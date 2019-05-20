Pressure On Top Line Nudges MRC Global To Improve Margin, Cash Flow In 2019

MRC Global Focuses On Cash Flows And Margin

MRC Global (MRC) distributes pipe, valves, and fittings (or PVF) products to the upstream, midstream, and the downstream industries in the energy sector. I don’t think the stock price will exhibit a positive momentum over the short-term, but expect a robust medium-to-long term returns from the stock. MRC’s top line is likely to improve in Q2 due to the activity resumption in the upstream, particularly in the Permian Basin. Projects with the pipeline operators, refinery and chemical companies, and natural gas utilities are likely to push its top line. A better margin-mix from servicing the valve automation market can increase its bottom-line in FY2019.

While the company’s midstream revenues can decline in the short-term, NGL pipeline infrastructure build-out in the Permian is expected to drive growth in the medium- to long-term. However, the company is yet to find a large project similar to one in Kazakhstan in 2018. In FY2019, MRC plans to improve its working capital to increase its cash flows substantially. But it needs to improve cash flows significantly to achieve its free cash flow target.

Key Indicators That Affect The Upstream Servicing Business

Let’s start the discussion with how the industry indicators fared in Q1 2019 to understand the undercurrent for MRC Global. Despite a 13% reduction in the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price in Q1 2019 compared to a year ago, the U.S. energy production kept surging, which reflected in the 8% climb in the U.S. rig count during this period. The international upstream activity has steadied in 2019 so far, as evidenced by the 6.2% rise in the global rig count. However, U.S. completions activity slowdown reflected in the growth in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells (26% up) exceeding the growth of the completed well (17% up) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources in the past year until Q1 2019. However, the gap between DUC and completed wells has narrowed in recent months, which indicates the completions activity will pick up sooner than later.

Taking a cue from the indicators above, MRC’s revenues from servicing the upstream industry increased by 3% in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018. The growth was primarily driven 17% higher sales in the Permian after many international oil companies and large energy companies started making investments in this region, which is considered to be the most prolific among the tight oil producing Basins in the U.S.

Analyzing Performance In Midstream And Downstream

MRC’s revenue from the midstream activity was somewhat subdued (12% down compared to Q1 2018). A significant TransCanada project completion in mid-2018 negatively affected the year-over-year comparison. On top of that, midstream revenues from Canada also declined due to the Canadian government’s imposition of energy production limit. This, plus depreciation in the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar, weakened the company’s midstream results in Q1.

In downstream, MRC’s Q1 2019 revenues remained unchanged compared to a year ago. A geographic break-down shows while the downstream sales were up in the U.S. (5% up); it declined in the international operations (2% down). The growth in MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) and small-cap project work benefited the company’s downstream business in Q1. However, negatively affecting the segment profitability was the lower crack spread (4% down) in Q1 2019. A crack spread typically measures the difference between the selling price of the finished products and the purchase price of crude oil. A rise in the crack spread usually indicates a higher margin for the downstream sector. From EIA’s Short Term Energy Outlook published in May, we get that the spread went high until October and then declined. Trading a position in this crack spread typically involves a long position in RBOB Gasoline Futures and a short position in Brent futures.

According to EIA’s estimates, the RBOB–Brent crack spread in April 2019 was the lowest for April since 2010. However, in April, the U.S. gasoline consumption increased marginally over the same period in 2018, while the gasoline inventory declined during the same period. If the trend continues, the RBOB–Brent crack spread may increase in Q2, which can lead to higher profitability for the downstream companies, which in turn, can improve MRC’s revenues and profitability in this segment.

Overall, MRC’s Q1 2019 revenues decreased by 4% compared to Q1 2019, after revenues from all its primary geographies fell during the most recent quarter. While the year-over-year revenues from Canada were the weakest (13% down), the fall in revenues from the U.S. and international operations was moderate (down by 3% and 2%, respectively). Depreciation in the foreign currencies and the winding down of the project for TCO in Kazakhstan adversely affected the company’s global businesses. The company’s gross profit margin increased to 17.9% in Q1 2019 as compared to 16.7% in Q1 2018 due to carbon pipe price, favorable product mix, and the benefit from no LIFO expense, while the weak midstream performance affected profitability negatively during the quarter.

Line Pipe Price Index

In this context, it would be worthwhile to discuss the line pipe price index. The index increased by 8.2% in the past year until April 2019 due to tariffs and quotas that the U.S. government imposed. However, relative to Q4 2018, the average line pipe prices are 4% down in Q1 2019. MRC’s management expects the line pipe prices to moderate around current levels in 2019. Unless there are any significant changes in the trade and tariff negotiations at the government policy level, the lower tariff will lead to lower inventory (i.e. LIFO) expense in 2019.

Key Projects

Despite the headwinds, MRC did make some inroads in these projects and contracts. It was able to renew a couple of contracts for an additional three years - one with Phillips 66 and one with Peoples Gas in Pennsylvania. The company is also working on a valve modification center, which is expected to be completed in mid-2019. It aims to boost its midstream business through a higher mix of sales from servicing the valve automation market, which is consistent with the company’s policy to increase higher-margin service offerings. Valve sales were 39% of the company’s total sales in Q1 2019.

