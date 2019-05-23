Fully Covered 9.5% Yield, A CLO/Debt Trust Managed By XFLT, A Top U.S. CLO Manager

Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY for High Dividend Opportunities

Introduction

Previously, we offered a four-article series covering Collateralized Loan Obligations or CLOs. Today, we're proud to offer a fifth 'bonus' article covering a little known trust that invests in CLOs. For readers jumping now into this series, I encourage you to read first the article "How To Boost Your Income With CLOs" because it explains CLO structure and recession resistance.

Today, we are pleased to highlight a new opportunity in the CLO/debt space through XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT). XFLT is a term fund that offers a fully covered 9.5% yield that was recently hiked. The fund has pulled back during the market correction in late 2018 and never fully recovered, offering some upside potential in addition to the high yield. Insiders have been buying. This is a well-diversified fund with exposure to fixed income.

Investment Thesis

XFLT is a unique investment vehicle. Currently, it offers a 9.5% yield that is entirely composed of income. We are excited about this fund due to its mixture of CLOs with floating rate loans and due to its unique manager. Note that XFLT issues 1099 tax forms (no K-1s).

Fund Overview

XFLT is a unique creature. How so? It is structured as a term trust, taxed as a registered investment company, and splits the difference between a CLO fund and a business development company. Let that confusing jumble sink in for a second.

How should investors look at XFLT to make the analysis as simple as possible? Measure it using RIC (regulated investment company) criteria; since XFLT has elected to be taxed as a RIC, it is forced to follow similar rules as any other RIC or closed-end fund. As a term trust, however, XFLT will liquidate in 2029 unless it is extended for 1.5 years as allowed in the trust agreement.

XFLT is a mixture of CLOs along with other senior secured loans. Senior secured loans are the building blocks of CLOs - so if buying a CLO is like investing in an ETF, then buying individual loans is like buying individual stocks.

Source: XFLT Website

XFLT tries to maintain about a 50% exposure to CLO tranches - both debt and equity tranches. This sets it apart from other CLO-focused funds like Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), and OFS Credit (OCCI) which all overwhelmingly invest in the equity tranche alone. This additional debt tranche exposure actually provides a more defensive stance versus solely equity tranche exposure, but it also limits the funds earning potential and explains why it yields significantly less than OXLC or ECC.

On the other end of the CLO spectrum are CLO-invested BDCs like Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) and Prospect Capital (PSEC) which can only have a 30% total exposure to CLOs due to BDC rules. These companies often become overly dependent on their CLO income to cover their dividends and see strong and often irrational net asset value (NAV) movements due to their exposure to them. BDCs that invest in CLOs often also focus on the equity tranche and not the debt tranches - due to their higher yield.

Data by YCharts

The Opportunity

XFLT's NAV has seen the benefit of stronger stability than CLO-only funds. Readers should keep in mind that CLO funds report their NAV delayed, OXLC reports once a quarter - 3 months delayed - and ECC monthly with a month delay. XFLT reports a daily NAV - its loans etc. are so updated - but its CLO exposure is updated quarterly.

We strongly expect XFLT to rebound towards a NAV of $11 or higher as CLO values return to their normalized pricing. If XFLT took advantage of the latest CLO market instability, it could readily see higher NAV values.

Recession Resistance

When you heard floating yield and recession in a single sentence, you'd expect savvy investors to cringe a little, and rightfully so. The senior secured loans within XFLT are tied not to the US prime rate, but LIBOR - which has seen stronger resistance to decline. Furthermore, XFLT is invested heavily in equity CLO tranches which are by design extremely recession resistant.

They are also invested in CLO debt tranches which yield above their senior secured loan siblings while providing great recession resistance. XFLT's management (more of them below) is uniquely qualified to shift the trust's investments to capitalize on market volatility in the CLO space.

Distributions

XFLT pays a monthly distribution. Prior to last month, XFLT's distribution was set at $0.069 but was just raised to $0.073 monthly. CEF investors seek out funds offering little to no return of capital. XFLT does not disappoint by this metric. Currently, all of their distributions have been classified as income.

Source: CEFconnect

XFLT has not yet released its new semi-annual report delineating if it purchased new CLOs in December - their latest update was in September 2018. But if they have, this distribution can be expected to rise as buying CLOs at these discounted values will produce a higher internal yield - of which, the majority is required to be paid out to shareholders. XFLT's dividend is currently being covered each month with income coming in from their holdings as their entire distribution is being paid out as income.

