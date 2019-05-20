Don't Worry About China Weaponising Their Treasury Holdings During The Trade War

Thus, we should rather expect that this won't happen given that the Chinese Government, despite being communist, is not stupid.

Some are speculating, indeed some are urging, that China will try to dump Treasuries as part of the ongoing trade war.

One of the persistent boogiemen in American politics is that the country owes lots of money to foreigners. This means that foreigners have power over America - they could just call in those loans, or dump the bonds, and then where would we be? The answer being that they can try if they want but the outcome is likely to be beneficial to the US economy. And anyway, we know how to deal with it.

Thus, London's Daily Telegraph is right here:

China cannot 'weaponise' US bond sales without shooting itself in the head

Well, that might be a little extreme but you know headline writers:

China cannot plausibly retaliate against Donald Trump by dumping US Treasuries. Any attempt to do so would backfire through multiple channels. To the extent that this action weakened the overvalued US dollar - unlikely - China would be doing the White House a big favour. The Federal Reserve could in any case respond to bond sales with a blast of quantitative easing. This would blanket the Treasury market and prevent yields from rising. Each spasm of Sino-US hostilities leads to a chorus of calls from Chinese nationalists for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) to pull the plug on its $1.12 trillion holding of US bonds. Such a move would supposedly deliver a financial shock and...

And, well?

The first thing to recall is Keynes' point: when you owe your bank manager £1,000, then you have a problem; when you owe him £1 million, then he does. Inflation has raised the number of zeros to make the point but a trillion and change does so nicely. China turning up to sell $1.1 trillion in US Treasuries causes problems for China more than anyone else. They would have to take a stonking great loss to be able to shift them quickly.

Note that if they don't have to sell cheap, then no one has got any problems at all anyway. If the market buys them all at prevailing prices or just shy then that means there isn't a problem, doesn't it? Thus, the basic fact - China can only cause a problem by dumping those Treasuries if it is also willing to take a big loss on those Treasuries.

We can and should go on here though. Remember that someone selling a Treasury doesn't mean that the bond must be repaid. The maturity schedule stays exactly the same; the initial impact upon the finances of the Federal Government is exactly zero. All that has happened is someone else holds the piece of paper from the Feds saying "I owe you." So, in that initial iteration nothing has changed.

To the second iteration, either prices slump because of the oversupply - and China has taken a loss - or prices don't. If they don't then we've no problem; the market has absorbed the bonds. If prices do slump? Then sure, yields on Treasuries will rise. That's obvious, for yields are the inverse of price. That means that as the US Treasury and Federal Reserve continue to finance the deficit, roll over maturing bonds, they'll have to offer higher yields in order to find takers. This means that the financing costs of the national debt rise over time.

But by how much? No, I'm not going to provide an estimate but what's the national debt at? The one that's out there held by the general market is in the $16 trillion sort of range. $1 trillion of that - 6% - changing hands isn't likely to create any catastrophic move in either price or yields. So it's all rather "Meh" as a threat anyway.

Further again, if we were to see large moves, what would happen then? The Federal Reserve's balance sheet we now know is near infinitely expandable. Quantitative Easing showed that we could go print some trillions of new dollars and buy bonds with it. The Fed balance sheet extended out past $4 trillion as a result. Could we do that again to soak up $1.1 trillion in bonds being sold by China? Sure, we could. We would too.

Don't forget the Fed is actually shrinking that balance sheet at present. Selling bonds, including Treasuries, back into the market, collecting the dollars and then cancelling them to reduce the money supply. They could and would stop doing that, obviously.

So, even if China did dump Treasuries, even if that small amount did create catastrophic price moves, we could and would still deal with it.

So it's not exactly a credible threat nor something we need to worry about.

But yes, there's more. Given the trade war aspects of what is going on - the entire justification of the argument itself, that China might dump Treasuries - we've got to ask ourselves, well, why does China hold them in the first place? The usual argument being that China buys Treasuries in order to lower the value of the yuan. That makes Chinese exports to the US cheaper and thus keeps that trade surplus running. So if China sells the Treasuries and takes the money back home again what happens? The dollar weakens - or, the same thing, the yuan strengthens.

So, Trump's tariffs mean that China wants the yuan to fall against the dollar. That's how you deal with tariffs, go for a devaluation. In order to achieve this in your trade war, you're going to dump Treasuries and thus raise the value of the yuan against the dollar?

Well, no, you're not. For while it's true that the rulers of China are at least nominally communist no one does think they're stupid. China dumping US Treasuries would be entirely counterproductive from China's point of view given where we are in this trade war thing. Thus, they're not going to dump Treasuries as part of the trade war.

QED.

As investors of course this isn't hugely important; our killing off one of the wilder and weirder conspiracy theories out there. For it only matters to the extent that market participants believe it and outside certain internet bulletin boards that's pretty much no one. It might however gain us some peace of mind to know that we can invest or not in Treasuries based upon the usual fundamentals without having to worry about what China is not going to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.