growth rates in the United States and eurozone were stronger than expected, while Chinese growth remained stable. Yet, the downside risks have once again risen. Both the global manufacturing and services PMIs compiled by IHS Markit for JP Morgan dropped in April, highlighting this fragility. Even more worrisome is the increase in policy risks. The raising of US tariffs on Chinese imports on 10 May—and Chinese retaliation—could lead to a damaging upward spiral of trade hostilities and seriously hurt growth. Meanwhile, the escalation of military tensions in the Persian Gulf could push up oil prices more, which would have large negative consequences for global growth.

One useful reading of that is that if we all want to get rich then we shouldn't have wars. Either about oil or trade.

What we want to know of course is what does this mean for us as investors? I'd not even being to try and hint that just the one report like this tells us everything. But each such report adds to our evidence pile. The lesson to take from there being that outside the obvious things - shooting wars, the idiocy of trade wars - there's nothing that we can see that's likely to derail this steady and unexciting growth.

We've not got premonitions of some disaster in the US housing market, as some did in 2006 and all did in 2008. We don't see the global financial system as being grossly overleveraged as we found out in 2008/9. The eurozone may not be excitingly vibrant, which it obviously isn't going to be while it maintains the euro, but we're not looking at consistent deflation as we were perhaps in 2010/11.

That is, we've not got any visibility on any gross macroeconomic factors that might derail economic growth. We are thus able to look at specific opportunities without thinking that the whole shebang is going to undermine them. Think back to 2007, it didn't matter which part of the financial system we thought about investing in the Great Crash was going to kill off any smaller influence. What we're saying here is that, as far as we know, there's nothing grand like that coming down the pike, therefore it is the individual opportunity that is to be hunted for.

When macroeconomic reports and predictions are saying steady as she goes then our investing activity is to go look at microeconomic situations, individual companies not sectors and countries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.