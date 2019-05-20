Despite Unexpected Competition From Jacobus, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Still Has A Solid Business Model

Despite concerns over Firdapse's $375,000 price tag, insurers are generally willing to reimburse and Catalyst itself provides copay assistance to ensure that all LEMS patients have access to the drug.

For the past several months, Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) has taken its investors on a bumpy ride. After Catalyst received approval for its lead drug candidate Firdapse for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in November 2018, the stock price began to drop, hitting a 52-week low of $1.85 on 01/02/19, the first trading day of the year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 6-Month Price Chart

Until recently, 2019 had actually been quite a good year for Catalyst investors - on 05/06/19, the stock closed at a price of $6.11, a gain of 230% from the beginning of the year. However, on 05/06/19, the FDA surprised the market by announcing its approval of privately-held Jacobus Pharmaceuticals' drug Ruzurgi for pediatric LEMS. In the wake of this news, Catalyst's stock price dropped as low as $2.23 as investors speculated that off-label use of Ruzurgi (which will be priced cheaper than Firdapse) might poach away some of Firdapse's projected market share. Personally, given Catalyst's strong business model, I believe that this drop was an overreaction and could present a buying opportunity for opportunistic investors with a bit of risk tolerance.

Firdapse's Market Exclusivity Is In Question

Firdapse, Catalyst's only approved drug, is the brand name for a compound called amifampridine. The drug, which must be taken 3-4 times per day, provides incredible relief for the debilitating muscle weakness caused by LEMS, a rare neuromuscular disease. According to company estimates, approximately 1,500 Americans have been diagnosed with LEMS, and Catalyst speculates that there are around an additional 1,500 misdiagnosed or undiagnosed patients in the United States.

Although Firdapse is the only approved therapy for use in adults with LEMS, Jacobus Pharmaceuticals has for decades been providing the active ingredient in Firdapse, 3,4-diaminopyradine (3,4-DAP), to certain LEMS patients as an experimental therapy free of charge. However, once Firdapse was approved, it gained seven years of market exclusivity from its orphan drug designation, meaning that patients who had been receiving 3,4-DAP from Jacobus were no longer eligible to do so.

Shortly thereafter, Catalyst established a list price for Firdapse of $375,000 per year. However, Ruzurgi's approval earlier this May called into question whether or not doctors might be able to circumvent Firdapse's market exclusivity by prescribing Ruzurgi to adults off-label, and the announcement from Jacobus' CEO Laura Jacobus of her intent to price Ruzurgi below Firdapse only fueled further speculation about potential off-label use.

Unfortunately, Catalyst's response to Ruzurgi's approval in the Q1 earnings call suggested that there might actually be some cause for concern. On the call, CEO Pat McEnany stated that:

Our management and legal teams along with our regulatory advisors are actively assessing the impact of the decision on our Company, the legality of the FDA’s actions and our options going forward... Previously, I’ve stated that we expected to be in a position to provide you with revenue guidance for the full year 2019 on today’s call. In light of the FDA’s decision last week with the approval of a different formulation of amifampridine for pediatric use, we will need to fully assess the impact of this approval before we can give you guidance for the full year.

To me, the fact that the company is assessing the legality of the FDA's actions indicates that management may expect Ruzurgi's approval to have a material effect on Firdapse's performance. If Jacobus can convince insurers to approve reimbursements for off-label prescriptions of Ruzurgi, depending on the price point Jacobus selects for Ruzurgi, Catalyst could be forced to drop its own prices for Firdapse. At this point, assessing the actual potential for any off-label use is quite difficult - investors will have to wait and watch as the situation unfolds. However, as I will argue going forward, even if Ruzurgi does see off-label use, I believe that Catalyst's business model is strong enough that the company will still be able to reach profitability within one year and generate sustained growth going forward.

Catalyst's Business Model Enables Long-Term Growth

Even if Catalyst ends up effectively losing its market exclusivity, I believe that the company is still built to survive and grow going forward. There are three factors inherent to Catalyst's business model which will enable the company to succeed in the long term: its high drug prices, its ability to effectively serve a narrow target market, and its relatively low operating expenses.

