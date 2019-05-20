STAG Industrial: Why Investors Need To Tread Carefully

While I don't see any short-term risks to the dividend, the market is volatile, which exposes investors to risks of profit-taking.

In light of growing downside risks, it may me a good time to take some chips off the table with respect to income vehicles that have had a good run so far in 2019. STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) is one such income vehicle. Though the industrial real estate investment trust covers its dividend with funds from operations and has no dividend risks over the short haul, STAG Industrial's shares are probably slightly overvalued given the cyclical nature of the industrial real estate market. Further, market risks have grown considerably in May which could point to more downside over the short haul.

STAG Industrial - Portfolio Snapshot

STAG Industrial is a fast-growing industrial REIT with an acquisition-centered growth strategy. At the end of the March quarter, STAG Industrial's real estate portfolio included 323 warehouses and 58 light manufacturing facilities, reflecting a combined 76.6 million square feet.

Source: STAG Industrial Q1-2019 Earnings Supplement

STAG Industrial has a well-utilized real estate portfolio that helps protect the dividend. The REIT's occupancy rate has averaged 95 percent in the last twelve quarters, and has consistently remained in the mid-90s percentage range. STAG Industrial's occupancy rate at the end of the March quarter was 95.2 percent.

Here's STAG Industrial's occupancy trend.

Source: Achilles Research

Industrial real estate has been a good place to be in the last couple of years. Due to the economic upswing in the U.S. economy and the fragmented nature of the industrial real estate market in the United States, REITs such as STAG Industrial have seen strong growth.

STAG Industrial's same-store cash net operating income grew 3.5 percent year-over-year to $61.3 million in Q1-2019.

Source: STAG Industrial

Q1-2019 Acquisition/Disposition Activity

STAG Industrial continues to add new properties to its portfolio at a fast clip. In the first quarter of 2019, the industrial REIT acquired ten new properties reflecting 2.4 million square feet for $185.4 million. New properties will contribute new funds from operations going forward.

Source: Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial also sold a handful of non-core properties as a means to recycle capital back into higher-potential industrial properties. STAG Industrial sold five buildings in March for $17.9 million. Source: STAG Industrial

Distribution Coverage

STAG Industrial covers its dividend with funds from operations comfortably which implies a moderately high margin of dividend safety. The industrial REIT outearned its distribution in each of the last twelve quarters, and the FFO payout ratio is moderately conservative at 83 percent.

The dividend is not at risk over the short haul, in my opinion.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation Risk

While STAG Industrial doesn't have any major dividend risks right now due to its comfortable levels of excess dividend coverage, the REIT is vulnerable to profit-taking after shares have had a very good run in 2019. STAG Industrial's share price gained 19.0 percent so far this year as the stock market recovered from the December sell-off.

Source: StockCharts

STAG Industrial's dividend stream currently costs income investors ~16.5x Q1-2019 run-rate core funds from operations which is a stretched FFO-multiple for a cyclical industrial real estate investment trust.

In light of growing market risks, STAG Industrial is vulnerable to profit-taking which could be catalyzed by new developments in the trade war between the United States and China. U.S. President Trump’s tweets regularly move markets, which, unfortunately, creates a lot of uncertainty for investors. Last week, U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods increased from 10 percent to 25 percent, and China retaliated with tariffs on its own on Monday. The odds, in my opinion, are in favor of more downside in the coming weeks.

Downside Catalyst

Downside pain looms in case the trade war actually leads to a slowdown in economic growth. If the trade conflict triggers a U.S. recession, STAG Industrial is at risk of trading considerably lower as investors start to bake slower cash flow growth into REIT valuations and sell cyclical stocks.

The U.S. and China, at least for now, do not have a clear path forward with respect to negotiations which serves to increase market uncertainty even more. Both countries slapped tariffs on each other last week, which will negatively affect trade and earnings projections of U.S. companies. As soon as analysts start to mark down their earnings estimates, investors are likely in for more trouble.

Alternative To The Common Stock

STAG Industrial's preferred stock is a promising alternative to the REIT's common stock because it offers a higher degree of principal safety and a higher dividend yield, though no dividend upside. I have discussed STAG Industrial's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE:STAG.PC) in my article entitled "STAG Industrial: Buy This 6.8%-Yielding Preferred Stock For A High-Quality Income Portfolio". In order to manage the downside, buying into STAG Industrial's preferred stock layer can make sense for income investors who are concerned about an intensifying market downturn.

Your Takeaway

STAG Industrial has had a good run in 2019: The REIT's share price bounced back nicely this year, but correction risks have grown significantly in the last two weeks, which a lot of investors don't yet want to acknowledge. STAG Industrial has a moderately diversified real estate portfolio and covers its payout with FFO, but a recession scenario triggered by the current trade escalation would be a major negative for the investment thesis, and could lead to considerable profit taking in the months ahead. The risk/reward at today's valuation point is not attractive for new investors, in my opinion.

