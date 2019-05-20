No Better Time To Buy Bayer

Outlandish headlines of multibillion dollar punitive damage awards have the tendency to put the brakes on rational thought. The fact that Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) stock has been literally cut in half over the last two years is not in and of itself irrational. There is of course good reason for it. What is irrational is thinking that (and investing as if) Bayer's Roundup debacle will damage it irreparably and permanently. Bayer is an ancient capital machine that has been around for 155 years and survived two world wars, hyperinflation, and the Iron Curtain, among other things. It'll survive Roundup, too.

Bayer isn’t exactly Sears when it comes to its finances either. It can only fall so far, and just because juries moved by slick lawyers spout off huge numbers doesn't mean enormous sums will ultimately be paid.

Bayer deserves to have been halved in price, and perhaps could go down a bit further on more kneejerk reactions on additional negative news surrounding its Roundup controversy, but there comes a point when enough is enough. Given its pretty decent finances and its ironclad brand, it can’t decline much further before it becomes a tantalizing buyout prospect. The fact that rumors are already swirling on the potential for this means the price is already at least in the ballpark for this type of development.

Says Bloomberg's Chris Hughes:

If buying Monsanto was about bulking up Bayer to avoid being taken over, the strategy looks looks now to have backfired. It may only have made it more affordable to a predator once claims are settled.

If it’s in the ballpark and a buyout means a premium and there is no danger of dividends being cut, the potential total return downside for Bayer at this point is quite limited.

Ridiculous Sums

Setting the guilty verdict itself aside for a moment, the punitive damages of $2 billion are beyond ridiculous and are completely economically unviable. Where did the come from? The lawyer of plaintiffs Alva and Alberta Pilliod, Brent Wisner, had requested punitive damages based on the gross profit of $892M in 2017 from Monsanto’s agricultural division. The jury basically doubled that because there were two defendants, thinking that each victim deserved the entire sum of that gross profit. Well, there are about 13,400 more plaintiffs involved in similar lawsuits across the United States claiming that Roundup caused their cancer, so on that logic, Bayer would have to pay about $13.4 trillion. Great. Pay it up, Bayer!

No, that’s not going to happen. Predictions now amount to a settlement with all the plaintiffs. Bloomberg pins it at a possible $10 billion up from $6 billion before the verdict came in. Maybe, but on the other hand, the jury’s verdict is just so impossible on so many levels that maybe Bayer can just let the whole thing run its course in ludicrous sentencing after sentencing and just allow the prosecution to hang itself until one judge or another ultimately has to intervene and stop the farce.

Essentially, Bayer could call the bluff of the entire US judicial system which, if it allows this, would set the precedent for the total destruction of all capital in the world for the sake of some lofty ideal of infinite punitive justice. The result would be everyone starves, including Roundup victims.

One reason why Bayer could continue fighting and hope the plaintiff side hangs itself with extravagant sentencing goes contrary to the claim that not all cases here are identical so you can’t just multiply $1 billion by 13,400 plaintiffs. Each case has its own set of circumstances, goes the claim. This is what Bayer itself has claimed in its press release on the verdict: “The verdict in this trial has no impact on future cases and trials, as each one has its own factual and legal circumstances.”

That may be factually true, but future sentences if there is no settlement will also be handled by juries, who will be influenced by the reasoning and sentencing of previous juries. If one jury is outlandish enough to grant the entire 2017 profit of Bayer per victim, others may be even more outlandish, allowing Bayer to throw its hands up and appeal to the economic reason of a judge who could overturn it all.

There’s another reason why the US judicial system could eventually side with Bayer, not in terms of declaring it innocent, but in terms of lightening its load. It would be standing up for the supremacy of US institutions over UN institutions by doing so, in other words, US sovereignty. The EPA has declared glyphosphate safe when used as directed, while the UN’s World Health Organization alone has declared that it is “probably” a carcinogen. Whether the EPA is correct or not is irrelevant juridically. What matters is that the precedent of liability in the face of opposing US government institutional opinion is dangerous for the perceived legitimacy of those US government institutions, and US judges are aware of this.

What about taking Roundup off the shelves, if it comes to that? Let’s consider the numbers. (See 2018 Annual Report for reference.) Herbicides sold €526M in Q4 2017 before the Monsanto acquisition, and €1,125M in Q4 2018 after. That’s a difference of €600M per quarter, though not all of that is Roundup. Bayer has 7 herbicides in the line it bought from Monsanto. Besides Roundup, these are Adengo™, Alion™, Corvus™, Atlantis™, Harness™, and Warrant™. None of the active ingredients in these are glyphosphate. If glyphosphate is ultimately implicated with no possibility of further appeal or a settlement is made requiring it be taken of the shelves, it will have to be taken off the shelves globally along with any glyphosphate competitors, and then remaining herbicides will have to fill in the missing market share, resulting it little lost revenues if every glyphsophate product must follow suit. The possibility of Roundup being taken off the shelves is not Earth-shattering for Bayer.

Moving beyond the Roundup fiasco to more long term fundamentals, Bayer has done a decent job paying down debt it racked up for the Monsanto purchase. It has already paid down €3 billion and has €36 billion in debt left on its balance sheet. Even considering its severely depressed share price, the company is leveraged less than 70%. Its finances are in order even if it has to pay a $10B Roundup settlement.

Further, look at Bayer’s EBITDA over the last three years and you wouldn’t surmise from there that the stock has been cut in half. In 2016 it was €9,318, then €9,288, and this year €9,547. (See 10K link above.) It is still trending higher despite all the negativity. All segment top line sales were up in 2018 except consumer health. Dividends have climbed every year since 2009, and even from 2008 to 2009 they stayed static, showing that even during financial crises the company can keep its footing. It’s been through much, much worse.

Sentiment around Bayer couldn’t be much worse though. A change in upper management is more likely after a no confidence vote in its CEO, which could also propel the stock higher on hope of change. Basically, there isn’t much that could bring the stock down much further outside of a global economic depression or something along those lines. If you’ve been wanting to buy a global giant at a deep discount, now’s the time to go long Bayer, when there’s blood – or in this case glyphosphate – in the streets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAYRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.