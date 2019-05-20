Launching The Technical Investor: A Unique Service For Dividend Growth Investment

Sector focus is key, The Technical Investor targets the right sectors for long term gains and the right time to buy them.

My name is Thomas Hughes. I am writing this today to let you know about a new investment research service that launches today. My service, called The Technical Investor, is the result of my many year's experience market watching, researching, and investing.

With The Technical Investor, I combine technical and fundamental analysis to root out market-beating investments and target opportune entry points.

As a technician, whenever I see a strongly trending chart there is usually one of two things causing it; earnings growth or dividend growth. Businesses in a cycle of earnings or dividend growth usually see their stock prices grow as well; when a company is in a cycle of earnings AND dividend growth that growth can be robust. When you, as an investor, catch those earnings and dividends trends at the right time returns can be exponential.

While other divided focused research services specialize in high-yield or sectors known for dividend distribution I am not limited in scope. My interest is in the best sectors to buy now, for long term earnings driven growth, and then sift through those sectors for the best dividend plays I can find. With the Technical Investor strategy, the resulting investment choices usually deliver capital gains, income, and an increasing yield-on-investment.

My motivation is simple, after more than a decade writing commentary, research, and investment strategy for other websites I am ready to go out on my own. The Technical Investor combines everything I have learned over the nearly 15 years of my career and focuses it in an actionable way. It's great to know what to buy, it's better to know what to buy and when to buy it.

Who Will Benefit From The Technical Investor Research Service

My strategy is perfect for any growth or dividend-oriented investor with an interest in self-directing their investment portfolio. I target a very specific dividend paying stock for the Technical Investor Watch List and Portfolio but turn up lots of other fine investment choices along the way, both growth and income.

My articles on SeekingAlpha are crucial to my overall analysis and investment stance but only cover a fraction of the ideas, possible investment trades, and Portfolio Picks that I find.

I promise to help you understand what is driving market valuation today; earnings growth outlook. After that, I will lead you to the sectors with the best outlook for long-term earnings growth. Then I'll highlight the best dividend paying stocks in that sector and more, the stocks with the best outlook for future dividend growth.

The Technical Investor Is Packed With Value

The Technical Investor service will complement the twice-quarterly Earnings Outlook Update with weekly commentary and trade ideas. In the Earnings Outlook Update, I will cover how earnings outlook has changed over time, what we can expect from the average S&P 500 company during the next earnings cycle, and the top sectors for new investments.

The Earnings Outlook Update is the core of my research and the foundation for all my trades.

When you sign up will gain instant access to all my past Market Update & Outlooks, the Earnings Outlook Update, the Technical Investor Watch List and Portfolio, my Long-Term Market Analysis, and my Live Chat.

The Market Update & Outlook is published each week on Monday evening. It includes commentary and analysis of the past week's events along with what to expect from the coming week and in-depth index analysis. The Earnings Outlook Update is published once at the start and once at the end of each earning cycle and is the core of the strategy.

Who Am I?

A little about me. I was born in 1973 to an Army Helicopter pilot and his bride. After living on Army bases across the Southeast US and Germany I settled in the mountains of North Carolina. It was there, while working as a chef, that I was introduced to the stock market, technical analysis, and the idea I could make money trading the market. It was an epiphany that changed my life. I spent the next three years deep in study learning all I could about the market, investing and trading and the years since putting it all to good use.

My writing career has been diverse. Aside from my work at SeekingAlpha, I spent most of my energies working for Option Investor. At Option Investor I wrote daily market commentary for nearly nine years, three days a week the last two.

I am interested in just about anything you can trade but have focused on dividend-paying stocks for my personal investing. If there is one thing I have learned about stocks it is that earnings growth and dividend growth are a recipe for market-beating returns. If you combine the two portfolio returns are often counted in the triple digits.

Special, Limited Time Offer, Exclusively For Founding Members

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.