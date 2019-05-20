Equinor: Weaker Revenue, Resilient FCF, Dividends Into Shareholders' Coffers

On May 3, Equinor ASA (EQNR), the Norwegian energy company, which I have already covered a few times, published its Q1 report. The results were mixed, though not severely disenchanting. The most disappointing matters were weaker revenue and EBIT, mainly caused by oil market bearishness.

Nevertheless, temporary weakness caused by oil prices, unfavorable refining margins, and flat production is certainly not enough to eradicate long-term bullish thesis, as there are a few projects coming on-stream later this year (the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1, Trestakk, and Utgard), while a plethora of start-ups are scheduled to take place in the early 2020s (Troll Phase 3, the Johan Castberg, etc.) So, promised 3% production CAGR in 2019-2025 is fairly doable and moderate revenue growth is secure.

Quarter at a glance

A decline in revenue, EBIT, and operating cash flow (before taxes and working capital) was fully explainable. In Q1, Equinor suffered from the lower oil price, which put pressure on the top line. The group's average liquids price dropped 7% compared to 1Q18 and dragged revenue down. However, a surprising matter I noticed is that EBIT and net income even increased compared to the year-ago quarter. It happened primarily because of positive net financial items, which, in turn, were bolstered by interest income and gain on derivatives.

In Q1, Equinor's hydrocarbon production was 2,178 kboepd, on par with 1Q18, while its peers managed to increase their output, for instance, Total SA's (TOT) production rose 9% reaching a record of 2,946 kboepd, while BP (BP) reported a 2% growth (excluding Rosneft) to 2,660 kboepd. As production was bleak, there is no coincidence that revenue has not impressed, as EQNR is a predominantly upstream company, and contribution from downstream operations is not as significant. What is more, I expect 2019 revenue to be in-line with 2018, as output is anticipated to remain around the previous year level.

Free Cash Flow

The matter I should praise is Equinor's quite resilient free cash flow generation even amid weaker energy prices. Researching the stock, I always use two definitions of FCF: preferred by the firm (with dividends deducted) and more traditional (FCFE or net CFFO minus capex).

The second one (before dividends) substantially improved compared to 4Q18. The figure was distorted by the taxes paid, as in 4Q19, the company actually paid ~2.7x more than in 1Q19. However, trailing twelve months FCFE was bleak compared to FY18, and I was disappointed a bit when I noticed it. After all, the firm generated quarterly FCFE of $3.1 billion, while its trailing twelve months figure was $6.88 billion. In the peer group comprised of Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Total SA, BP, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Eni (E), Equinor is in third place with a 9.2% levered FCF margin, despite its high Capex/revenue ratio of 16% compared to the peer average of 10%. Alas, COP and CVX are more efficient with 17.4% and 10.7% margins.

During the Capital Markets Day in February, Equinor promised to remain FCF-positive with an oil price below $50/bbl. As the company computes its FCF deducting dividends, shareholder rewards are sufficiently covered even with Brent cheaper than $50/bbl, and that is certainly a matter worth paying attention to by dividend-focused investors with the medium-term horizon.

Financial position

In 2019, the company adopted IFRS 16 Leases. For some companies, like Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY), for instance, the standard was a headwind, as they had to book lease obligations on the balance sheet; their net debt jumped as a consequence. Equinor's leverage was not impacted that much. Its IFRS 16-adjusted net debt/EBITDA (ttm) now equals only 0.5x, indicating that the company is not burdened by debt at all.

Valuation

In my previous articles on the stock, I used a few valuation techniques, like the DCF analysis and method of comparables. Now, I decided to focus on a few ratios I have not previously applied as the FCFE and debt-adjusted earnings yields. The latter is helpful to smooth the effect of different tax regimes and the impact of leverage. I also have not compared Equinor's ratios and performance with fundamentals of American E&P company ConocoPhillips yet, so, I believe it is worth taking a deeper look now.

Equinor's investors currently show their readiness to pay only $0.9 per every dollar of revenue, while COP enjoys a 1.9x P/S multiple. While the companies have considerably different revenues (Equinor's trailing twelve months revenue is 2x higher), they generate similar amounts of net operating cash flow. As a result, even despite higher Capex/revenue (18% vs. 14%), ConocoPhillips outperforms Equinor regarding FCFE margin (17.4% compared to 9.2%) and cash return on equity (FCFE/average net worth). Equinor has cash return on equity of 15.7%, which unfavorably compares to 20.2% of COP. The firms have nearly equal operating margins: 24.5% and 25.4%, while ConocoPhillips has a higher quality of earnings, as it converts 91% of its net profit (ttm) into FCFE, while Equinor's FCFE/net income ratio is 86%. COP prefers to retain the bulk of FCF, as it returns only 21% of it to shareholders in the form of dividends; by contrast, EQNR's payout ratio (dividend/FCFE) is 44%. Also, in the peer group comprised of supermajors, the median FCF yield is 8.5%; EQNR, RDS.A, COP, and TOT have yields above that level. COP, CVX, and EQNR are the leaders regarding cash flow generation with the highest FCF margins in the peer group, 17.4%, 10.7%, and 9.2% respectively. Compared to the broad market, Equinor looks underappreciated. The US oil & gas industry P/E stands at 12.46x, while the firm has only 8.7x. However, the Norwegian oil & gas industry median P/E currently equals 8.81x, and Equinor's valuation appears to be in-line with the sector levels on the stock exchange of the primary listing. Earnings yields of COP and EQNR are 11.3% and 10% respectively. However, the leverage-adjusted earnings yield of EQNR (24%) is far more attractive than the one ConocoPhillips has.

In sum, Equinor looks like a value stock apt for investors who prefer not to overpay in exchange for moderate growth and considerable dividend yield.

Final thoughts

To recap, I should highlight a few issues that have already adversely impacted the company's operations in 2Q19 and would impact it in FY19.

First and foremost, the start-up of the Mariner heavy oil field offshore the UK was postponed again due to safety checks on the platform's electrical couplings. I suppose shareholders are surely not pleased with lackluster progress of the project, as it is important to deliver production and revenue growth (at a plateau, it will add ~35.81 kboepd to Equinor's portfolio). Also, the Oseberg field offshore Norway was shut down for quite some time because of oil leaks.

Unfortunately, 2019 will not be the year of spectacular revenue growth, as production will likely remain flat. However, in 2020, Equinor's growth story will revive, as the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield (Phase 1), the Mariner, to name a few, will prop up hydrocarbon output and, thus, revenue. I also hope that this year Equinor and Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) will finally reach consensus on the concept of the NOAKA project.

In sum, I expect the stock price to be impacted by the outcomes of the OPEC meeting in June and subsequent Brent trajectory, which are hardly predictable. All in all, considering the lack of production growth this year, issues at the Oseberg, postponed Mariner start-up, and uncertainty over OPEC decision to prolong oil production curbs, I rate stock as "Hold." At the same time, for those investors with a horizon of 3 to 5 and more years, who are focused on generous and sustainable dividend, the stock is a "Buy."

