Galaxy Resources Takes A Strategic Stake In Alliance Minerals, Operator Of The Bald Hill Lithium Mine

Following the strategic placement announcement by Alliance (ASX: A40) on the 16th of May, my podcast co-host Howard Klein and I chatted with Mark Calderwood, the CEO of Alliance, to discuss the recent hydroxide MOU with Jiangte and the A$32.5m equity capital raise. A summary of that discussion and my views on Alliance and Galaxy's investment return potential are incorporated below.

Alliance has had a tumultuous time of late; in December 2018, it had to overcome ASX issues to finally achieve a scheme of arrangement between Tawana Resources NL and Singapore listed Alliance Mineral Assets. With all the delays and complications, including a lengthy suspension, the merged company share price suffered, falling from A$0.33 to A$0.16. Readers should take note that Alliance was able to go from resource to production in 9 months, with limited capital expenditure, as the favourable ore body (high recovery rates) can be converted into almost 100% coarse product using DMS. The waste rock is much lighter than the lithium-bearing spodumene.

Despite ramping up production to the above nameplate and producing in-demand, low moisture, iron, mica, and potassium spodumene concentrate, the market continued to focus on the limited resource (26.5Mt June 2018) and reserve tonnage (reduced mine life).

The future prospects for Alliance and a fair valuation estimate:

Resource and reserve upgrade: In my opinion, the increase in mine life through exploration and resource in-fill drilling is critical for the upward re-rating of Alliance. The target upgrade will, hopefully, result in an extension of mine life to 20 years or more. The NPV generated per dollar spent on resource extension is substantial, especially now that a high margin hydroxide JV is imminent. With Alliance's quality SC6 already a proven product, the company is likely to become a much more desirable takeover target should it achieve an 80MT+ resource.

SC6 production: Lower and upper limits on the lithium offtake agreement with the Jiangxi JV of US$680/t and $1080/t (FOB 6% LiO2) between Feb. 2019 and Dec. 2022. Maximum committed volume of 80,000-100,000T in 2019 and 100,000-140,000T between 2020-2022. The balance of production (80,000-100,000T in 2019, 100,000-140,000T 2020-2022) is uncommitted, Alliance is busy finalizing arrangements for this material, likely to be taken by either Japanese and/or South Korean buyers.

Hydroxide MOU: The proposed hydroxide JV is currently still only a non-binding MOU between Alliance and Jiangte which has yet to be finalized, however, the broad parameters are as follows. 5+ year term, Alliance provides the JV with SC6 at cost, Jiangte will convert the SC6 into chemicals at cost. The JV will then sell the hydroxide/carbonate jointly and each receives 50% of the profit. The conversion facility in China has three conversion trains, the third train is the hydroxide circuit, expected to be commissioned in late 2019. Alliance management is realistic about the time it will take to ramp-up production of battery grade and quality hydroxide. The objective is to achieve OEM qualification. In 2020, the JV will likely process 50KT of SC6 and, in 2021, that will increase to 100KT. Given Alliance's low impurity, high-grade SC6, there's potential for increased recoveries and product yield.

Debt repayment: Previously, Alliance consolidated its debt into a single facility and the current outstanding balance is A$40m. The cost of this debt is expensive (~15%). As the company now has a decent cash balance to execute plans and generate free cash flows in 2019/2020, the debt should be completely repaid by 2021.

Fair value estimate: Assuming a near increase in resource to 80MT and reserve (40MT), Alliance's mine life should increase to ~18 years. Longer term, there is a strong likelihood that Alliance will increase its reserve to over 50MT (20+ years mine life), plus there may be further resource upside from its 15% stake in Cowan Lithium Limited (unlisted). In addition to increasing its reserve, the successful execution of chemical production by its hydroxide JV partner will mean increased margins from the sale of its 50% share of 10-15KT per annum of battery grade carbonate or hydroxide. The ramp up of hydroxide production will take time as will the OEM qualification if the JV is to sell its output offshore (ex-China) at premium prices.

2021 scenario - assuming 240KT production of SC6, 80KT shipped for 8KT JV hydroxide production, Alliance's share is 4KT, cost of production US$7k/t, sale price US$13k/t = EBITDA US$24m, A$34m, 160KT SC6 sold at an EBITDA margin (net of tantalum credits) of A$400/t = EBITDA A$64m. Total EBITDA = A$98m. What's a fair EV/EBITDA multiple for a potential ~50/50 future production split between SC6 and hydroxide and 16-year plus mine life? Conservatively, 6x in my opinion, placing an A$588m EV valuation on Alliance. As the company should repay its outstanding A$40m debt by then from free cash flows in 2019/2020, that equates to a conservatively calculated estimated fair value, excluding unknown cash on hand, at A$0.40 in 2021 or 90.5% higher than the current share price of A$0.21.

Conclusion:

Galaxy has increased its stake in Alliance to 11.8% (no board seats were allocated with the equity purchase), making it the largest independent Alliance shareholder. There are now a number of influential shareholders in the company which will make a takeover offer complex unless it values Alliance at a fair price. As Galaxy has been struggling with the ramp-up of its Mt Cattlin mine, the investment in Alliance affords it the opportunity to either increase its stake further to 19.9% without having to make an offer to minorities or move on the whole company. There is the potential to blend ore at the Esperance port should Mt Cattlin run into future grade and impurity difficulties. Perhaps Galaxy will make its move once the Bald Hill resource upgrade is achieved, thereby confirming an extended life of mine. All hard rock deposits in Australia with resources over 80MT are either spoken for (Greenbushes, Mt Marion) or been part of M&A activity (Albemarle - Wodgina, Wesfarmers - KDR) or seeking M&A (Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF)).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.