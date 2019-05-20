Micron: Inventory And Capex Management Is Bullish

The second half recovery is considered debatable, but what if inventory and capex had something to say about it?

Since Micron (MU) last reported earnings on March 20th, I have been thinking about and analyzing the two major aspects of the current memory environment: inventory and capital expenditures ('capex'). What made me continue to mull these two business aspects over was the focus on these, given the expected 2H recovery for semiconductors. But beyond that, it was the bearish view on either of these which I have a hard time passing up.

Bears have said two things in relation to inventory and capex: for inventory, the company is carrying too much of it, and high inventory is not a good sign a recovery is in sight. And for capex, the company shouldn't be cutting capex if it sees a recovery ahead; it should be increasing it so it can supply the coming demand.

I find these two thoughts intriguing, especially with regards to capex as bears in past cycle tops have said increasing supply is what has caused cycles to head to the bottom (which is true). On that thought alone, it seems contrary to be saying increase supply while the industry finds itself at a relative bottom. I can understand the surface level logic of increasing demand requires increased supply, but we are not in the memory industry of the past - something I've said repeatedly and what many refer to as "this time is different."

Inventory Is High, And That's Bad - Right?

But let's start with inventory, as inventory, capex, and supply are all ultimately related and much of it begins with the decision to carry elevated inventory. I remember one commenter on a Micron article just after earnings refer to the CFO's comment of "...about 150 days of inventory is something that we are comfortable with" as a rather sorry reason when in the prior earnings call (December) the CFO also said "...we had days of inventory up to 107 days, I'm very comfortable with 107 days."

I can understand the desire to rip into this as it seems very much like a revision of what he said depending on the environment the CFO found himself in. 'You said 107 days you were comfortable with and now you're saying 150 days you're comfortable with,' is the likely thought expressing that reaction.

But let me interject two rebuttals to that thought. The first is the full context of what the CFO said in the "107 days" comment. Further into his explanation, he said: "it's very likely that we'll go up again next quarter; again, I'm very comfortable with that." So off the bat, it was clear 107 days was not the end of the line for inventory, and 107 was the current comfort level, knowing it would reach beyond 107 days throughout the current quarter at the time, and also being comfortable with that.

The second is comfort being a relative idea all its own. In this case, you could consider the CFO's usage of the word intentional for this reason. Let's say you're sitting in your living room and it's 67 degrees inside. That's a pretty comfortable temperature for the spring weather outside, and you're happily enjoying your environment. But then your wife ups the temperature to 69. You say, 'Alright, this is still pretty comfortable.' The two-degree difference hasn't changed your comfort level; both temperatures are fine for the 75-degree spring weather outside your window. But then the heat sticks on and the living room reaches 75. Now you're not so comfortable. The CFO is right now enjoying the 69-degree temps of the living room, knowing it was 67 just a few months ago. If demand doesn't pick up and inventory starts growing out of the comfort level (the heat sticking), then it would be a problem. But to be comfortable at 107 days and 150 days, knowing the heat got turned up to 69-degrees isn't a flip-flop or revision of prior expectations - he knew this was coming.

Aside from these two rebuttals, high inventory is typical for market environments where supply outstrips demand. In other words, when memory pricing is hurting and revenue is falling, inventories rise.

Data by YCharts

Right now, Micron is in the midst of this trend happening, with expectations for inventories to rise slightly further in the current quarter, to that 150 number. But, the rise is slowing as the company is already implementing structural changes in supply with improvements in demand:

"The actions that we have announced today regarding supply reductions, combined with improving customer demand, will begin to address our higher inventory levels." - FQ2 Earnings Call

Now, this demand is already on its way as "DRAM bit shipments [are expected] to grow sequentially during the fiscal third quarter and at much higher rates in the fiscal fourth quarter." Bit shipments is a vital part of the equation of higher revenue and a rounding of the bottom as a recovery takes hold.

These two factors come together to say a peaking of inventories means a bottoming of revenue. Therefore, high inventories are already factored into the stock price, meaning a forward view says better times are ahead. So is high inventory bad? Yeah, in and of itself, because it shows we're standing in a tough, challenging market environment. But as investors, we know the market is forward-looking, so if inventory peaks are here and in sight, it means the other side is where the market is looking, or should be.

Capex Should Be Rising If It Expects Higher Demand

The second topic and bearish talking point is, 'if the company expects higher demand, it should be bringing capex up, not cutting it so it can sell into the higher demand.'

At face value, this sounds logical: if there's demand to be met, it should be selling into strength.

The problem with this is the simple equation of supply versus demand. In 2019, there are far fewer DRAM manufacturers than in 2015. Thus, the cutting of capex (which is the proxy for cutting supply) means these remaining producers can lessen supply and effectively change one side of the equation. In other words, the Big Three decreasing supply can cause the second half recovery to play into their hands.