Uniquely Qualified Managers

Previously, when we wrote our reports on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) with a yield of 15.2% and Eagle Point Credit (ECC) with a yield of 13.7%. We highlighted their management as being skilled in the CLO space from an investment perspective. XA investors - the trust's founders - have set up XFLT to be sub-managed by Octagon.

Source: XA Investments Website

Octagon is a rockstar in the CLO sector. Currently, they are recognized as the best manager last year for US CLOs (the single largest CLO market in the world). Furthermore, they are among the top ten issuers of US CLOs. Who else ranks among its peers?

Source: XA Investments Website

Octagon is a manager to be excited about when looking at a fund. The portfolio managers assigned to XFLT from Octagon currently manage a combined 20 CLOs between them. This means not only do they know the CLO intimately, but they also are actively involved in knowing CLO values.

XFLT is not invested in any Octagon CLOs as of its last portfolio update and we'd assume to avoid conflict of interest that they will not be. But sourcing amazing senior secured loans and creating CLOs is Octagon's main business. They were rated the best at it in 2018. They have complete control of this fund's portfolio. Let that sink in for a minute.

In December 2018, CLOs saw massive volatility and traded below 50% of their PAR value for equity tranche positions. As of April 1, 2019, CLO Equity tranche values were still trading at bargain discount levels of 48.1% of PAR. XFLT is well positioned to capitalize on these discounted rates for additional income to fund their distributions.

The Opportunity

During the market correction of late 2018, CLO funds such as XFLT, OXLC, and ECC saw a sharp pullback and never recovered. Below is the 1-year chart of XFLT.

XFLT was trading above $10/share prior to the market correction.

In order to get an idea of how much of a recovery in prices CLO investment have seen since the market correction, we need to look at CLO funds that have already reported their new NAV. ECC (which is a CLO investment) recently released its NAV update. CLO values are trending towards to their October 2018 values, meaning we should see stronger NAV increases on all three of our CLO picks - OXLC, ECC, and XFLT.

XLFT is set to see NAV increase and the price should move higher towards $10 a share where it was trading prior to the late 2018 market correction, thus offering a yield of 9.5% and good upside potential. Our recommended "Buy Under" price for XFLT is at $9.80.

Important notes on XFLT

Readers should note that XFLT is a smaller cap fund with a market cap of $77 million and is thinly traded. We recommend that investors use a limit order when buying and stick to our recommended "buy under" price. We see an opportunity in XFLT provided that is purchased at the right price.

Because XFLT is a smaller cap fund, the authors of this report, including myself, Treading Softly, and PendragonY decided on an exceptional basis to disclose our full holdings in XFLT for transparency purposes. I am long 900 shares of XFLT at an average price of $9.20. Author Treading Softly is long 200 shares also at a price of $9.20. We both plan to hold XFLT for the very long term, and we will even consider to continue to hold even in case we hit a recession. Author PendragonY does not own any shares but plans to buy soon.

Insiders are Buying

What makes us even more confident of our investment in XFLT is that insiders have been buying during the past three months.

Source

Among many insider purchases, the Portfolio Manager of XFLT, Lauren Basmadjian, purchased $100k worth of shares in January 2019. As the portfolio manager, she is the best positioned insider to know the potential of this fund.

Portfolio Manager Lauren Basmadjian: Source

The Final Stages

As a term trust, XFLT is set to expire in 2029. The trust's management can vote to extend the trust by 12 months and again by 6 months. If they elect to extend it, XFLT will expire in 2031 midyear at which point its assets are liquidated and the proceeds distributed to shareholders. With XFLT's current yield, almost the entire investment now would be returned in distributions prior to the fund's liquidation. Furthermore, XFLT is trading at a discount to NAV, meaning that the potential upside to their CLO equity exposure leaves plenty of room for the NAV to grow prior to liquidation.

Investors in XFLT need to recognize the fund will be managed with this end date constantly in mind, meaning the maturity of its assets will be tailored around the fund's term date to ensure the ease of liquidation and maximum return from them. Holding XFLT until completion may prove to be the best idea for investors buying it now.

The Bottom Line

Investing in XLFT you get:

A fully covered 9.5% yield. As an added benefit, the dividend is paid monthly

A discount to NAV

Exposure to CLO equity and debt tranches

Uniquely qualified managers who excel in the CLO space

Consistent monthly distributions made up entirely of income

Insiders are buying

Investment with a planned end date of 2029, yielding enough to return all investment in distributions and additional in NAV liquidation

We expect XFLT to rapidly appreciate in value as CLOs rebound, we encourage investors to grab the discounted price available now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XFLT, ECC, OXLC, SAR, OCCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.