Significant Growth Tenets: Contract Renewals, Permian, And The Midstream

With Chevron (CVX), which is MRC’s largest client, it signed a new seven-year contract in North America. While the merger call-off between CVX and Anadarko (APC) would be disappointing from MRC’s standpoint because it would solidify CVX’s presence in the Permian and hence would bring higher opportunity for MRC in that region, it will nonetheless continue to have significant growth prospect in the Permian region. The company typically has a tight correlation between the U.S. upstream revenues and U.S. well completions. As the completions activities resume, the company is likely to surpass its 2018 upstream revenues from the Permian Basin in 2019.

In Midstream, the company aims to gradually replace the projects completed in 2018 with new projects for NGL pipelines and gas pipelines in the Permian. In 2019, these projects are expected to generate $70 million to $90 million, while another $80 million to $100 million can get added in 2020. Revenues from downstream, however, will be flat in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Outlook

As I discussed in several of my articles before, most of the OFS companies are expecting lower upstream capex in 2019. Schlumberger (SLB), for example, has outrightly talked about a 10% fall in 2019 upstream capex compared to 218. Although the capex growth may pick up in the second half of 2019, it would still fall short of the market expectation. In this scenario, MRC’s advantage lies in its diversified end-market base, which includes pipeline operators, refinery and chemical companies, and natural gas utilities. Some of these companies are not prone to the crude oil price volatility and the uncertainty of capital investment. For example, while the Northeast U.S. gas transmission infrastructures spend faces a slowdown, the Permian Basin midstream is surging, especially after the pipeline capacity de-bottlenecking initiatives.

On the other hand, the Canadian upstream business is severely affected by the activity slump in 2019. The rig count in Canada, which was more than 200 at the beginning of 2019, has slumped to 63 as of May 10. The WCS (Western Canada Select)–WTI (West Texas Intermediate) spread negatively affects energy producers’ profitability in Canada. WCS, which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI. The lower price reflects quality issues, as well as the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. On top of that, the Canadian government has ordered a production curtailment in January 2019, which will also affect MRC’s outlook adversely in the near-term.

Q2 2019 Guidance

Based on the trends discussed above, the traits that I expect to affect MRC’s Q2 results are higher upstream activity due to more upstream companies resuming drilling activities and marginally lower midstream and downstream activity as projects close out. The growth is likely to occur in the U.S. but will be partially pulled back due to the slowdown in Canada and some other international markets. So, in Q2 2019, revenues can increase by 6% to 9% compared to Q1 2019.

FY2019 Guidance

In FY2019, MRC expects revenues to be ~$4.17 billion in FY2019, which would be nearly unchanged from the FY2018 revenues. Its adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $260 million and $290 million, which would be ~4% higher compared to the previous year at the guidance midpoint. The management also expects earnings to range between $0.70 and $1.00. In comparison, MRC recorded earnings per share of $0.54 in FY2018.

Share Repurchase

MRC has undertaken a $150 million share repurchase program, which is set to expire on December 31, 2019. In April 2019, it repurchased shares worth $25 million at an average price of $18.24. Since then, the stock price has fallen to $16.3 as of May 17.

Cash Flow Expectation And Leverage

In Q1 2019, MRC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was a negative $40 million. Although revenues decreased in the past year until Q1 2019, improvement in the working capital led to a mild improvement in CFO. In FY219, the company expects CFO to range between $150 million to $200 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a significant improvement compared to a negative CFO in FY2018. On top of higher revenues, the company expects to achieve an improvement in working capital (working capital to sales ratio of 20%) to generate such strong cash flows.

In FY2019, MRC expects to increase capex by 13% to ~$22.5 million. If the company can achieve its CFO target, its free cash flow can reach ~$150 million in FY2019.

MRC’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.66x) is higher than its peers’ average of 0.42x. While Fastenal Company (FAST) and Now, Inc. (DNOW) have lower leverage (0.20x and 0.13x, respectively), Keane Group’s leverage (0.71x) is higher than the peers’ average. With the available liquidity (cash balance and revolving credit facility) of $411 million, the company does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

MRC Global is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.5x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.5x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.1x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

MRC Global’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly steeper compared to the peers, which means the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to improve more sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a sharply higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. Its EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (DNOW, FAST, and FRAC) average of 10.8x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated MRC a buy in May (includes “outperform”), while six recommended a “hold”. None of the analysts rated it a “sell”. The consensus target price is $20.1, which at the current price yields ~23% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s quant rating, the stock receives a “Neutral” rating. Although its ratings are high on growth, it scores poorly on profitability, momentum, EPS revision, and value grade.

What’s The Take On MRC?

MRC’s top line is likely to improve in Q2 due to the activity resumption in the upstream, particularly in the Permian Basin. Its growth opportunities lie with projects with the pipeline operators, refinery and chemical companies, and natural gas utilities. The company has also expanded its upstream customer base. The U.S.’s pursuit for higher onshore energy production and a better margin-mix from servicing the valve automation market will increase its bottom-line in FY2019.

While the company’s midstream revenues can decline in the short-term, NGL pipeline infrastructure build-out in the Permian is expected to drive growth in the medium-to-long term. Revenues from the downstream business won’t change much in 2019, but a higher crack spread can affect its margin positively.

In FY2019, MRC plans to improve its working capital to increase its cash flows substantially. I don’t think the stock price will exhibit any sharply positive momentum over the short-term, but expect a robust medium-to-long term returns from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.