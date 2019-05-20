Ensco Rowan Is Clearly Undervalued

Unless you believe that offshore drilling is going off the scene, Ensco Rowan is undervalued right now.

The last few months have been bad for offshore drilling stocks as a group. While Brent oil (BNO) prices stay above $70 due to situations in Iran, Venezuela, Libya, and OPEC's determination to bring oil inventories down, offshore drilling stocks have been sliding. One of the most significant downside moves happened in shares of Ensco Rowan (ESV), a new company formed by the merger of Ensco and Rowan. While the merger with Rowan obviously made Ensco stronger (more on that below), it certainly did not help the stock in the near term:

I believe that Ensco Rowan's valuation is quickly heading to absurd levels. Here's why.

The company has 74 rigs: 46 jack-ups, 12 semi-subs and 16 drillships. Out of these rigs, 45 are drilling, 12 are warm stacked and 15 are cold stacked (note that some warm-stacked rigs may be transferring between existing contracts). Also, Ensco Rowan has a 50% stake in the joint venture with Saudi Aramco called ARO Drilling. This joint venture operates 16 rigs, 9 of which are leased from Ensco Rowan and 7 of which are owned by ARO Drilling.

Bassoe Offshore estimates that Ensco Rowan's fleet value is $8-9 billion (newbuilds' value is not included in Bassoe estimates until the rigs are delivered), while ARO Drilling rigs (all 16) are valued at $823-951 million. As noted above, 15 rigs out of Ensco Rowan fleet are cold stacked. In current market environment, this means that their value is "under question". They are not necessarily doomed, but certain doubts exist. The value of all cold-stacked fleet, according to Bassoe Offshore, is $1.1-1.25 billion. This cold-stacked fleet has 9 jack-ups, 4 semi-subs and 2 drillships. Four jack-ups are primary scrapping candidates - these are older rigs Ensco 70 (1981), Ensco 71 (1982), Rowan California (1983) and Rowan Gorilla IV (1986). I have my doubts about drillships Ensco DS-3 and Ensco DS-5 (value of $360-397 million) because there are so many drillships ahead of them in the market. Ensco recently stated that it can reactivate preservation stacked floaters for $25-35 million. If this number is a realistic estimate, Ensco's semi-subs Ensco 8500, Ensco 8501, Ensco 8502 and Ensco 8506 (total value of $458-504 million) may have future.

Following the recent arbitration award, the company's cash position is about $1.7 billion. As the future of certain cold-stacked rigs is unclear, the estimate of the total fleet value is at $8 billion or a bit below that number. Current market capitalization of Ensco Rowan is $2.2 billion, while debt is $7.7 billion. Thus, at current stock price levels, the company's cash position and steel value of rigs are roughly equal to debt and market cap. The market is giving no value to Ensco Rowan as a global organization and its established relations with customers, no value to ARO Drilling, its rigs and its position in the most important jack-up market in the world, and no value to backlog ($2.6 billion).

This is a catastrophic view of the company's perspectives. Ensco Rowan has clear liquidity runway until 2024:

Source: Ensco Rowan presentation

The industry is already rebounding. The pace of this rebound is not as robust as most optimistic observers and market participants expected, but it's happening. Recent report from Wood Mackenzie showed that optimism for exploration is back, and this bodes well for future utilization levels in the offshore drilling industry. It won't happen overnight, but Ensco has almost five years to sort things out - current stock price action implies that the company is simply heading to bankruptcy, and that the industry will completely collapse. I do not share this view.

In the short-term, it's always important to listen to the market and to avoid fighting the tape. From a practical point of view, some stabilization followed by positive momentum will be required to establish a long position. On the other hand, speaking about multi-year bets, the attractive valuation has already arrived. There is a clear divergence between dayrate trends, utilization trends, oil price levels and Ensco Rowan's stock performance. Either the stock market is right and oil companies will not increase exploration and development to replenish their reserves which were put under pressure through years of under-investment or the stock market is wrong, and the offshore drilling industry has future. If the latter is the case, Ensco Rowan will have material upside from current levels both in the shorter-term and in the multi-year term.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.