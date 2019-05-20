Gilead Sciences: Still A Good Pick Despite Risks

The company's Yescarta business should grow to $2.5 billion annually, and the company has several other potential R&D businesses.

Gilead Sciences hasn't done well throughout the past 2.5 years, but the company is continuing to build up its business and maintain its existing businesses.

Originally, in January 2017, I recommended Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) as my top biotech pick for the next decade. I reaffirmed this approximately 8 months ago, despite the company’s relative difficulty throughout the past few years. As we will see throughout this article, the company, despite risks, continues to work on its long-term execution plan, and is a solid long-term investment.

Gilead Sciences - Gilead Sciences

Gilead Science Financial Picture

Gilead Sciences has switched from a growth company to a cash cow, and the most important aspect of the company here is its cash generation.

Gilead Sciences Financial Picture - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences has improved its product sales by 4% year over year vs. an 8% quarter over quarter decline. However, due to seasonal changes, I feel that year over year comparisons are more accurate. In comparison with the 4% year over year increase in sales, the company’s costs and expenses went up 5%.

Personally, I’m not a fan of the company’s steady cost in administrative expenses. I am a fan of the company’s commitment to R&D, however, the company’s SG&A spending continues to go up. There is really no excuse for this, given the company’s poor returns for shareholders recently. The company needs to undergo a cost-cutting program, while continuing to innovate.

The company has continued to generate respectable earnings, however. The company has maintained its P/E ratio in the mid-double digits, fairly respectable for the current environment. This is especially valid given that the company’s pace of earnings decline seems to have slowed down or stopped for the most part.

Gilead Sciences Shareholder Rewards - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

As a major aspect of the company’s financial picture, the company has continued to invest in shareholder returns. The company has a respectable dividend yield of almost 4%. That means strong and continue cash flow for shareholders.

At the same time, the company has undergone a significant share repurchase program, almost equivalent to the company’s dividend amount. That means the company’s yield to shareholders is roughly 7.5%, which is incredibly exciting to see, and reflects the company’s cash flow strength. The company bought back 12.4 million shares in the recent quarter, showing its commitment here.

Gilead Sciences - Macro Trends

This shows Gilead Sciences’ outstanding shares. As can be seen, the company goes between cycles. It finds a new product, such as pharmasset acquisition, which results in issuing shares. The company grows this product, develops it, and begins to make significant amounts of money from it. The company then uses this cash flow to sell shares. Since 2014, it has dropped its share count by almost 25%.

I expect a continued steady decline in the company’s share count. Ideally, the company should be able to decrease its share count by approximately 50 million shares annually.

Gilead Sciences Research Portfolio and New Business

Now that we’ve discussed the improving financial picture for Gilead Sciences, it’s now time to discuss the company’s research portfolio.

Gilead Sciences HIV Business - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Gilead Sciences’ HIV portfolio continues to remain incredibly strong and a strong source of cash flow for the company. It generates close to, if not more than, $4 billion in annual revenue for the company, and has grown 14% year over year. The company treats a significant number of patients around the world, and is focused on expanding the number of patients it treats.

At the same time, the company offers Truvada for PrEP, that can help prevent HIV infections before they happen. This product is due to go generic soon, however, the company has done a good job of coming up with new patented products, and rolling over patients to them. The continued revenues show the strength of the company’s HIV franchise.

As a part of this, the company has 80% of its patients on a TAF based regimen, where the patent doesn’t expire until at least 2022, if not later. However, it’s important to note, which we’ll discuss more in the risk section, that the company is facing strong pushback on its HIV / AIDS pricing.

Gilead Sciences Hep C Business - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Another major aspect of Gilead Sciences’ business is its Hepatitis C business. This is the business that at one point was larger than the company’s HIV business. However, since then it has faced significant competition and peers have come up with drugs leading to a price war. Capitalism at its finest.

