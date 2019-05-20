Keep Calm And Hang On With BGC Partners

The company is has been building value at an expense by making acquisitions to enter the insurance brokerage space and to strengthen their electronic trading platform and bracing itself for.

Introduction

BGC Partners (BGCP) is a small cap financial services firm that provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, processing, information and other back office services. They provide access to more than 200 financial products within fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, wholesale insurance and reinsurance, futures and structured products.

BGC’s customers include a vast majority of the world’s largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms.

BGC Partners recently completed the spin-off of its commercial real estate business, Newmark (NMRK). The drop in stock price post spin-off and continued decline due to increased spending as a result of acquisitions present good opportunities for long term investors since the company has been making progress on its strategic initiative and is ready to embrace the digital era in trading.

The investment thesis in this article will describe the increasing demand for electronic trading, BGC’s growth in this space and the opportunity it has in store for investors.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The case for electronic trading

Electronic trading in fixed income has been on the rise for the last decade. A report on the state of the U.S. Treasury Market by Greenwich Associates Sizing and Segmenting Trading in the U.S. Treasury Market – Q4 2017 reports that 69% of the $487 Billion traded daily is through electronic platforms. Even in the less liquid corporate bond market, Greenwich in Technology Transforming a Vast Corporate Bond Market – Q4 2017 reports that 84% of investors are now using electronic trading for a proportion of their eligible order flow.

As trading moves from voice to digitized channels, it opens up opportunities for execution desks and traders to benefit from technology that can automate parts (or whole) of the trade execution workflow. In a business that is conventionally based on phone calls to place orders, BGC Partners entered the arena of electronic trading through its Fenics platform.

Big banks are increasing their electronic offerings to keep up with the customer demands. Here is a quote from Daniel Nehren, the head of statistical modeling and development for the equities group at Barclays Bank: “You need to have a strong credible electronic offering to be a significant player in equities and it’s getting more important each year,”.

Investment Thesis

The Business

Inter dealer brokerage is an interesting business. They don't make money when the market moves up, they don't lose money when the market drops. Rather, they make commissions on the trade execution and through other platform, data, software fees.

BGC’s business is in two segments:

Source: Bernstein Future of Market Infrastructure Symposium Presentation

The trading volume growth in both hybrid as well as the electronic platforms is the same for FY2017 and FY2018.

Data Source: BGCP FY2018 Form 10K

Source: BGCP FY2019 Form 10K

BGC Partners provides services to customers through an array of brands:

Source: Bernstein Future of Market Infrastructure Symposium Presentation

BGCP’s move to electronic trading business its differentiator from the other players in the space.

Post spin-off of its commercial real estate business (Newmark), BGC’s strategic focus is on its Fenics business, which incorporates all of the company’s technology initiatives and which grew its revenues by 21% in FY2018. The idea behind the spinoff was for increasing shareholder value through growth of BGC's Financial Services business through investments in technology, profitable hiring and accretive acquisitions. BGC Partners has also recently entered into the insurance brokerage space through the acquisition of Ed Broking

Past two quarters post the spin-off, top line revenue growth has mainly come from growth of existing and established businesses through voice / hybrid platforms. However, management revealed during the Q1 2019 conference call that they are seeing conversions from Hybrid to Fenics for several products. This is positive news for investors since electronic trading has much higher margins than the hybrid platform.

The chart below shows a graphical representation of BGC’s top line and bottom line for the past three years and projections for FY2019 and FY2020 based on the company’s growth guidance

Data source: BGCP FY2019 Form 10K (for 2016, 2017 and 2018 data)

The Growth Areas

Existing business streams laterally shift from voice / hybrid to electronic trading: Existing businesses (voice / hybrid offerings) are switching to become more electronic. As a result, we can see negative growth in some categories as they laterally shift to the electronic offerings. This creates short term concerns, but the electronic trading business is one with higher margins and is more beneficial for investors in the long run.

It is worth mentioning that the fully electronic business is experiencing strong growth (23% CAGR since 2010).

Source: Company Presentation

The process of switching existing customers to fully electronic is a slow one since it is completely based on the type of offering the customers prefer.

Also, as mentioned above, the trading volume growth in hybrid as well as electronic trading platforms remains the same revealing that there is still growth in the voice based trading. Therefore, BGC is far away from becoming a fully electronic broking firm. We will still continue to see growth in the the voice business for the foreseeable future.

2. Growth of newly initiated insurance business: The insurance business which is a new area for BGC, along with other acquisitions made in 2018 have not yet been profitable for BGC and have resulted in increased spending (Source: Company Q1 2019 Conference call). Management is confident that new hires and acquisitions will contribute to revenue growth by end of 2019.

