Otello: 230% Upside With Near Term Catalyst

Disclaimer: This document is not, and should not be regarded as investment advice, or a recommendation, regarding any particular investment. As at the date of publication, the author may have a long or short position in the securities covered in this document. The author intends to continue trading in these securities and may at any time be long, short or neutral these securities (or any other securities of the same issuer) or any related securities, regardless of the position or views expressed in this document.

Company Overview

Following a sale of its largest division in 2016, Otello (Bloomberg ticker: OTELLO NO) was left with a mobile advertising business (AdColony), a subscription-based mobile gaming service (Bemobi), and a handful of assets that have since been realised for cash values exceeding market expectations. Poor strategic choices at AdColony caused this segment to underperform and investor apathy with the stock has meant that the market has ignored the transformation in Otello’s business that has happened in the last 3 years. Whereas AdColony was once the dominant asset, now, all of Otello’s market value comes from Bemobi and the unnecessarily complex corporate structure is masking the true value of this business.

The company has taken note of this and has stated that based on feedback from investor meetings it has “initiated a process with the intention of pursuing a UK listing of Bemobi during the second half of 2019” (pg.9 Otello annual report - linked below). Based on where comparable businesses trade, an IPO of Bemobi could create additional value of up to NOK16 per share compared to the trading price today of NOK14.3. This event should cause the market to see through the corporate structure and price the stock closer to my overall estimated fair value of NOK47 per share.

(Otello annual report)

Bemobi: Netflix for Mobile Apps and Games

In emerging markets, consumers of mobile games cannot regularly afford the high price points of premium mobile games. In countries where Bemobi operates, mobile customers are typically pre-paid customers. Their consumption of mobile data is a significant proportion of their income and therefore few can afford mobile games at the high price-points offered by developers in developed markets. Game developers are reluctant to reduce their prices for emerging markets as this dilutes the premium value attached to their products and opens to the threat that users in high-priced markets exploit a VPN or proxy service to download the game at a lower price point elsewhere.

To address the untapped demand in emerging markets, Bemobi allows subscribers to access games-as-a-service for a low monthly fee. Through its platform, Bemobi acquires marginal revenue for game developers who would otherwise not receive any and the company offers value-added services to local telecom partners such as the no-data-no-credit portal. This unique customer acquisition method presents a customer who has run out of mobile data a branded browser landing page when they attempt to go online which advertises the Bemobi service, sometimes offers a short game demo and presents a way for the customer to immediately add mobile credit. Additionally, mobile games emerging markets suffer from high rates of piracy, causing developers to refrain from publishing. Bemobi’s own digital rights management offers in-built protection for developers that choose to publish their games on the platform.

Source: Otello

Bemobi has been very successful in penetrating the Brazillian market and has more recently focused on growing in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. All in, the company estimates a total addressable market for Bemobi of 2bn users compared to just 27m subscribers today, meaning that there is plenty of room for the extraordinary growth seen so far to continue. Despite the rapid growth, because of the low customer acquisition costs, the company is profitable already and generated annualised EBITDA of $27.6m in the fourth-quarter of 2018.

Source: company financial information

Otello plans to IPO Bemobi in the UK in 2019 and I expect that the public market will value Bemobi much closer to the listed peers. Structurally growing and profitable companies like Bemobi are rarely available on the public markets for less than 17x forward EBITDA (see comparable companies below), yet the market’s valuation of the whole of Otello is only 7.5x Bemobi’s 2018 EBITDA (ignoring the rest of the business). A valuation on the public market of 20x for Bemobi (within the range of comparable companies – see valuation) would create value for Otello of 21NOK per share, 46% above the existing market value of the company.

AdColony: strategically valuable, turnaround in progress

AdColony is a leading independent player in mobile advertising. The company offers solutions for mobile advertisers and publishers and has historically had a leading position with Fortune 100 brand clients and within video advertising.

There is a structural growth opportunity here for Otello, as the mobile advertising market continues to grow, with 71% revenue CAGR between 2010-2017. Although Google/Facebook are the dominant competitors, advertisers and publishers find value in diversifying their ad spend amongst independent technology providers, as evidenced by the growth of some of AdColony’s competitors such as Vungle, AppLovin and InMobi.

