ABN AMRO - Are We Headed For Another Dividend Disappointment?

1Q results have done little to change this, in fact they may well lead to further cuts to estimates for 2019. ABN is a good bank, but the shares are unlikely to reverse their underperformance until there is more clarity on what level of payout the company can sustain.

This has cast doubt on the payout story that had previously been such a big part of the buy case for ABN (dividend yield currently 8%).

The main cause is uncertainty around the dividend, which disappointed in 2018, being held flat at the prior year level.

ABN has struggled for traction so far this year with the shares falling 5% YTD against a 5% rally in the broader European banks index.

ABN has struggled this year

The share price has failed to participate in the broader bank sector rally we've seen recently, being -5% YTD and -20% on a 1-year view. This is a conspicuously worse performance than northern European commercial banking peers like BNP Paribas (OTCQX: OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX: OTCQX:BNPQY), which is +15% YTD or ING (NYSE: ING), +7%.

Source: FT markets data

The underperformance can be traced back to the full-year 2018 results in February and to the surprise announcement that the dividend was to being held flat at the 2017 level (€1.45), against consensus expectations for 6% growth to (€1.54). My fear is we could be in for a repeat in 2019 given expectations are currently for the dividend to grow by 10% this year to €1.60, an assumption that looks increasingly optimistic in view of declining earnings and a multitude of uncertainties surrounding ABN's capital position.

In many respects the company faces a similar dilemma to Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK: OTCPK:IITOF) (see my recent article here) in that the investment case has been hijacked by a single issue (the dividend) around which there is a growing uncertainty. Both are amongst the highest dividend payers in Europe, yielding over 8%. But any disappointments on this totemic issue are tending to have a disproportionate impact on their share prices.

Like Intesa Sanpaolo many ABN investors are having to revise their original thesis that the company is a cash-cow thanks to its extremely profitable Dutch mortgage business and to recognise that changes to European capital rules may mean this cash has to be deployed in strengthening the balance sheet rather than in funding higher payouts to shareholders.

1Q results provide no real comfort

1Q results seem likely to be a catalyst for downgrades rather than upgrades to full-year estimates with management sounding very cautious on a number of pivotal issues, notably the direction of interest income, loan impairments and costs.

Net profit for the quarter came in at €478m, almost 5% shy of Street expectations (€500m) as revenues disappointed. Moreover, this was a 20% year-on-year decline compared to 1Q18.

I've outlined below how the individual line items for 1Q (on an annualised basis) compare to full-year Street estimates. I've also added a further column which inputs management guidance instead of the annualised 1Q number where guidance was given. This only applies to net interest income (guidance was for €1.6bn per quarter going forward vs 1Q €1.57bn), costs (guidance €5bn) and loan loss impairments (guidance 20-30bps of loan volumes for the full year, equating to about €0.2bn per quarter for the remainder of the year versus €0.1bn reported in 1Q).

Source: company report & accounts, company-compiled consensus estimates

There's two observations I'd make about this table:

The obvious one is that estimates are probably going to be coming down. If they come down to the level of annualised 1Q it's a cut of around 13% to 2019 net profit. If the market accepts management's more optimistic guidance on net interest income and other income for coming quarters then the downgrade is more the region of 4%.

Either way, the profit pool the market thought was going to be available to support 10% year-on-year dividend growth doesn't look like its going to materialise. So logically, dividend expectations will be coming down too. Even optimistically assuming that market estimates for a 70% payout ratio this year are correct (the company's target is 50%) then annualised 1Q profits would only be sufficient to support a dividend of €1.45, exactly the same level as 2017 and 2018.

If ABN really is unable to grow the dividend this year the share price is in for a very rocky ride over the next few months as this possibility is digested by investors. Everything management said on the 1Q earnings call painted a picture of earnings headwinds that are strengthening rather than abating in coming quarters. In particular, interest income was said to be under pressure from falling deposit margins and competition, and costs under pressure from higher regulatory and compliance costs.

The balance sheet is also a constraining factor

1Q mostly served to highlight the pressures the dividend is under from lower earnings.

But ABN's capital situation also leaves room for doubt. This is probably the biggest change in the market's view of ABN over the last couple of years: until recently the prevailing view was that ABN had surplus capital that it was just waiting to pay out. The fact its regulatory capital ratio is way ahead of peers was cited as evidence of this (core tier 1 was 18% in 1Q compared to typical levels of 12-13% elsewhere in the sector).

