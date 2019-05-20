The Crowd's Chances Are Slim

Not only so, but there appears to be little conviction in these trades, i.e., closing out as soon as the market goes with their positions.

Over 70% of retail traders were short the SPX rally since Jan. 1, 2019, and close to 60% were long during the SPX sell-off in October 2018.

The investment industry is the only sector where newcomers are encouraged to "beat the professionals at their game!"

Introduction

Ever pick up one of the countless "Do It Yourself" investing books off the shelf and come across an intro similar to this?

Here's a fact. The average fund underperforms "buy and hold". The average professional trader does no better than "buy and hold". Source: Buy and Wait: how to outperform, trade, and invest in the U.S. stock market.

You may be fueled with confidence at this point, "Well, if the professionals can only achieve average returns, certainly I can do much better! Why pay hefty management and incentive fees for subpar results?"

But wait, the book gets better, and even goes so far as validating the same confirmation bias you are experiencing right now.

In other words, the average PROFESSIONAL in the financial industry does no better than the average mom-and-pop who does nothing except buy and hold stocks. Source: Buy and Wait: how to outperform, trade, and invest in the U.S. stock market.

This is a common theme amongst these retail investment books out there, and is what makes the sector rather peculiar. After all, are students in professions such as law and engineering taught they can easily beat those with more than 5+ or 20+ years experience in the industry in their introductory textbooks?

Being humble about the market is probably THE attitude to maintain at all times irregardless of market conditions. This article will now seek to examine, how the "average moms and pops" perform when tracking an index such as the SPX, through an entity such as the SPY. Be warned, the results show, contrary to what many financial pundits are pushing, that the crowd consistently gets their positioning absolutely wrong when engaging in trading the SPX. In fact, their positioning is a very reliable contrarian indicator, forecasting the market is about to move completely in the other direction.

Methodology

This author uses a sample of 2,400 retail investors/traders using data from IG Group Limited. These participants have the option to either go long or short through SPX CFDs, which is synthetically equivalent to the SPY. One aspect that is not equivalent, is the issuances of dividends on the SPY ETF. However, as yields in the past 10+ years have been consistently low, the author finds it reasonable to neglect this variable for this study.

Every week, Daily FX publishes the net positioning of these market positions, that is, the gross size of accounts long the SPX minus the gross size of accounts short the SPX. This is then plotted against the direction of the SPX as to illustrate whether or not "the crowd" is effective at anticipating the direction of this index.

Results

Source: Daily FX, Author's Curation

As we can see from above, retail investors have been net short this rally since middle of January! This is when the SPX returned just south of +20% within a month. Not only that, but the more the index rallied, the more the crowd shorted. And just recently, the net short position amongst US 500 Clients reached over 75%. In fact, during 2017, where the market went up smoothly and consistently almost every single month, retail clients were 90% short the market. These folks were losing significant amount of money in a year where the market nearly went up +30%. In fact, the long short ratio did not breach 50% until January 2018. But by then it was too late, the tax cut euphoria created a wave of fear of missing out and ultimately led to a market correction. Speaking of market corrections, let us examine the one experienced in October of last year:

Source: Daily FX, Author's Curation

Again, retail clients entered massive short positions just as the market rallied smoothly into all-time highs. Yet, when the indices began to selloff, the same clients began aggressively closing out their short positions and "buying the dip".

When the right thing to do, however, is exactly the opposite! During the volatile swings between October and December, retail investors had been consistently getting it wrong. Increasing long exposure just as the SPX was about to selloff, and building short exposure just as the SPX was about to make a short-term recovery.

Further worsening the situation was the December selloff. By analyzing this trade, we can see retail investors had been continually averaging down their positions until the SPX declined nearly -10% within a month, only to liquidate their longs and reposition themselves on the short side after the Christmas rally (which, ironically but consistently, always happens after Christmas). So not only were there significant losses from averaging down into a massive selloff, but flipping one's trade and repositioning so soon cause more negative compounding, as smart investors who simply averaged down and did nothing were able to catch the recovery. Coincidentally, at the exact bottom of the market, retail investors began getting out whilst they broke even or took small winners, and completely missed the opportunity there afterwards.

Discussion

These results suggest crowd sentiment is a very effective contrarian indicator. It seems whenever the net long position amongst the 2,400 retail clients goes over 50%, this becomes an indicator of an impending correction in the SPX. Conversely, whenever the net short position in this sample reaches above 70%, this becomes an indicator of more long side profits in the SPX.

Of similar importance to position sizing itself is the change in position sizing. Increases in net long positions indicate there is more agony to the market selloff whilst increases in net short positions indicate there is more to the rally.

Why this is

80% of investors lose money when trading SPX instruments such as this one. Whilst the issue seems complex, the author's explanation for this phenomena is really simple:

"A contrarian trade makes one feel really smart on the entry, but really dumb on the exit."

Let's face it, we all have an ego. Everyone wants to look for the "next big idea" that will net them an extraordinary amount of profit. This is more compounded by the financial books discussed earlier where new investors are encouraged to "try their luck with their own ideas" as the "professionals are just average at their own game". Hence, there is flow of false positive feedback where new investors are frequently encouraged to make bets against the prevailing trade, whilst the reality is to simply go with the flow. Heck, it is not the smartest idea, but as witnessed with our SPX client positioning, it results in profits.

Conversely, for the opposite kind of trade:

"A crowd-following trade makes one feel really dumb on the entry, but really smart on the exit."

This is why the clients we witnessed mostly took small profits whilst their trades were in the greens. Psychologically speaking, it is very difficult to do what everyone else is doing. We want to stand out, we want to get into a trade against all odds and win, but at the end of the day, making the mistake of not simply going with the money flow, and throwing short side money against rally after rally (vice versa) is not going to help one accomplish their investment goals. This is why, so long as this mentality persists, the crowd will never make it and their positioning is actually a great inverse indicator of what will happen next to the SPX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.