Liberty Oilfield Trudges Along The Road To Recovery

It may delay the deployment of its latest fleet until the pricing environment gets better and demand picks up.

LBRT Can Be Unsteady In The Short-Term

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) provides hydraulic fracturing services to the onshore energy E&P companies in the Permian Basin, the DJ Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin in North America. Returns from the stock can decline in the short-term due to the pressure on the top and bottom line. Over the medium-to-long-term, I expect the stock to produce positive returns once the completions activities resume the action.

LBRT’s EBITDA per active fleet increased in Q1 2019, despite the pricing pressure and upstream operators’ budget cut. It introduced a new fleet in Q1, but will not deploy its 24th fleet until demand improves and the returns are adequate.

It seems pressure pumping pricing is close to the bottom and can see a gradual recovery in the latter part of 2019. The company’s management is focusing on improving shareholder returns through repurchases and dividend. In January, it took up a new $100 million buyback program, which shows the management’s faith in its ability to return money to the shareholders.

Capacity Fall In The Industry Can Tighten The Balance

From December 2018-end until March in 2019, the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price was up by 32%, while the average rig count in the U.S. decreased (~7% down). The completions activity continued to falter in the past quarter. The drilled wells in the key U.S. unconventional shales declined by 2%, while DUCs (drilled but uncompleted wells) in the EIA-designated key shales went up by 4% during Q1 2019. So, the overall message has been somewhat mixed, as the current weakness could give away to a rebound in completions activity in the coming months if the crude oil price stays steady. Since March 31, the crude oil price has not changed much, which has lent some stability in the energy environment.

It is more than likely that the upstream producers will reduce 2019 capex budget and focus on free cash flow generation. In this environment, LBRT’s management expects a decline in the available hydraulic fracturing capacity due to the on-going fleet idling. Although the demand is yet to pick up, a drop in frac capacity in the market can tighten the balance, and ease some pressure on pricing. Regarding this, LBRT’s management commented in the Q1 earnings call:

As we look further into the future, we tend to agree with comments made by others during this earnings season that there is a significant amount of horsepower in the general market that is at the point of needing significant reinvestment to remain competitive. The most likely result is that a portion of this aged equipment will be permanently retired over the next few years.

What Are LBRT’S Recent Drivers?

Despite the industry headwinds, LBRT did well to improve its revenues and operating income in the first quarter of this year. From Q4 2018 to Q1 2019, Liberty’s revenues increased by 13%, while its adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% during the same period. Strong proppant sales and the activation of the new frac fleet resulted in Q1’s strong performance.

The context was challenging because many upstream customers had deferred completion activities due to capex constraints, which resulted in lower frac fleet utilization and idling of frac equipment in the previous quarters. In Q1, the company’s adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet improved by 19%, after it fell sharply (by 39%) in the previous quarter. As of March 31, its active fleet count increased by one to 23, as the newest addition was deployed to a long-term customer.

Let us see what the abovementioned figures tell us. After a reduced utilization and lack of demand for frac assets in 2017, LBRT can now balance its differentiated services with the market pricing dynamics that can produce steady returns for its frac fleet. It does not mean the challenges in the industry have vanished, because there is still excess supply of frac fleet in the market, while demand has been kept constrained due to lower capex budget. The company estimates that ~20% of the frac fleets that were active a year ago have been idled in the past year. As a result, the pricing for fracking jobs is considerably lower after Q1 compared to a year ago. Lower pricing affected the fleet re-pricing negotiations for the OFS companies’ margin.

On the other hand, what alleviated some of the pressure on pricing were structural growth of regional sand supply and the reduction of the regional sand market price. On top of that, multi-pad drilling in the unconventional shales and increase in drilling efficiency over the years have resulted in lower demand, which has kept the sand price lower. So far, lower input cost (i.e. sand price) has allowed LBRT to lower its frac pricing without pressurizing the margin.

Outlook And Pricing Trend

Given the current state as discussed above, what does the future hold for LBRT? The company’s management believes that the price reductions will continue to roll through Q2 because the upstream companies expect returns to fall in the near-term, which is likely to translate into lower frac demand. Accordingly, Liberty Oil may see a flat-to-slightly-down financial result in the short-term. In the second half of 2019, the company’s performance can improve because of the expected rebound in completions activities, the company’s basin diversity, and innovative offerings.

