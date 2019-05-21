Starbucks' Fading Buzz (Podcast)

We take one bearish thesis and assess whether the case makes sense or is too harsh on the legendary coffee maker.

Seeking Alpha authors appear to be more concerned than the rest of the market. Are they right, early, or missing something?

Has the management team recognized that things are poised to slow, or is it throwing fuel on the fire with overbuilding and an aggressive share buyback that could backfire?

Starbucks' appears to be entering its middle age, but its valuation hasn't slowed down to reflect that maturity.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Sell-side analysts and our quantitative assessment are both bullish for Starbucks (SBUX), and the stock price has lifted its ceiling since last summer. But our authors are not so sure about the company, which is trading for a healthy 33x earnings and seeing comparable store sales growth in the low single digits, hardly what it was during the halcyon days of 7-9% growth earlier in the decade.

One of our more compelling cases against Starbucks was written by Atlas Research, who argued that the company was being reckless in building out too fast and buying back too many shares, and setting up the company for a reckoning in the future that the market hadn't yet priced in.

We reviewed the case's key beats, including the declining traffic, the changes in Starbucks' management team, management's incentives, the share buyback, and Starbucks' overall position. Our take: this is a classic growth story that is maturing, and Starbucks hasn't fully adjusted to that reality yet. But does that make this a good short, and does that mean management has gone too far? We bat around the possibility. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered:

3:45 minute mark - The end of a great growth story

9:15 - Analyzing the traffic metric for Starbucks and restaurants at large

15:45 - Where did Starbucks' operating leverage go, and the management transition

21:15 - The power of Starbucks' brand and the stickiness of coffee in our lives

30:00 - Breaking apart the Non-GAAP adjustments and management incentives - is management aligned with shareholders?

38:00 - International as the next (last?) leg of the growth story for Starbucks

42:00 - There's a massive buyback - what's going on?

50:00 - Thoughts on Bill Ackman's long position

Starbucks' coffee has become a dependency for millions of people around the world. Does that dependency have enough endurance to drive continued growth in sales and then in the share price? Do you think the company is managing its transition properly? Let us know below.