High Drug Prices

As I mentioned above, Catalyst's current list price sits at $375,000 per year; from that figure, Catalyst estimates it will net between $300,000 to $318,500 per patient per year. However, there is the possibility that competition from Ruzurgi could force Catalyst to lower the price of Firdapse. For the sake of argument, let's assume that Catalyst lowers Firdapse's price drastically to $200,000 annually, and that the company nets around $165,000 off this list price. Next, let's assume that Catalyst is eventually able to reach 1,000 patients, which seems quite reasonable, if not probable - this figure represents 67% of the diagnosed LEMS market, and just 33% of the hypothesized overall LEMS market. In such a situation, Firdapse's peak sales would be around $165M.

Though not exactly blockbuster sales figures, $165M of annual sales would certainly be enough to maintain sustained profitability while also providing the company with the cash flows it needs to perform further clinical trials exploring Firdapse's ability to treat other neuromuscular disorders. What is more, I would consider this peak sales estimate of $165M to be relatively conservative. For one, I expect Catalyst to eventually reach more than 1,000 patients, and I would also be surprised to see the price of Firdapse drop all the way to $200,000/year. Given that Jacobus has also invested significant capital into developing and producing Ruzurgi, it makes sense for them to undercut Firdapse's price to establish a relative moral high ground, while also keeping a relatively high price point in keeping with ordinary orphan drug pricing.

Niche Target Markets

One of the most important elements of Catalyst's business model is that the company's target markets are all extremely specialized. First, Firdapse's status as a rare-disease drug is what allows the company to charge the high prices discussed above. Next, Catalyst is targeting rare neuromuscular disorders without approved or effective treatments, and will thus have an easier time selling physicians on the effectiveness of Firdapse. This fact applies not only in the case of LEMS, but also in each of the other rare neuromuscular diseases that Catalyst hopes to target with Firdapse - the mere fact that Firdapse is an FDA-approved therapy represents an improvement over previous treatment standards for each disease Catalyst is working to treat.

Thus far, Catalyst appears to have done an excellent job working to best serve the LEMS market, providing extensive patient support through a program called Catalyst Pathways. On the Q1 earnings call, Chief Commercial Officer Dan Brennan described Catalyst Pathways as follows:

As a reminder, Catalyst Pathways is our personalized support program which serves both patients and their families as they navigate the treatment journey and any challenges their journey involves. This includes care coordinators, insurance navigators and the important patient access liaisons or PALs that call and visit to provide one-on-one patient support across various topics ranging from providing disease education, product education or financial assistance programs.

In addition to educating and supporting patients through Catalyst Pathways, Catalyst has also worked hard to ensure that Firdapse will be affordable for all patients. During the Q1 earnings call, CCO Dan Brennan also noted that 306 of the 380 patients currently taking Firdapse are on insurer reimbursed prescription, and that the average monthly copay for those with insurance coverage electing to use the financial support available to them was just $5.66. For those patients who are uninsured or underinsured, Catalyst has established patient assistance programs to ensure that all patients receive the medication they need - to this end, Catalyst has supplied over 38 patient-years of free medication to underinsured/uninsured patients in need.

Given that Firdapse is in reality typically quite affordable for most patients, and the support services that Catalyst provides to patients through Catalyst Pathways, I would expect that Firdapse will be the preferred treatment option for physicians, rather than off-label Ruzurgi. In the process of researching this article, I attempted to find out more about any potential patient support services offered by Jacobus, and was unable to even find a company website, leading me to believe that Catalyst has the edge over Jacobus in terms of patient services. Insurers, rather than doctors, are the ones footing the bill for Firdapse, while doctors are the people actually prescribing the drug - at this point, since Firdapse has superior patient services and is actually approved for adult LEMS, I do not see much reason for doctors who are not already either prescribing Ruzurgi or unaware of Firdapse to prescribe patients Ruzurgi over Firdapse.

Low Operating Expenses

Given the fact that Catalyst operates in a niche market space with only one other competitor and a small number of potential patients, Catalyst does not need to build a huge sales team to generate massive volumes of sales. Instead, Catalyst can use a smaller, leaner team to gradually develop relationships with physicians and patients while building recurring sales. Once prescribed Firdapse, it seems unlikely that any significant volume of patients will either stop taking the drug or switch to Ruzurgi - as such, a small team of sales reps can effectively serve a large market without needing to worry too much about losing clients.