In this context, investors may note that the company focuses on providing custom-tailored completions solutions to maximize drilling performances. In the U.S. unconventional shales, LBRT utilizes its proprietary databases which allow it to gain differential insight into fracture design. Apart from this, it develops proppant logistics solutions, custom fluid systems, perforating strategies, and pressure analysis techniques. The company’s fracturing fluid system helped reduce completion costs in the DJ Basin. Although it primarily serves in the Permian, Liberty Oilfield is also present in several of the U.S. basins, including the Eagle Ford Shale, the DJ Basin, the Williston Basin and the Powder River Basin.

Although LBRT’s management is hopeful for a price recovery, it appeared quite cautious on the possibility of a full-fledged rebound in activity and pricing in 2019. In response to an inquiry in the Q1 2019 earnings call, the management commented:

So, if oil goes to $70 and privates go crazy, then maybe you’ll see increased activity late in the year, but it’s not obvious that that’s going to happen. Our sort of general macro assumption is relatively flattish activity from here and probably a rockier fourth quarter. Now our macro is no better than anybody else’s, so don’t take that to the bank, but when we say that we expect a little bit firming market, that’s supply exiting the market.

Due to such measured optimism, it has decided to continue with the delivery of the final equipment for fleet 24 in Q2, but the fleet will not be deployed shortly. The company will wait for the correct combination of strategic customer demand and market dynamics before it implements.

Divided And Repurchase

LBRT pays $0.05 quarterly dividend per share, which amounts to 1.20% forward dividend yield. In comparison, Nabors Industries (NBR) has a lower forward dividend yield (1.0%).

In January 2019, it approved a $100 million buyback which is set to expire in January 2021. The new program follows a $100 million share repurchase plan which was completed in January. In aggregate, the company returned $24 million of cash to shareholders in the form of share repurchases, quarterly dividends, and distributions.

Capex Plans, FCF, And Debt

In FY2019, LBRT’s capex can decrease by 36% compared to a year ago, despite the addition of the two new fleets. LBRT lowered its FY2019 capex budget to generate positive free cash flow in FY2019. FCF was negative in three out of the past five quarters until Q1 2019.

As of March 31, 201, LBRT had a cash balance of $56.7 million. It had $233 million undrawn from its revolving credit facility. Most of its debt repayment obligations fall in 2022 ($106 million). Assuming a mildly positive FCF combined with the available liquidity (cash balance plus credit facility), the debt repayment risks appear minimal.

Its debt-to-equity (0.28x) is in line with the peers’ average. While FTS International’s (FTSI) leverage (4.7x) is significantly higher than the average, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) has much lower leverage (0.16x).

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

LBRT is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.4x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is higher, which implies a lower EBITDA. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its past five-quarter average (6.0x).

LBRT’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion versus the current multiple is higher than the rise in the peers’ average, which typically results in lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (FRAC, PUMP, and FTSI) average of 4.6x. So, the stock can be relatively over-valued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, ten sell-side analysts rated LBRT a buy in May (includes “outperform”), while four recommended a “hold”. None of the analysts rated it a “sell”. The consensus target price is $19.27, which at the current price yields ~21% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s quant rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its ratings are high on growth and profitability, it scores poorly on momentum, EPS revision, and value grade.

What’s The Take On LBRT?

The hydraulic fracturing and pressure pumping services business is in a flux and is looking to strike the right balance. After Q1, while some of the industry drivers look positive, some will continue to hold back the momentum. LBRT’s EBITDA per active fleet increased in Q1 2019, despite the pricing pressure and upstream operators’ budget cut. It introduced another fleet in Q1, but will not deploy its 24th fleet until the returns are adequate.

LBRT is likely to be at the bottom of a pricing cycle and can see a gradual improvement in pricing in the latter part of 2019. The company’s management is focusing on improving shareholder returns through repurchases and dividend. After executing the repurchase program in January, it immediately took up another $100 million buyback program.

At the current environment, I would suggest keeping the stock under the radar. Over the medium-to-long-term, I expect the stock to produce positive returns once the completions activities resume the action.

