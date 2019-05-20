Amazon: Valuation Update

Speaking of the forward price multiples, Amazon's underestimation is not so unambiguous now. Maybe it's temporary.

The company is undervalued in terms of the key historical price multiples.

AMZN is rather overvalued in terms of revenue characters and clearly undervalued in terms of profitability.

Amazon is growing in full accordance with its natural trend involving the achievement of $2,000 by the end of the year.

Let's start with technical parameters.

As it is typical for most public companies, the long-term dynamics of Amazon's (AMZN) stock price are quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend that always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis:

As you can see, by the end of 2019, the trend line reaches a level of $2,000 per share.

The last six months, the actual price of the stock hasn't been deviating from this trend by more than one standard deviation. It means the company is growing in full accordance with its natural trend:

The current annual price return of Amazon is close to the mean. It also points to the balanced state of the company's stock price dynamics:

Now, let's talk about the multiples.

Speaking of Amazon, there are several stable and quality dependencies which allow to judge how balanced are the current multiples of the company.

The first one is a strong dependence between the company's annual revenue growth rate and the EV/revenue multiple:

And as we can see, judging by this dependence, Amazon's market price is overstated at the moment.

The second one is based on the long-term relationship between Amazon's annual EBITDA TTM growth rate and the EV/EBITDA multiple:

Within the bounds of this relationship, the annual growth in EBITDA TTM in Q1 2019 corresponds to the balanced EV/EBITDA multiple of 41. It means that Amazon's share price is undervalued by about 35%. In other words, the current EBITDA growth rate deserves a larger capitalization.

Let's look at this a different way.

Over the last 10 years, Amazon's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its revenue:

This relationship identifies Amazon's current capitalization as more or less balanced.

The absolute size of the EBITDA and capitalization are in a strong linear relationship too:

But at this case, Amazon's current capitalization is approximately 15% below the balanced level.

As you can see, there is one common characteristic detail: Amazon is rather overvalued in terms of revenue and clearly undervalued in terms of profitability. But, considering that AMZN is transforming from a "growth" company into a "profit" company, at my glance, it should be assessed mainly in terms of its profits.

Going further and let's compare Amazon's multiples with multiples of the key blue-chips of NASDAQ.

The comparable valuation based on the EV/Revenue to growth multiple has shown that Amazon is the cheapest company in my sample:

Comparing Amazon through the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

So, based on the historical price multiples, Amazon is clearly undervalued. Now let's look at the forward price ones.

The comparable valuation based on the P/S to Growth (forward) multiple has shown that Amazon is undervalued by as much as 80%:

Let's look at the P/E to Growth (forward) multiple:

As we can see, the P/E to Growth (forward) multiple of Amazon corresponds with the median in my sample. But approximately from February to April 2018, the actual share price exceeded the implied price. The situation changed only after the last adjustment of the forecasts and it's a short-term negative factor for the company:

Bottom line

In terms of the technical parameters (trend, price return), Amazon is balanced and growing in full accordance with its natural trend involving the achievement of $2,000 by the end of the year. In terms of analysis of internal growth, AMZN is overvalued by EV/Revenue and undervalued by EV/EBITDA. I tend to believe that EV/EBITDA underestimation is more important for the market now. In comparison with the key blue-chips of NASDAQ, Amazon is consistently undervalued on the historical price multiples. Speaking of the forward price multiples, Amazon's underestimation is not so unambiguous now. But I think it won't last long.

