Alibaba: It Makes No Sense

Alibaba is a growth monster, and even stellar quarterly results all pale in comparison to its long-term trajectory, as China will emerge as the world's biggest economy.

The flare-up in the trade war has stopped Alibaba's (BABA) strong stock price momentum since it bottomed out in late December 2018. As optimism set in at the beginning of the new year, the stock rallied strongly; however, now that Trump has at least for now reversed course, Alibaba started correcting again.

Source: Alibaba Investor Relations

From a business perspective, it absolutely makes no sense as Alibaba reported a stellar quarter and reported negligible impact from the trade war and the 10% tariffs it has been facing. It's difficult to accurately value Alibaba as it is investing basically everywhere and thus earnings are not a key metric. Sales is a much better metric, but what stands even more out is its enormous and rapidly growing customer base and how all that trickles down to cash flow.

Alibaba is a growth monster, and despite producing stellar quarterly results, all that even pales in comparison to its long-term trajectory, as China will emerge as the world's biggest economy.

What is going at Alibaba?

Alibaba reported a comfortable double beat for FQ4/2019 with EPS of $1.28 and revenue of $13.9B, representing 51% Y/Y growth. Although part of that growth is driven by consolidating acquired businesses throughout the year, organic growth still amounted to 39% Y/Y, which can only be described as very strong. Headline figures are useful, but to understand the business, we'll look at results on a more detailed level.

Cloud computing continues its hyper growth

The segment grew 76% Y/Y as it has now surpassed a quarterly run rate of over $1B with $1.151B during the March 2019 quarter. Alibaba Cloud is expanding and diversifying its customers, features and revenue base. Alibaba is the largest cloud computing service provider across the Asia Pacific region with significant runway still ahead. Ongoing investments in its Cloud segment will help keep and expand that position, but that comes at a cost.

The segment reported adjusted EBITDA of -$24M for the quarter, but that was already significant improvement from a year ago. This time adjusted EBITDA margin came in at negative 2%, whereas it was at -8% the previous year.

Source: Alibaba Investor Day 2018

The Alibaba Cloud is everywhere. Customers come from a broad spectrum of industries virtually covering all of China's economy, from Finance to Government, from Manufacturing to Health, from Retail to Construction, and from Energy to Architecture. According to Alibaba itself, total customer spending has skyrocketed with average customer spending growing strongly as well. Use cases are manifold. For instance, the world's largest utility company, state-owned State Grid Corporation of China, helped build an electricity consumption system to support 40 million electricity meters and thereby increasing electricity calculation efficiency by 7 times. Alibaba Cloud is the dominant cloud provider in China with a market share of 45.5% as of CY2017. This is similar to Amazon's (AMZN) still dominant position in the U.S. where it enjoyed 53.9% market share over the same period with Microsoft (MSFT) Azure making strong inroads.

Source: Alibaba Investor Day 2018

A customer base that becomes synonymous with everyday consumption in China

Alibaba's customer base continues its steady growth. With 654 million annual active customers and 721 million mobile MAUs, it continues to close in on that 1 billion milestone. Although growth has decelerated, this is no reason of concern given the massive size of its user base at this stage.

Both core metrics grew at 17-18% Y/Y and keep on fueling Alibaba's China retail marketplaces. In absolute figures, those numbers are even more impressive as they translate into 102-104 million customers added throughout the year. The size of that customer base, even though it is not directly comparable, is roughly almost five times Netflix's (NFLX) 140M global subscribers and roughly comparable with Instagram Stories which has around 500M daily active users. It is substantially smaller than Facebook's (FB) over 2.7B members, consisting of Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Alibaba's main focus today is not to generate big profits, but to grow its business and cement its dominant position in e-commerce as that provides the necessary cash to fund all its growth initiatives. That statement is not from me, but one management keeps on delivering over and over again:

I think overall, we’re looking at this business for three to five years as our next milestone rather than the next quarter or next year. As I said, although we committed to invest, at the same time, we’re also committed to enhance the efficiency of the investments, which means that for every dollar we spend, we look at ROI internally. So, that’s how we decided whether we’re going to expand spending on certain businesses. - Source: Alibaba Earnings Call FQ4/2019