Going forward, I do not expect to see large increases in SG&A expenses - obviously, the company will need to add both sales and administrative personnel as it grows, but as I just mentioned, I do not see the company needing a massive sales team. However, R&D expense will certainly increase over the next several quarters as the company explores further clinical options for Firdapse. Notably, any further approvals for Firdapse will only increase the drug's revenue potential without driving up operating expenses significantly - sales reps will be able to offer Firdapse to existing clients for an expanded range of diseases, rather than having to work to target an entirely new market. Catalyst's relatively low operating expenses allowed the company to nearly hit profitability in just its first quarter of sales - given these results, I'm expecting the company will be profitable within a year, and I expect sustained growth from there.

Strong Pipeline Presents Further Opportunities For Growth

Beyond just LEMS, Firdapse has broad potential clinical applicability. Currently, the company has two Phase 3 trials in progress evaluating Firdapse's ability to treat two other rare neuromuscular diseases - congenital myasthenic syndrome (CMS) and MuSK-Associated myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG). In addition, Catalyst is currently conducting a trial evaluating Firdapse's effectiveness against spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 3.

Firdapse Pipeline

Source: March 2019 Investor Presentation

Both of Catalyst's Phase 3 trials are potential catalysts for the stock. Should Firdapse receive an eventual approval for the treatment of either CMS or MuSK-MG, the company will be able to easily leverage its existing sales team and relationships with insurers and physicians to generate additional Firdapse sales at a relatively low cost. A potential second or third approval for Firdapse would be huge for Catalyst and could eventually make the company a billion-dollar company - as such, a positive readout from either trial will almost certainly drive up the stock price.

Catalyst's Financial Health And Performance

Sales Performance

In Q1 2019, Catalyst recorded $12.4M in revenue, while operating expenses were $13.4M - overall net loss, after accounting for other income, was $0.6M. Currently, 409 patients have been prescribed Firdapse and enrolled in Catalyst Pathways, while 380 patients are on active therapy with the drug. Though the company is on track to easily exceed its patient acquisition goals, management did indicate that they expected patient enrollment to slow over the next few quarters.

Financial Health

As of the end of Q1 2019, Catalyst had $45.6M in cash and short-term investments, compared to $53.4M at the end of 2018, representing an approximate cash burn rate of $7.8M for the quarter. Currently, the company has no short- or long-term debt, and just $9.9M of total liabilities.

Clearly, there is a disparity between the company's operating cash burn rate and its net loss. As such, although the company is nearing profitability on paper, it is still burning cash as well. Though I would expect the company to reach profitability within a year, I would not be surprised if the company issued a share offering to build up some more working capital.

Risks

After securing FDA approval for Firdapse, regulatory risk for Catalyst has been significantly lessened - though Firdapse might not receive other approvals, the company is at the very least assured in having an approved clinical asset. Now, the primary risk is that Jacobus might drastically undercut Firdapse and hope that doctors will prescribe Ruzurgi off-label. Though I personally believe that Firdapse will not be hugely affected by the Ruzurgi approval, the situation surrounding the two drugs is nevertheless highly uncertain and presents a significant risk to any potential investors.

Despite Short-Term Uncertainty, Catalyst's Business Model Looks Good Long Term

Although the approval of Ruzurgi and its potential impact on Firdapse's pricing is still casting a shadow over Catalyst's stock, I believe that the advantages inherent to Catalyst's business model will allow the company to succeed in the long term (unless it is forced to slash Firdapse's list price by more than 50%). As I discussed above, I conservatively estimate that Firdapse's peak sales for LEMS will be around $165M. By constructing a rudimentary valuation using a modest peak-sales multiplier of 3x, which yields a valuation of $495M, it becomes clear that there is definite upside for Catalyst's stock (which sits at $3.76 as of close on 05/16/19, for a market cap of $364M). In the event that Firdapse receives an additional approval, the stock's value will increase dramatically, and with two additional Phase 3 trials ongoing, I would not be surprised to see Firdapse score another regulatory win.

At this stage, cautious optimism appears to be the name of the game with regard to Catalyst's stock. I've taken a small position in the hopes of taking advantage of the stock's recent drop in price. However, I am still watching intently to see how the approval of Ruzurgi impacts Catalyst's plans going forward, as the company's guidance in that regard going forward will likely change my investment thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.