You could say, 'well, let demand do its thing and keep supply at current levels to take advantage of this.' There's one glaring issue with this: if demand rises from current levels but the highest the demand jumps to is still under industry bit supply growth, then memory pricing is still under pressure due to excessive supply. But when these producers lessen supply, they are bringing down the side of the equation they can control in their favor while the other side of the equation does its thing and moves up. The further demand moves up and supply moves down (once past the point of equilibrium), the slower the deterioration of memory pricing occurs. As we know, memory pricing doesn't need to rise for producers to do well, it just needs to fall slower than costs.

So waiting for demand to catch up to supply is poor business in today's environment. The producers would rather hasten this imbalance in their favor (from oversupplied to undersupplied).

But this still doesn't address taking advantage of the higher demand and need to capitalize on it. This is where inventory comes into play. With inventories at peaks and the supply and demand gaining strength in favor of manufacturers, they will use their inventories to meet the rise in demand - of course with great limitation so as not to flood the market. With this in mind, manufacturers can both cut supply while raising inventories to work both sides of this predicament.

Second Half Recovery And Risks

With most, if not all, of the major semiconductor players already releasing earnings from the first three or four months of the year (depending on fiscal calendars) and giving guidance into the summer, many are speculating on whether all the carried inventories of Micron along with the supply cuts will matter for the supposed second half recovery.

With some, like Intel (INTC), providing weak second half guidance, there is a concern whether the rest like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Micron, and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) are accurate in their forecasting of a demand pickup in 2H.

But as I've pointed out with Intel, its issues are more company specific and not a barometer for the entire industry. Furthermore, some of those issues will begin to ease (CPU shortages) in the second half as half of their yearly guidance cut is for the current quarter, not the second half. But beyond this company-by-company outlook, the second half of the year is seasonally higher anyway. And at this point with demand trailing supply by as much as (or really as little) as 2.75% according to midpoint estimates for 2019, it would mean a second-half pickup is required to get it from the larger gap today to the smaller gap to finish out the year - of course with supply cuts playing into it as well.

Now sure, estimates can be off, but it doesn't change the fact the second half of the year is seasonally stronger in terms of demand. This is something I mentioned would still occur inside of a broader secular trend happening in our technology markets. At the same time, the demand slowness which caused this move down in DRAM and NAND pricing is being healed simply by the digestion of OEM inventories. These inventories won't last until 2020 and they need to begin ordering ahead of their expected demand needs. Keep in mind, end-demand pulling on OEMs is several percentage points higher than the demand midpoint of OEMs I mentioned a few seconds ago. This puts OEM inventories in a net-outflow position, and soon they will need to be fed.

So what can exactly overshadow all of this delicate supply and demand balance?

The macro, global economy. In a word: trade-war.

If the US and China continue on this path of higher and higher tariffs and heightened tensions in the narrative, this can derail the seasonal demand because of an erosion of the secular demand underneath. With uncertainty being king, it means further investments into infrastructure (5G) and data centers will be slowed as the best place for those investments are unclear.

'Do I continue building out in China, or will China be forced to stiff-arm foreign companies?'

'Do I bring my needed buildout back in the US or at least outside of Chinese influence? Yeah, but I'm going to need to cut the overall size of my investment to adjust for the higher expenses.'

These are just some of the things enterprises and large organizations are contemplating while this US-China trade war continues. And if it continues to drag well into the second half, then seasonal demand pickup won't be enough to bring demand and supply into balance.

Having said that, as long as the overall supply and demand picture works toward balance, it can allow companies like Micron to stay in positive earnings territory. As we know bit shipments are picking up this quarter and into next and is a good sign for revenue to stay afloat and turn higher, so a full out, everything-lining-up-recovery is not required to allow Micron to make it through these next two-to-three quarters without losing money. Only a delta in the supply-demand balance from 1H to 2H is enough to firm up the financials.

Short-Term Moves Versus Medium Term

Continuing the trade war discussion, this past week we've seen Micron drop on trade war news not going as expected. It has lost quite a bit going from $42 to $36 a share and is something I pointed out ahead of time to my subscribers and then posted about after its confirmation to my followers. This downside pressure will likely continue a little further, and in all honesty, a double bottom off of $28-$29 a share is not out of the question. A bounce off the double bottom there could indicate the stock is ready to move higher on any improvement in the industry.

That being said, think about it this way: Micron is not going under any time soon. Its balance sheet is the strongest it ever has been, its cash flow more robust than any time in its company history, its leadership position in the industry more challenging than ever, and the tech market more advanced and heading more sophisticated than ever. With all of that in mind, whether a second-half recovery is sure or not, beyond 2019, companies will not lay down and stop advancing technology and growing bits in their products. With the end of 2019 set to produce new CPUs capable of higher memory capabilities along with new types of memory compatibility, the road ahead looks excellent for Micron with the stock in the $30s.

In the meantime, things don't look as desperate with inventory and capex as some would make it seem - in fact, it appears bullish in terms of an inflection point. The company has managed this one correctly, and you can come back to this article to see how it's aged in six months.

