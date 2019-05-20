CEF Or ETF: How To Pick Your Ride

Fixed-income sectors, sectors with lower fees and higher leverage are more likely to outperform their ETF benchmark, although certain important exceptions exist.

Our analysis suggests that there are three key features which drive the relative performance of CEFs against their ETF benchmark: alpha, fees and leverage.

We investigate whether there are structural features of individual sectors that may be better expressed in CEF or ETF format.

Not only do income investors face multiple asset classes and dozens of sectors and management houses in making allocations decisions for their portfolios but they also have to pick the actual investment vehicles. That sounds obvious, however the choice may be more complex than it appears.

For many investors, this choice often comes down to ETFs and CEFs - fund structures that offer intra-day liquidity and avoid load fees. It is tempting to pick the structure that provides the highest yield which often comes down to picking the CEF over the ETF since CEFs can take advantage of illiquidity premia as well as leverage. However, this is often not the right choice for investors whose goal is to maximize their long-term wealth.

In this article, we discuss the choice of investment vehicle for various sectors. Our takeaway is that fixed-income sectors have historically been better suited for CEFs because of their reasonable fees, low volatility and high leverage. Equity-linked sectors, particularly those with high volatility, undiversified exposure and high fees have tended to be better accessed with ETFs.

Pick Your Structure, Any Structure

The view that many income investors share is that steady, reliable cash flow is preferable to growth or total return. Two reasons support this view: first, income assets tend to be much better at providing reliable income than growth assets are at providing reliable growth. This is because growth investments tend to be more speculative, volatile and cyclical, making them potentially less suitable for individuals in retirement. And secondly, income assets have a pension-like look-and-feel enabling investors to view the income stream and principal as separate pots which supports a sense in which the principal pot is less at risk. It's not a surprise, therefore, that income investors tend to gravitate more towards yield-focused assets such as credit, REITs and high dividend stocks.

Having identified appropriate sectors suitable for income investing, investors are not yet done. Indeed, there is a second decision to be made - how to choose an investment vehicle to express a given allocation decision. There are many types of investment types available: direct ownership such as individual bonds and stocks, exchange-traded products such as ETNs, ETF and CEFs, interval funds, mutual funds and others.

For investors interested in diversification, liquidity and ease of trading, the choice often comes down to exchange-traded products such as a CEF or ETF. And because income investors are already in the market for yield, it makes sense that the question of whether to hold CEFs or ETFs often comes down to which investment vehicle provides the greatest yield. And that choice is often a CEF for a number of reasons. Firstly, CEFs tend to have higher leverage. Secondly, they can invest in a wider pool of assets which means they can take advantage of illiquidity premia. And thirdly, many income investors are leverage-constrained meaning they are not willing or able to leverage their own investments and wish the fund to do it on their behalf.

Crunching The Numbers

There are broadly two ways of running this CEF vs. ETF comparison: on a sector-level or individual fund level. The sector-level approach requires us to combine all the sector CEFs together and construct a CEF sector total return index to compare with the ETF benchmark while the second approach simply compares the total return of all CEFs in a given sector to its ETF benchmark.

We think both approaches are valid, however, in this article we go with the individual fund approach because we think it is more intuitive as it skips the somewhat less transparent step of constructing a CEF index and the requisite choices of fund weights plus it provides time diversification in the sense that different CEFs have different inception dates and hence varying time periods of comparison to ETF benchmarks. This means this type of comparison is less liable to bias because of an arbitrary date choice for the entire sector.

For each sector, we select an ETF benchmark and compare its total return against the total NAV return of each CEF in the sector. The start date of each comparison is the latest of CEF inception date, ETF inception date or January 2000. We then calculate what percentage of CEFs in the sector have outperformed the ETF.

The way to read the chart is the height of the bar chart refers to the percentage of CEF funds in a given sector outperforming their ETF benchmark. For example, 100% of preferreds CEFs have outperformed their ETF benchmark PFF.

