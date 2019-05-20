Deere - Waiting For An Investment Opportunity

The problem is that construction and agricultural headwinds continue to pressure the company's outlook as problems like tariffs are still far from over.

John Deere (DE), the world's second largest producer of farm and construction machinery, just reported its second quarter earnings. I was eager to both study the financials and listen to what managers had to say due to the current situation the company is in.

Global economic growth has weakened with agricultural prices being in a long-term decline. On top of that, we are dealing with a trade war and agricultural production recovery in large parts of the world, which caused the company to be somewhat pessimistic when it comes to earnings and sales growth. All things considered, one should stay on the sidelines for a bit longer to buy this dividend generating stock at hopefully better entry levels. Source: John Deere

Sales & Earnings Were Fine

Adjusted EPS came once again in below expectations. The company has not beaten expectations once since Q2 of the 2018 fiscal year. This time, EPS reached $3.52 which is slightly below expectations of $3.57. Nonetheless, with the global economy being in a slow-down since the end of last year, it's a good sign that EPS growth continues to be positive at 12%. Actually, every single quarter since Q1 of 2017 has been a quarter of double-digit EPS growth which is not something a lot of machinery companies were able to accomplish.

Even more importantly, margins improved across the board. Gross margins improved from 23.4% to 24.4% with EBIT margins going up to 11.6% from 10.9%. Net margins hit 8.5% compared to 5.5% in Q2 of 2018.

These strong bottom line numbers are based on strong top line growth. Net sales increased by 6% to $11,432 million. Net equipment sales improved 5% to $10,273 million with adjusted net income of $1,135 million compared to $1,208 million in the prior-year quarter. This translates to an improvement of 10%.

Additionally, the 5% sales improvement of operations saw a tailwind from a 4 point price realization which was entirely offset by currency headwinds.

With that said, growth was supported by a 3% sales improvement in the worldwide agricultural and turf segment. Operating profit in this segment declined by 4% due to outperforming production costs, foreign currency headwinds and higher research and development costs. A better price realization and higher shipments were unable to offset these headwinds.

Agricultural sales continue to be pressured in the US while Brazilian growth is picking up according to the company.

Nonetheless, the presentation slide above shows that overall expectations are unchanged compared to the previous quarter. If we dig a bit deeper and listen to what management has to say, we see that underlying fundamentals are weakening thanks to lower Canadian demand, currency fluctuations and tariffs which means sales are expected to come in at the low end of the expectations range.

However, as near term fundamentals have weakened, we anticipate large ag industry sales to be on the lower end of that range with Canadian demand turning negative due to adverse weather and currency fluctuations and further complicated by tariffs on certain crops, such as canola and lentils.

Adding to that, worldwide construction and forestry sales growth is expected to come in at 11% which is 200 bps lower compared to previous expectations. Currency headwinds are still expected to be a 200 bps headwind with Wirtgen sales adding 400 bps. Both the currency and Wirtgen effects are unchanged compared to previous expectations.

Lastly, it needs to be mentioned that overall economic conditions are favorable of sales growth. Below, I show you a large part of the company's comments regarding the bigger economic pictures. These comments are spot on because they mention overall economic strength and the fact that some indicators are slowing.

... the economic drivers for the division remain broad based and supportive of continued equipment demand for the year. For 2019, total construction investment and housing starts are both slowing, but do remaining supportive. Meanwhile, oil and gas activity hovers at solid levels for equipment demand growth with oil prices firmly in the mid 60s, and infrastructure investments are growing at the state and local level. Furthermore, equipment rental utilization remains high, while rental rate continue to grow in 2019. Importantly, CapEx budgets from the independent rental companies continue at level supportive of further equipment demand.

Some readers might be confused because I often mentioned that economic sentiment is slowing. Note that above-average economic growth and slowing growth are both happening at the same time. This means that companies continue to report positive sales growth, but it also means that traders are expecting slower growth in the future. In other words, it's the trend that matters.

With that said, the graph below displays the leading ISM manufacturing index. (blue line). This index tells us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next 3-6 months. The correlation between the ISM index and Deere's stock price (black line) is not really high. What matters are the bigger trend which tend to create either steep corrections like we are currently seeing or strong rallies like we saw after 2016.

The orange line in the graph above displays the Invesco Agriculture ETF (DBA) which shows that agricultural commodities continue to plummet. Note that this does not indicate that Deere is about to plummet to $50, but it does add to the overall negativity. Especially with the ongoing trade war between China and the US.

All things considered, I have to say that I was not really surprised after analyzing the second quarter earnings. John Deere continues to report strong sales and improving margins. However, what matters for investors is that guidance is low and risks from a contracting economy. One of the best indicators that it't not the company's fault is the fact that all major companies in this segment are feeling the pressure. Both Caterpillar (CAT) and AGCO (AGCO) had steep declines on the day when Deere's stock almost fell 8%.

Personally, I have started a long-term dividend portfolio this year. I currently have more than 90% cash, but think that Deere is a good company to add after larger corrections. I like the yield of currently 2.25% and the company's solid position in the construction and agricultural segments. I have no doubt this stock is going to rebound as soon as the economy bottoms. The question is when this is going to happen. It could be next month or at the end of the year. Or even later. And on a side note, it should also be mentioned that the company is trading at less than 11x next year's earnings with a PEG ratio of 10.7.

With regards to the uncertain timing of the economy, let me briefly explain what I consider to be a bottom. By bottoming, I mean 2 or 3 higher ISM manufacturing index readings. This likely means I miss the perfect bottom opportunity, but it also prevents me from buying into a slowing economy. All things considered, this stock deserves to be on investors' watchlists as corrections like we are currently seeing tend to offer great investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.