Management has given revenue guidance of RMB 500 billion plus for FY2020. Analysts weren't really sure what to make of this as Alibaba dropped the monetization of the recommendation fees. No surprise they are confused as they usually do not take a 3-5 year time horizon. For Alibaba, a 33% Y/Y revenue guidance is comparable to last year's organic growth and will outperform all its global peers. Alibaba's market cap is currently at $440B, Amazon's is at $920B, but Alibaba is roughly growing twice as fast:

When we look at our RMB 500 billion revenue, it represents approximately 33% year-on-year growth. So, as you see from the previous years, our significant revenues are coming from our China retail businesses. This will also be the case for the fiscal 2020. One thing I would like to mention is that we do expect a proportion of revenue from our direct sales business will continue to increase as we further implement our new retail strategy. - Source: Alibaba Earnings Call FQ4/2019

Think long-term with Alibaba

And long-term is what really counts for Alibaba. Management itself shared a very interesting perspective in the context of the Chinese economy:

The size of the Chinese economy is US$13 Trillion. In the future, obsessing on the rate of growth is not meaningful, because of the law of large numbers. The reality is the absolute dollar amount of new wealth creation in the Chinese economy will be well over US$800 billion each year. We have conviction that e-commerce and digitization of retail will continue to grow at a faster rate than the overall economy. While the overall economy grew in single digits, e-commerce sector GMV grew at 20% to 30% over the last several years.

In my view, the Chinese e-commerce market is the best secular growth market for a company to be operating in. Alibaba itself thinks that the law of large numbers paired with high growth rates needs no further arguments for long-term investors.

Alibaba's core market - the Chinese e-commerce market - is forecast to almost double by 2022, reaching a size of $1.8T, according to a report, "E-commerce in China: Trends and Outlook for the Largest e-commerce Market in the world," by research firm Forrester. To put that into perspective, this means that the Chinese online retail market will be more than double the size of the US market three years from now.

Source: Statista.com

The two mega trends fueling this development is the ongoing transformation of China's economy from manufacturing to services and the accompanying growth in disposable income as well as a stronger and growing domestic consumption economy.

That’s a big macro trend that’ll last for many years, as well as in the future, China importing a lot more. With a government commitment as well as reaction to the trade negotiations, China will make commitments to import more. So, these are all the macro factors that we actually factor into our business, and in fact, if you’re looking at our business as swimming in a stream, if you will, or swimming – flowing in the direction of the tide as opposed to going upstream against the tide, because all those long-term secular macro factors are actually providing the tailwind to push our business forward. - Source: Alibaba Earnings Call FQ4/2019

Don't overlook cash flow and valuation

Alibaba is generating very strong cash flow as well. For fiscal 2019, it generated RMB 104 billion in free cash flow or around $15.6B with a cash balance of $28.8B as of March 31, 2019.

Despite investing strongly in its growing business, Alibaba is also very active in repurchasing shares. During fiscal 2019, it bought back $1.6B and will continue these activities in FY2020 as well.

Valuation is difficult to assess as Alibaba is investing heavily into its future growth and already one of the world's largest corporations.

Its current PE ratio is significantly over 30 times earnings, but forward multiples are much more reasonable:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are rating Alibaba a "Buy", Seeking Alpha authors are generally very bullish as well, and an unbiased quant rating is solely due to the company's current valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha - Quant Rating

Valuation appears high compared to its peers, but Alibaba is a business like no other, which despite its massive size is still growing in the double digits and easily outperforming all its peers. The stock has now dropped 10% over the last month, which provides a decent safety net, as without the trade war, the stock would easily trade above $200. Interestingly, as far as the trade war is concerned, Alibaba itself describes the impact as "relatively small" and "not that big," and the business results underline this statement.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba keeps getting punished for the trade war again despite its business continuing its strong momentum. Investors looking ahead more than a year can buy a company with a long-term and significant growth trajectory at a great price. Of course, if the newly enacted 25% tariffs will come into full effect and persist for a while, this would also hurt Alibaba, but China's likely and expected retaliatory actions would also hurt the rest of the world economy.

Source: Yahoo.com

In such a scenario, it wouldn't make a lot of difference which stock from a cyclical or at least economically sensitive sector you own, as the flood will hit all boats. However, investors should make sure that they do not miss the point when the tide is turning.

If you enjoyed this article, the only favor I ask for is to click the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. This allows me to develop my readership so that I can offer my opinion and experiences to interested readers who may not have received them otherwise. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, AMZN, FB, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.