We have to be a little cautious in making conclusions from the results because our comparison between CEF sectors and ETF benchmarks is not and cannot be perfect for the following key reasons:

CEFs often have allocations that span asset classes. For instance, high yield funds often have a non-trivial allocation to loans as a way to diversify their interest rate exposure and tactically take advantage of relative pricing dislocations between the two asset types

Some CEF sectors have dual benchmarks such as covered calls: one for the underlying equity portfolio and one for call writing. Interestingly, covered call CEFs consistently underperform their equity benchmark and consistently outperform their call-writing benchmark.

ETF benchmarks are not perfect for a given CEF sector - for example the EM equity CEF sector actually holds funds with specific region focus such as China or Latin America which is not matched very well by the broader ETF EM Equity fund VWO.

CEFs occasionally switch sectors such as ISD or GHY moving from a limited duration to a high-yield mandate

CEF and ETF benchmark inception dates are fairly arbitrary and could arguably bias the results in one direction or another due to the prevailing market conditions such as cost of leverage and general price trends

Below are the full results. The ETF benchmark column shows the annualized total return of the ETF since inception. Leverage and fee columns show the median leverage and baseline expense of the CEFs in the sector. 'Vol' column shows price volatility of the sector since 2000.

Our Observations

In this section, we go through various features which we think play a part in relative performance between CEFs and their ETF benchmark.

Fund Fees

There is a weak relationship between CEF sector fund fees and outperformance which seems intuitive. At higher level of fees, the behavior is quite disparate while at the low end, it is quite strong in favor of CEF outperformance. Why do some sectors have significantly higher fees than others? One factor could be the illiquidity of the underlying assets for sectors such as RMBS and local EM debt that may require specialized systems, custody accounts and additional expertise.

Leverage

There is a weak relationship between higher leverage and greater CEF outperformance. Intuitively, this makes sense particularly during a period of relatively strong returns that we have seen since the financial crisis. However, there are some significant outliers - particularly in Real Estate and MLPs which make us think the relationship is more complex.

The case of MLPs is more straightforward - the sector has performed poorly in the last few years and so the additional leverage has most likely caused CEFs to underperform. The case for REITs is less clear-cut but we suspect the low CEF outperformance is due to the heavy drawdowns inflicted during the financial crisis which has made it more difficult for CEFs to recover and overtake their ETF benchmark, possibly because CEFs were forced to deleverage and lock in losses. We don't know this for a fact but it's our working hypothesis.

Volatility

There is a strong relationship between volatility and CEF outperformance. Intuitively, the relationship looks backward - one may have expected the more volatile and aggressive sectors to outperform their ETF benchmark more strongly. The real issue, however, is more complex and we think volatility is a red herring here and is a stand-in for fixed-income vs equity assets which we explore below.

Asset Type

Referring back to the bar chart above, we can see that the first six sectors with the worst CEF outperformance percentage are all equity sectors. There are multiple reasons why this is the case and some sectors like MLPs have fairly idiosyncratic stories. However, we think there is a larger reason which explains this stark performance difference.

We think the difference in degree of CEF outperformance between equity and fixed-income sectors has to do with the active vs. passive debate.

Firstly, CEFs tend to be active investment vehicles whereas ETFs tend to be passive investment vehicles. This suggests that if an active approach is more suited to a particular sector, then active vehicles like CEF are more likely to outperform in that sector and vice-versa, all else equal. Is there evidence that fixed-income is more suited to an active approach? PIMCO thinks yes.

In their article on the subject, the fund firm gives a number of reasons why they think fixed-income is more suited to an active approach among them:

• The large proportion of noneconomic bond investors • Benchmark rebalancing frequency and turnover • Structural tilts in fixed income space • The wide range of financial derivatives available to active bond managers • Security-level credit research and new issue concessions

No doubt there are more sector features which are important for the decision as to which investment vehicle to go for so the analysis above probably just scratches the surface. Let us know how you approach your allocation decision when it comes to fund type in your investing.

Conclusion

Income investors have many investment options available with which to express their allocation decisions. We investigate whether there are any structural features of various sectors that make them better suited for a CEF or ETF format. We conclude that fixed-income sectors and sectors with lower fees and higher leverage are more likely to outperform in a CEF wrapper although investors should be cautious of very volatile and undiversified sectors where excessive leverage in a CEF can lead to permanent capital loss and significant underperformance.

