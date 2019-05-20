The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short

An Ian's Insider Corner member asked me to take a look at another Seeking Alpha article titled Procter & Gamble: A Lousy Investment At Current Levels. I agree with the primary sentiment of that article. The author, Wealth Insights, writes that:

While Procter & Gamble is a fantastic company, investors should note that shares are now trading in a valuation territory that could easily be detrimental to short-medium term total returns.

Indeed, with it now trading at nearly 24x earnings, despite having produced essentially no organic growth throughout this decade, the valuation is reaching pretty crazy levels. It's rather bizarre that Procter & Gamble (PG) stock has run up nearly 50% over the last year. Clearly the underlying franchise hasn't gained anywhere near that much value over the same time span. Sure, you can argue that the stock was a little too cheap back in the $70s. But still, the magnitude of this move is breathtaking for such a slow-moving company:

In fact, the only place I'd disagree with the other author is that they may not be taking an aggressive enough position on PG stock. They wrote in their conclusion that:

This doesn't mean that investors holding Procter & Gamble should sell. Procter & Gamble is one of the best companies on earth, and holding such companies over very long periods of time is a very effective method to generate wealth. We would only sell in a scenario where a valuation crosses a completely illogical threshold such as 40x earnings where the overvaluation is so extreme that proceeds from a sale could be more effectively utilized elsewhere.

I'll argue that investors should at least consider selling PG stock now, and in fact, some folks looking to hedge their market exposure might even want to consider selling PG stock short here.

Is P&G Still A Great Company?

Procter & Gamble clearly used to be one of the world's best companies. But I'm not sure that still holds in 2019. To start with, look at the company's 10-year results:

Data: Gurufocus

Over the past 10 years, P&G has shown marginal declines in revenue, EBITDA, operating income, and book value. EPS has been essentially flat, while free cash flow has grown by a scintillating 0.7% per year compounded. Yes, I realize some of this is due to the company divesting some of its smaller brands to refocus its efforts on its better holdings. Still, slimming down can't explain all of this mediocrity - in particular, the decline in book value and complete absence of EPS growth for a full decade is troubling. How long does a great company get a pass before we downgrade it to being a good or mediocre company?

Keep in mind that we have enjoyed an uninterrupted economic expansion over the past ten years. And not only could P&G not keep up with inflation during the good times, they couldn't even grow most of their key operating metrics at all. Yes, I realize P&G sells products that are quite recession resistant. But if you can't grow revenues, earnings, or book value during an economic boom, it still must be asked what happens when times turn more harsh.

Struggling Brands

As we've seen with KraftHeinz (KHC) and other struggling food companies, brands just don't have the same value that they used to. There are a variety of factors causing this. For one, as grocery stores have consolidated, key players like Wal-Mart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) have ever more power to push back against the big branded products companies. Store brands have become increasingly powerful and are a key part of the success stories for firms like Aldi and Costco (COST).

Additionally the internet is causing trouble on several fronts. For one, companies like Amazon are creating their own brands to compete with established ones on price. On top of that, internet shopping is disrupting the decades old order at the grocery store. Brands that long benefited from premium shelf space, well-planned store layouts and so on lose this when shopping takes place online. Impulse purchases tend to decline and people focus more on price. Also, there's less familiarity with brands in some categories as more and more young people learn about products from places such as Instagram rather than more traditional channels.

None of this is to stay that established brands are going away. But the salad days where they could count on steady sales and frequent price increases appear to be gone. In Procter & Gamble's business specifically, areas such as grooming have come under fire from both price competition and newer product offerings that are disrupting old consumption models.

If we assume that branded products companies, in general, are no longer growth vehicles but rather steady state operations that will have roughly flat revenues, we have to adjust our valuation metrics downward quite a bit for these firms. Keep in mind that firms like P&G don't necessarily face outright decline yet, even given the harsh outlook for brands in developed markets as emerging markets can still pick up some slack. Regardless, the era of easy growth has ended.

24x Earnings Is Too High For A Stable Business

P&G remains a wonderful business in at least one way. It generates large, steady, and predictable cash flows year in and year out. The cash flows may not be growing anymore, but there is still a ton of value in even a stable stream of funds. The business is also wonderfully asset-light, meaning that it doesn't have to invest many funds to keep its cash flow and earnings stable. That sets it up to do other nice things with its cash, such as steadily increasing the dividend.

Unfortunately, 24x earnings is not at all an attractive price for a steady business, even one with such a desirable stream of cash flow from an asset-light business model. Keep in mind that P&G also has a considerable amount of leverage on the balance sheet.

With just a 4% earnings yield and no EPS growth, it will be hard to achieve more than mid-single digits returns for shareholders in coming years. And even that is dependent on the valuation ratio staying up here at 24x going forward.

By contrast, a return to the company's median P/E ratio of 19x drops the stock to $84. If it goes back to the S&P's historical median of 15x earnings, the stock would drop to $67. That's a lot of years collecting the $2.98/share dividend to make up those sorts of losses. It's tempting to think of a stable stodgy stock like PG as a bond alternative, but there is some real and significant downside risk if valuations contract. What goes up 50% in a year can also drop more than you might expect.