The company is still generating roughly three-quarters of a billion in quarterly revenue here. With effectively no expenses, there’s not much R&D left here, with the cure to Hepatitis C, Gilead Sciences’ is generating strong cash flow from this sector of this business. Gilead Sciences will be able to continue to use its cash flow as an avenue to shareholder rewards.

Gilead Sciences Yescarta - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

Another major aspect of Gilead Sciences’ business is its cell therapy business. The company spent $11 billion on this business, similar to what it paid on Pharmasset. The question becomes can this business be another Hepatitis C business, or will it be a dud. So far the market seems to expect it to be a dud.

The company had roughly $100 million in product sales in 1Q 2019, a 19% QoQ increase with >1500 patients to date. The company expects annual revenue to double throughout 2019, as the number of patients continues. It’ll be important to see if the company continues to expand the number of centers and expands here.

Now, to move onto the pure R&D aspect of the company’s portfolio.

Gilead Sciences Inflammation - Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

First is Filgotinib, which the company is working with Galapagos NPV on. AbbVie backed off this deal, however, it remains unclear if the company did it more to focus on its own inflammation product or if it did it because the product had no potential. However, the company has a number of projects coming through here, finishing up the Phase 3 results, and positive results here could lead to a new avenue for sales.

NASH Market Size - Twitter

Another major potential aspect here is NASH, which is expected to rapidly grow into a major market. The market size is less than $1 billion for 2019, however, that is expected to grow to almost $40 billion by 2030. NASH is considered a major debilitating disease, with a significant opportunity to potentially treat. There is an enormous opportunity here.

Gilead Sciences is rapidly investing in new NASH indications and expects data to come out by the end of the year. The company is working through Phase 3 trials here, and any success could be a huge deal for the company, and its long-term earnings potential. However, it’s worth noting the company is continuing to invest heavily in R&D, so if these drugs don’t work, the company will have invested a lot for nothing.

Going forward there are some important milestones to pay attention to for late-2019 to 2020, in the NASH business. These could have a big impact, I recommend investors pay attention to them.

Namely as an investor, what you want to pay attention too from Gilead Sciences, is the company’s NASH and inflammatory portfolio growth. It’s also important to pay attention to the company continuing to expand Yescarta, which is expected to potentially reach peak sales of $2.5 billion. At the same time, pay attention to continued revenue from the HIV and Hep C businesses, which will support shareholder rewards.

Gilead Science Risks

However, on the downside, Gilead Sciences does have some major risks ahead of it, mainly due to the cost of drugs in the United States.

U.S. Healthcare Costs - PGPF

This chart shows the United States per capita healthcare spending compared to other developed countries. As can be seen, Americans consistently spend more than other countries on healthcare, often twice as much in a lot of cases. There is an argument to be made here for the quality of American healthcare and its response time, but at the end of the day fast healthcare isn’t helpful if you can’t afford it.

A significant number of candidates, on both sides of the aisle, have discussed decreasing healthcare expenditures. Namely, through policies such as single-payer insurance, or reducing drug prices in the United States to the same as other developed countries. Should this happen, it will place a significant negative down pressure on Gilead Sciences.

What happens is still debatable, but there’s still a risk here. Gilead Sciences recently faced significant government questioning over the price of its HIV prevention drug. I recommend investors paying attention to this.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has had a difficult time over the past few years as the long-term income from Hepatitis C never materialized. The company has faced additional competition, however, the Hepatitis C still generates several billion in annual high-margin cash flow. On top of this, the company still has a strong HIV business, which it has been able to protect from patent expirations.

Going forward, the company’s Yescarta business is going. The company’s revenue here has annualized at $0.4 billion, and that is expected to continue growing rapidly to peak sales of $2.5 billion. The company also has potential avenues for growth from the company’s NASH and inflammatory businesses. Going forward, I recommend investors pay attention to growing revenue from these new businesses.

Invest Better - Free Trial! Regardless of your general investing goals, The Energy Forum can help you build and generate strong income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.

A managed model portfolio that generates a yield of >10%.

Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have any questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.