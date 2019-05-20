Cardinal Energy: High Free Cash Flow Yield

Considering the low valuation, I'd prefer management to repurchase shares instead of paying a dividend.

At current oil prices, the dividend is safe, and I expect the dividend to increase in 2020 and beyond.

With the recovery of Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) reported strong Q1 results. Despite the small production drop due to the production curtailment in Alberta, management maintained the goal of holding production flat for the full year. Also, the net debt decreased and management raised the dividend.

Yet, the market values the company at a free cash flow yield close to 20% with conservative assumptions. Considering the low valuation, I'd prefer management to repurchase shares instead of paying a dividend.

But the company is interesting for dividend-oriented investors. The 2019 dividend is safe, and there's a strong possibility for a dividend increase in 2020.

Before discussing the valuation and the capital allocation decisions, let's take a look at the Q1 results.

Image source: Skeeze via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

Due to the production curtailments in Alberta, production dropped 4% year over year.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The temporary restrictions don't impact the strategy of the company in a significant way though. According to the latest presentation, Cardinal's goals are sustainability (with modest production growth) and low risks.

The table below shows that despite higher operating costs, the company profited from the recovery of Canadian oil prices.

Bringing back the Q4 2018 shut in production as the volatile Canadian oil prices increased Q1 operating costs to C$22.63/boe though. But management forecasted operating costs of C$20.75/boe to C$21.25/boe for the full year.

The total netback was C$13.78/boe higher compared to the previous quarter and reached C$8.85/boe before hedges.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Compared to Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) and Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF), Cardinal generated a higher total netback. The comparison isn't perfect, as these companies don't operate the exact same production mix at the same locations.

Source: Author, based on company reports

But higher netbacks are an indication of the competitivity of the producer. Yet, as Cardinal operates in many small areas across the country, the company can't benefit from the scale economies a concentrated production implies. Cardinal's main cost advantage comes from its low sustaining capex.

In my previous article, I had estimated the sustaining costs at C$6.17/boe. Since then, management increased the capital program from C$47 million to C$52 million due to the higher oil prices. A part of the increased capital program will be used to reduce operating costs over time. But if you are familiar with my approach when dealing with Canadian oil and gas producers, I prefer having a conservative approach.

Thus, I consider the C$52 million capital program corresponds to the sustaining capex. I now estimate the sustaining capex at C$52 million / (20,858 boe/d * 365 days) = 6.83/boe.

The slightly higher sustaining capex has a minimal impact on the free cash flow potential, though.

Debt against dividend

During this quarter, adjusted funds flow reached C$29.6 million with WTI and WCS prices of US$54.9/bbl and C$56.65/bbl, respectively.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Since then, as shown below, WTI and WCS prices increased.

Source: Oilprice.com (prices in US$)

Thus, it's reasonable and conservative to annualize Q1 adjusted funds flow to assess the full-year funds flow potential.

And taking into account the capital program of C$52 million that corresponds to my assumption of sustaining capex, the company will generate C$29.6 million * 4 - C$52 million = C$66.4 million of free cash flow.

In my previous article, I explained management wanted to decrease the net debt by C$27 million to C$40.5 million in 2019.

In the meantime, management increased the monthly dividend to C$0.015/share. The annualized monthly dividend represents a cash outflow of about C$22.4 million.

Assuming similar realized prices compared to Q1, the company has the capacity to reduce the net debt and pay the increased dividend, while holding production flat. But the free cash flow won't cover an extra dividend increase. Also, management stated in the Q1 2019 MD&A:

The Board of Directors will review the dividend level again in 2020 and may make adjustments to the dividend rate depending on market conditions at that time."

Thus, another dividend increase in 2019 is very unlikely.

If the 2019 net debt decreases by the high end of my estimated range of C$40.5 million, the net debt-to-adjusted funds flow will be (C$269,7 million - C$40.5 million) / (C$29.6 million * 4) = 1.94x.

In the latest presentation, management highlighted the goal of reducing the debt ratio to 1x but it didn't indicate any time frame. Assuming a net debt of C$229.2 million by the end of the year and adjusted funds flow of C$29.6 million * 4 = C$118.4 million going forward, the company would need only an extra year to reach the 1x debt ratio target.

Thus, a dividend increase in 2020 is a strong possibility if oil prices don't drop. Also, when management reaches its debt target, it will have more flexibility for another dividend increase or M&A activities.

Valuation

Valuing the company based on the free cash flow makes sense. Management's goal is to hold production flat, and the company has the potential to reach its low debt ratio target of 1x by the end of 2020.

With the free cash flow estimate of C$66.4 million and the stock price at C$2.89, the market values Cardinal Energy at an 18.45% free cash flow yield. This valuation matches the 20% free cash flow yield I had estimated for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) and Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) (here and here).

Also, Cardinal adopted a prudent approach with Canadian oil prices. For the rest of the year, approximately 80% of the heavy oil production (based on Q1 production) is hedged.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

WCS hedges are lower than current WCS prices, but the higher WTI hedges partly offset the negative impact of WCS hedges.

The flowing barrel below C$30,000/boe/d also indicates a low valuation.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Compared to Gear Energy, the lowest-flowing barrel is difficult to understand, as Cardinal Energy generates higher netbacks.

Considering the low valuation, I'd prefer the company to repurchase shares instead of paying a dividend.

But Cardinal Energy is interesting for dividend-oriented investors. The current 6% dividend yield is safe. And with current oil pricing, the potential for a dividend increase in 2020 is important.

Conclusion

With its strong free cash flow potential at current oil prices, Cardinal Energy has the potential to decrease its debt ratios, while raising the dividend and holding production flat.

At a free cash flow yield close to 20%, I'd prefer the company to repurchase shares instead of paying a dividend, though.

In any case, the monthly dividend at C$0.015/share is safe. And the 6% dividend yield at current oil prices is attractive for dividend-oriented investors. Also, the potential for a dividend increase in 2020 and beyond is important.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG, PEYUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.