However, the company has been clear that this surplus is illusory since changes to the capital rules from 2022 ("Basel IV") will see the ratio decline by around 5ppts. The 1Q ratio on a "Basel IV" definition was only 13.1%. This is a much bigger impact from Basel IV than peers and has to do with much higher capital requirements that will take effect for mortgages. Mortgages make up 52% of ABN's loan portfolio.

The market has digested these facts by now and the flat dividend for 2018 was a clear warning shot from management.

However, this doesn't mean the balance sheet is no longer an issue. Besides Basel IV there are two other regulatory changes which will put further pressure on ABN's capital ratios. These are TRIM (an exercise being run by the ECB aimed at ironing out differences in the way banks assess the risk attaching to various types of loans) and a separate exercise being conducted on non-performing loans, where the ECB also wants to standardise practices across Europe in how these portfolios are provisioned and written down. The early effects of these issues was felt in 1Q where ABN reported a decline in core tier 1 from 18.4% in 4Q18 to 18.0%, about half of which was due to changes in regulations (the other half being due to business growth).

Falling regulatory capital ratio adds a further question mark to the dividend outlook

Source: 1Q19 investor presentation

ABN hasn't quantified the ultimate impact of either of these exercises on its capital ratio. But it did say on the 1Q earnings call that if they are more material than expected, the company won't build further capital to absorb them but will merely run with a lower ratio. Management talked of lowering the target from its current level of 17.5-18.5%. The ECB review of non-performing loan practices is possibly the greater unknown and could bring into focus ABN's relatively low provision coverage on certain parts of its bad loan book, especially its non-performing corporate loan exposures.

Source: 1Q19 investor presentation

None of this will help market nerves, since it brings into play a further uncertainty on where the capital ratio might drop to in the near-term. Whatever the talk of lowering capital ratio target, the fear amongst investors will be that, at a certain point, management may ultimately be forced to protect the capital position by cutting back on the dividend rather than by changing the goalposts.

To really raise payouts management need to think of more radical steps

If the current capital and earnings position can't support higher payouts is there anything else that could? The answer to this is yes, but it would require a much more radical restructuring of ABN than management is currently contemplating.

Like many banks, ABN combines one highly profitable business with others that do little other than to dilute overall returns.

This is clear from the next chart, which shows the size of balance sheet of each of ABN's four business units compared to their profitability.

Retail Banking is the star performer driven by its highly profitable leading position in the Dutch mortgage market. It earned a 27% return on equity in 1Q19.

But the problem child is investment banking (Corporate & Institutional), which earned a ROTE of only 6%. More problematically, it consumes the most capital of any of ABN's businesses (€37bn of risk weighted assets vs Retail Banking just €28bn).

Source: calculations based on company report & accounts

If ABN really wants to free up capital to boost payouts to shareholders it needs to seriously reconsider the amount of balance sheet currently being poorly used by CIB. This needn't involve closing the whole business but simply culling its least profitable parts. Management provided the following intriguing chart at its Investor Day last November, which shows the profitability of the individual business lines within CIB and their balance sheet usage.

Source: 2018 Investor Day presentation

From this, two businesses stand out, "TCF" (Trade & Commodity Finance, which includes obscure activities like lending to the diamond industry) and "GM" (Global Markets, ABN's trading business). These two units look like they account for close to 50% of CIB's balance sheet yet both earn well below 10% returns on equity.

Were ABN to close TCF and GM my estimate is the capital freed up would be in the region of €2.5bn. On a per share basis that's about €2.65 that could be returned to shareholders, nearly double last year's dividend (€1.45).

Conclusions

ABN is a good bank with a focussed strategy and decent returns. However, the dividend has come to dominate the investment story and this means that any disappointments on this front have a disproportionately negative impact on the share price. The fact the company failed to meet the market's dividend expectations in 2018 is a large part of the reason for the poor share price performance for far this year.

The omens are not good for 2019. Recent 1Q results suggest dividend expectations need to fall further as earnings and capital pressures prevent management from satisfying the market's payout hopes. This will hit the share price, especially as ABN trades at a premium valuation to peers (0.9x price to net assets, 8% dividend yield).

I would therefore avoid the shares for the time being until there is clarity on what level of payout the company is capable of sustaining. This would come from either a stabilisation of the earnings and capital position or management taking a more aggressive approach to downsizing CIB.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.