Source: IAB/PWC, company financial information

Despite the growth in the broader market, AdColony’s decline in revenue and profitability came as management failed to anticipate the scale of the shift of its largest clients towards programmatic advertising. Programmatic advertising has until recently been based on a waterfall bidding process in which advertising inventory (impressions) is offered to preferred partners first and less preferred partners only if the inventory is not used. Because Otello’s product was seen as less preferred, the company had limited opportunities to compete to maintain its position as the market changed. However, Otello’s SDK (which drives the ability for the company to bid for inventory) is still widely installed amongst the most-used apps and the decline in revenue has been stemmed by investment into improving the programmatic product suite (becoming a more preferred partner) and the increasing use of header-bidding, in which all advertising partners are invited to bid at the same time, removing a legacy structural barrier that has prevented Otello from winning business.

The company has successfully managed expenses down as revenue has declined, resulting in a business which today is break-even but which the company believes will be EBITDA positive in 2019.

Additionally, if the board of Otello is seeking to maximise value in Bemobi through a demerger, then there is also the possibility that they explore a sale of AdColony in due course. For a strategic acquirer, Otello offers scale in a fragmented market against Google/Facebook and given that most operating expenses would be overlapping significant synergies could be achieved too. Cutting out only a third of AdColony’s operating expenses would create EBITDA of $20m and so even using a discounted multiple to advertising peers this business could be worth another NOK11 per share. In any case, given the extremely low valuation of Bemobi, Otello shareholders today pay nothing for AdColony.

OperaTV / Vewd:

Vewd is an over-the-top content delivery platform that is used by vendors of smart-TVs and set-top boxes. The core product is a cloud-based landing page which personalises content suggestions and tracks viewer revenue monetisation.

In 2016 Otello sold ~70% of Vewd to Moore Frères & Company ("MFC") for $80m and in 2019 agreed to sell the remaining 30% to another party for $48m. This transaction was prevented by a legal dispute initiated by MFC who claimed that their right of first refusal was not respected. Otello won a court battle, receiving a judgement that MFC had acted to disrupt the sale improperly. Now, Otello is seeking relief from the court and is asking that MFC be required to acquire the ~30% of Vewd for the price of $48m or otherwise pay damages. Although the timing of this relief is uncertain, I believe the judgement already granted signals a high likelihood that Otello will receive the award it is requesting.

(Source: Otello investor relations)

Valuation

Investors should look at Otello as a sum of its parts, especially as it looks as though the corporate structure is about to change through a Bemobi IPO.

Comparing Bemobi to similar companies listed in the UK, high-growth technology companies with sales growth even below that of Bemobi trade around 17-25x EBITDA. Conservatively, I assume Bemobi trades at the lower end of this range.

Including the rest of the businesses, I believe a share price of NOK47 is a justified fair value for the stock (230% upside). However, even on more conservative multiples for both businesses, there is still over 150% upside, such is the discount that the market has placed on this stock because of its background.

Risk factors

Otello is priced so cheaply that investors have a huge margin of safety. AdColony could be worthless and investors would still have close to 100% upside in the stock, depending on the Bemobi valuation.

However, investors should be wary of management’s poor performance in mobile advertising historically and the market is notoriously competitive. Some of AdColony’s peers have been gaining market share and it is possible that management have been too optimistic on the speed of the recovery.

With regards to Bemobi, the business is based in countries with more volatile foreign exchange rates which may have a short-term impact to reported figures. Investors should also note that as the business grows its user base, profitability has a tendency to lag as users are given discounts or other incentives to sign up.

Finally, investors in Otello will be taking a small amount of risk attributable to the Vewd litigation.

Conclusion

Otello has been allowed to trade at an absurdly low valuation because the market has been too focused on the decline of AdColony’s performance and has failed to see where Bemobi could trade when the IPO is complete. This presents investors in Otello with an opportunity to acquire a fast growing subscription-based technology company for less than half of its true value, without including any value whatsoever for any of the other assets.

Additional Disclaimer: Readers should conduct their own due diligence and should contact a qualified investment adviser for investment advice. The author is an active trader in this security and may change their investment at any time. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. This post is provided for information purposes only and opinions and estimates are given as of the date of this post and are subject to change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTELLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.