The company is currently accumulating value at an expense. Management is expecting earnings to be flat for FY19 due to increased expenses. This growth phase may cause the stock price to suffer in the short term, However, over time, I expect the revenues for voice / hybrid versions of BGC’s offerings to reduce and the revenues for electronic offerings for the same categories to increase. However, I anticipate this to reflect in the earnings in a 12-18 month time period.

Track Record of successful acquisitions

BGC Partners have a proven track record of in-organic acquisitions to strengthen their business. 2018 has been a year of strategic acquisitions. BGC entered the area of insurance brokerage through the acquisition of Ed Broking Group. As discussed earlier, these acquisitions are not accretive immediately and hence have resulted in increased expenses.

Source: Bernstein Future of Market Infrastructure Symposium Presentation

I anticipate it to take another 12-15 months for 2018 acquisitions to become accretive and begin contributing to the net income.

The Dividend

BGC Partners have been growing increasing shareholder value through their increasing dividend. At current stock price of $4.9, the $0.56 current annual dividend represents 11.4% yield.

Data Source: Dividend Channel

BGCP had a healthy payout ratio of 83% in 2018 and 2016. However, in 2017, we can see that the company struggled with the dividend payments.

Data Source: BGC Partners Form 10K

While the company does not have a track record of maintaining sustainable payout ratio, during the Q1 FY2019 conference call, management provided clarity on the company’s confidence with dividend payments. They base this on profitability in the new hires and acquisitions from 2018.

Comparison with competitors

In the year 2017, TP IACP Plc. CEO John Phizackerley revealed the importance of voice in trading and the firm’s strategic focus was to expand their voice offerings.

During this time BGC has been steadily strengthening its electronic trading offering and has created a competitive advantage. IACP CEO was later replaced due to their failure in keeping up with shifts in the industry. “TP Icap predicted the merger would lead to annualised cost savings of £100m in 2019 but these were revised down to £75m on Tuesday after the board "reappraised its approach to the integration and the ongoing investment needs of the business in the light of the evolving industry landscape". (Source - Financial News)

Based on the business, I consider TP ICAP (TCAP) as a close competitor to BGC Partners. MarketAccess Holdings inc (MKTX) is also another competitor being compared here. CBRE Group (CBRE) is a real estate investment company and is no longer a competitor to BGC Partners (post spin-off of Newmark), but I am mentioning it here so we get an idea of how the broking industry is valued.

We see from the P/E ratios below that BGC is highly undervalued compared to its peers. Even if we use the market average PE of 21. In my opinion, the reason for this undervaluation is the headwinds due to the acquisitions and new hires. It could be 12-15 months before the these new initiatives become accretive. Moreover, the efforts to laterally switch customers from hybrid platform to the Fenics based electronic trading platform is a slow one, but will be rewarding for the shareholders.

At current prices, BGCP has a great entry point. However, the waiting game is to be played since there is no immediate catalyst for the valuation adjustment. On the bright side, patient investors can capture the 11.4% qualified dividend during this time.

Risks and Issues

Geopolitical Factors

Brexit: The much awaited Brexit could result in the trade relationship between the U.K. and the EU to be solely based on World Trade Organization terms, thereby hindering current levels of mutual market access. This may strongly affect the trading volumes thereby affecting the top line for BGC Partners since 56% of their top line comes from EMEA.

Regulations

GDPR: General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) which came into effect in the EU on May 25, 2018 creates obligations in relation to personal data. This has resulted in increased cost of compliance for businesses with operations in the EU. Moreover, it also subjects BGCP to penalties due to non-compliance which may affect the bottom line.

Source: Company Presentation

Since end of 2017, Units of BGC Partners are operating in the UK as an Organized Trading Facility (OTF) and Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) to offer enhanced flexibility in choice of venue and execution methods to market participants.(Source: Company Website)

2. MiFID II: Under the new Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), there is a big step up in regulatory obligations for IDBs. This opens up the possibility of increased expenses due to compliance requirements and potential fines due to non-compliance.

Conclusion:

BGC Partners is a strong player in the IDB space and is expanding its offering to meet the upcoming demands in electronic trading. The company has a strong track record in enhancing shareholder value through M&A Recently, the company has spun-off its commercial real estate business to focus on enhancing the electronic trading (Fenics) platform and expand its capabilities across its offerings.

Recent acquisitions and new hires to expand Fenics and to initiate the insurance brokerage business are not yet accretive, therefore resulting in reduced bottom line causing the stock to drop post the spin-off.

The long term investment story remains intact, though investors must keep in mind that the investments being made to expand electronic trading may not deliver the full value to the investors for a few years. At current prices, 11.4% qualified dividend should sweeten the pot for the patient investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.