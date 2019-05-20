Freeport-McMoRan - Proven Assets For An Increasingly Technological World

Freeport-McMoRan has had a difficult time in a difficult commodities environment, however the company continues to move towards its goal.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) is a mining company based in Phoenix. The company mines a number of different materials, however, the most important is copper. As we’ll see throughout this article, the company’s recent results, impressive portfolio of assets, and their growth potential, it’s financial strength, make it a strong investment decision.

Freeport-McMoRan Recent Results

Freeport-McMoRan has had some impressive recent results as the company continues to focus on its operations. In North America, the company has continued to focus its projects and their improvements. Out of this, the most important is the company’s Lone Star project in Arizona, which is expected to generate significant production and income going forward.

In South America, the company has continued to focus on its Cerro Verde project. 2019 has been a year of transition for the company, however, the company is focused on re-aligning its portfolio, which should lead to strength going forward. The company also had a weather event in El Abra, which caused an outage, however, the company has fixed that.

In Indonesia, the company has finished the final phases of its open pit project. The company, as part of its deal making, has begun to ramp-up its underground projects. This project has been a major source of income for Indonesia, and I anticipate that will continue going forward, now that the company has finished its deal making.

Freeport-McMoRan Assets and Growth Potential

Freeport-McMoRan has an incredibly strong portfolio of assets that could grow going forward.

The company’s Lone Star project in Arizona provides a major project for the company in a strong and reliable business environment. The company has had promising results from its drill holes that point towards an economical copper deposit. The company estimates 5.6 billion pounds of copper reserves through leach only, that could increase to 10x as many including millable assets.

The company’s assumes the initial leach project will cost $850 billion, of which approximately $400 million has been spent so far. The project should start to ramp up soon, and by year-end 2020 should be generating approximately ~200 million pounds / year in production. That is more than half a billion a year in income, from a project that isn’t enormous.

More so, Freeport-McMoRan’s assume estimates of copper prices that are roughly $2.50 per pound long-term, or almost 10% below current prices.

Cerro Verde is another area of growing operations for the company, where it has focused on redesigning the project for more efficient operations. The company has managed to increase the mill rate, which will significantly increase the potential income. The company is continuing to look for additional opportunities to optimize its portfolio here.

I expect this will provide an asset without significant growth, but continued cash flow generation for Freeport-McMoRan.

Another major aspect of the company’s production is the Grasberg Mine that it is working on developing. The company is focused on updating its deep mill level zone, and expanding the Grasberg block cave. Overall the company anticipates that there are 963 million tonnes of copper reserves at close to 0.96% copper and 0.72 grams / ton gold prices.

That means that there are roughly 10 million tonnes of copper, and 720 million grams of copper (more than $100 billion in revenue generation potential) in the Grasberg Block Cave alone, along with significant reserves in the DMLZ. The company is focused on increasing its portfolio of assets, and continuing to generate the massive cash flow from Grasberg that it has been.

This shows the massive change in production in the region, as the company reworks its portfolio. By 2023, it should be producing 1.7 billion pounds of copper annually and 1.8 million ounces of gold annually, worth $7.5 billion annually. Not bad for a $15 billion company, given the fairly high profit margins the company enjoys here.

The company has done a good job of generating production from its assets.

Freeport-McMoRan Financial Strength

Overall, Freeport-McMoRan has turned its assets into strong financial results.

Freeport-McMoRan anticipates 3.3 billion pounds of overall copper production, along with 0.8 million ounces of gold, and 94 million pounds of molybdenum. The company anticipates its unit costs, after the buy-products would be roughly $1.75 per pound of copper. Compared to current copper prices of roughly $2.72 per pound, that is a significant improvement.

The company has managed to improve its costs over the past quarters too. The company anticipates roughly $2.3 billion in cash flow for the last 3 quarters at $3 / pound of copper. Each $0.10 per pound in copper amounts to $265 million in cash flow, meaning the company’s actual cash flow will be roughly $1.5 for the past three quarters.

On top of this, the company plans to spend $2.5 billion in capital expenditures. Out of this $1.3 billion alone is spent on Indonesia changes and the Lone Star project. This is a significant amount of expenditures for the company’s long-term growth, and will actually result in the company earning slightly negative counting all of its different expenditures.

Despite this, as we discussed above, 2019 is a transformative year. Going forward the company should see capital expenditures remain constant or even decrease, as the company’s earnings grow.

This shows the company’s EBITDA and operating cash flow, as the company has managed to drastically decrease its costs and improve its profits. However, it’s worth nothing that prices are generally lower than they are above on the order of 10-15%. As a result I would expect that, assuming prices don’t change at all, to lead to a 20-30% decline in the company’s EBITDA / operating cash flow.

However, the company has started a respectable dividend of almost 2%. At the same time, the company has drastically paid off its debt. The company’s debt load has decreased by almost 70% since year-end 2015. That $13 paydown of the company’s debt shows the company’s strong cash flow generation abilities.

However, I expect that low copper prices will not continue forever. As can be expected, demand is expected to grow in the copper markets significantly, especially for the emerging markets. Overall demand is expected to grow from 24 million metric tonnes in 2018 to 33 million metric tonnes annually in 2040. This is especially true given that the increased popularity of electronics, which favors copper.

At the same time, the pipeline of projects is decreasing. That means that going forward, into the next decade, there is expected to be a large supply gap. That supply gap should lead to prices to grow going forward. That growth in coppers will lead to higher returns for Freeport-McMoRan and its shareholders.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has seen its stock price drop as a result of a difficult price environment, however, the company has continued to work through its “transition period”. Namely, the company is bringing new assets online, especially in its Grasberg underground assets. This has lead to a time period of lower production and higher capital expenditures.

Freeport-McMoRan should see production grow going forward. The company should, as a result, see EBITDA and cash flow grow significantly in the coming years. Assume that copper prices recover a mere 15% by 2021/2022. That’ll still result in $6 billion in annual operating cash flow, which is for a company with a current value of a mere $15 billion. That means strong returns for shareholders.