Sure P&G Isn't A Great Value, But Why Short?

Even if you're on board with me so far, you're probably wondering why I'd suggest considering an outright bearish position on PG stock. It has to do with portfolio construction. For more conservative investors, there's no need to short anything, let alone P&G, just sell some stocks and raise cash if you want to reduce your market risk.

But if you, like me, tend to be fully invested at nearly all times, it's nice to have some hedges to smooth the way when the market inevitably hits a rough patch. I hate holding cash, and tend to like my long positions too much to want to sell them, even if I'm worried about the market as a whole. Thus, I'd rather short something that's not likely to go much higher to offset exposure from my other positions.

Now, for example, my favorite consumer staples holding, Hormel Foods (HRL) is selling at 20x forward earnings compared to 23x for P&G. Hormel has a long history of growing earnings at 10%/year, and management has suggested that it will keep growing earnings at that rate in coming years. Hormel has other attractive features, such as a debt-free balance sheet, that P&G doesn't have. Markets can always surprise us, but to me, owning HRL stock over PG stock is as close to a no-brainer as you can get. Cheaper, far faster growing, more attractive product niches, and a better balance sheet. What's not to like? Since I have no interest in selling Hormel stock to reduce exposure to an upcoming market decline, why not short something like PG against it?

In the short-term, PG stock has blown Hormel out of the water:

Over the long-term, however, Hormel stock has crushed P&G. That's not surprising, as Hormel has tripled earnings over the past decade while P&G has had essentially no earnings growth:

Just shorting PG stock outright probably won't do that much to hedge one's portfolio. If PG stock drops 15 or 20% during the next bear market, that'd certainly offset some losses, but it wouldn't move the needle too far unless you had a large position.

However, here's where things get interesting. Due to the market's low level of volatility in recent times, the VIX remains at low levels. This tends to lower volatility on individual stocks as well. This means you can buy some cheap downside protection - puts - on stocks that few people are concerned about. Not many people tend to think about shorting companies like P&G to insure their portfolios - usually short sellers gravitate to high flying stocks or ones with substantial accounting or managerial concerns such as Tesla (TSLA).

If you short something like that, however, you don't benefit from the low overall VIX. The market makers will leave option volatility high for something like Tesla, even if the rest of the market is in a slumber, because most people expect that TSLA stock is going to make large moves going forward. With PG stock, far fewer people are thinking about it potentially making a sizable move.

Let's cut to the chase. You can buy a P&G $105 put for next January expiry at $5. If the stock falls back to $95 over the next eight months, you'd double your money. If if drops to $90, you'd have a triple. And so on. Is is so unrealistic for P&G to drop back to $90 - which would still be a 22x trailing P/E ratio after all?

The stock was at $90 in January after all - it wouldn't take a major shock for P&G to fall back there making the $105 puts a triple. If you got a combination of a weak earnings report and a general market setback, gains could easily exceed that.

There are already puts on offer for January 2021 as well. The $105s currently cost $9.00. That would give you 20 months of fairly cheap downside protection on PG stock. There's a decent chance of hitting another bear market by then, particularly if the election doesn't turn out to the market's liking. On those puts, $87 would double your money, and $78 would triple it. The stock was at $78 in October - seven months ago - so it going back to $78 over the next 20 months is hardly a huge ask. Keep in mind these are gains if the stock gets there right at expiration, gains would be even larger if the stock fell to these levels well before expiration, leaving the options with meaningful time value as well.

Why Haven't I Bought Puts Yet?

The recent surge in PG stock appears to be tied to two factors. For one, there's a bizarre inexorable go-up-every-day rally going on in a bunch of consumer staples names. Tyson Foods (TSN) would be one leading example:

I'm not sure what's driving this sort of weird price action at P&G, Tyson, Hershey (HSY) and others. But eventually, like all market phenomena, it will stop.

The other factor is that P&G has actually shown a bit of organic growth over the past few quarters. It appears that analysts are projecting this slight upturn in affairs out into the future and forecasting a new era of growth for P&G. I'm skeptical. Read the brands section again if you want to know why - the landscape has permanently changed for these sorts of companies.

That said, one more good earnings report wouldn't shock me, and it could set up an absolutely juicy entry for puts if the stock could get to $115 or so before it rolls over.

If you want a catalyst for what will reverse the recent uptick in earnings momentum, watch the U.S. Dollar. It is pushing at multi-year highs again. In particular emerging market currencies around the world are starting to crumble as the China affair drags on. Large multinationals will be back with profit warnings due to the unusually strong dollar sooner than later if the Dollar's surge keeps up. Go back and read up on earnings reports circa 2015 and 2016 from your favorite consumer staples companies if you want to remember what a bummer a strong dollar is for this sector.

With P&G stock up nearly 50% over the past year, it wouldn't take much for the market's euphoria to give way to a more balanced outlook. Even dropping PG stock back to 19x earnings - hardly a fire sale price for a slow to no growth business - would make put positions most profitable going forward. And if you've been watching the post-earnings drops for other defensive companies like 3M (MMM) lately, you'll realize that these stocks can really get shellacked if earnings miss. As such, there should be some great opportunities to pick up cheap puts on defensive companies like P&G going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL,HSY,KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.