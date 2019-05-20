Why Micron Is Likely To Face Retaliation As Trade Tensions With China Escalate

If Micron is to face a backlash in China, sales will suffer and the stock will come under more pressure.

An escalating trade war means that China will have to retaliate and Micron looks to be in the crosshairs.

Demand for DRAM and NAND is weak with plenty of supply available, which works in favor of a buyer looking to switch suppliers.

Micron is one of the biggest suppliers of DRAM and NAND, with over half of all sales coming from China.

The trade war between the U.S. and China has recently escalated and semiconductors have not responded well. One of the affected companies is Micron (MU). This is partly due to the fact that Micron sells much of its output in the China market. The table below breaks down sales by geographic region.

2016 2017 2018 China $5301M $10388M $17357M USA $1925M $2763M $3624M Taiwan $1521M $2544M $2798M Other Asia Pacific $1610M $1808M $2559M Europe $937M $1360M $2128M Japan $831M $1025M $1254M Other $274M $434M $671M $12399M $20322M $30391M

Source: Micron

Why Micron could soon be directly involved in the trade war between the U.S. and China

The latest escalation has the U.S. raising tariffs on $200B of Chinese imports from 10% to 25%. In addition, the U.S. may also put tariffs on another $300B of imports. Since China imports far less from the U.S., it cannot match tariffs dollar for dollar. If it intends to retaliate, then it will have to find another way.

One option is to restrict U.S. companies that derive significant portions of their sales from China. Micron fits that description with over half of all sales coming from China. By limiting access to the Chinese market, the Chinese government could punish the affected companies by reducing their sales and profits.

How feasible would it be for China to restrict Micron?

However, China will need to make sure that it has substitutes available that can replace Micron before it goes ahead and limits the company. Otherwise, China will deprive itself of crucial products that it needs. The last thing anyone wants to do is to hurt your own economy.

Micron is of course one of the biggest semiconductor companies when it comes to memory. It supplies both NAND and DRAM, although the latter is the bigger contributor to revenue. The table below shows how dependent Micron is on DRAM and NAND. Since Micron supplies mostly DRAM and NAND, China will have to determine if it can find a suitable replacement for these semiconductors.

2016 2017 2018 DRAM $7207M $12963M $21232M Trade NAND $4138M $6228M $7843M Non-Trade $501M $553M $554M Other $553M $578M $762M $12399M $20322M $30391M

What alternatives are there for Micron when it comes to DRAM?

There are three big suppliers of DRAM. They are Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung. The latter two are Korean companies, which presumably China will have no problem getting products from. Both Samsung and Hynix have manufacturing facilities in China. In fact, Hynix recently completed an expansion to its facility in Wuxi that increases the amount of DRAM that it can produce. The fab may eventually have a production capacity of as much as 180,000 wafers of 10nm-class DRAM per month.

Another factor to keep an eye on in the Chinese DRAM market is the presence of two companies that have expressed their intent to become manufacturers of DRAM in China. The first is known as Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co (“JHICC”). JHICC had an agreement with United Microelectronics Corporation where the two agreed to develop their own DRAM.

However, JHICC efforts came to a halt late last year when the U.S. government imposed sanctions to protect the chip designs from Micron. Complicating the issue is that a number of employees at JHICC used to work at Inotera Memories, which was taken over by Micron in 2016. With litigation pending, it’s highly unlikely JHICC will be able to supply DRAM anytime soon.

A second, less prominent company is ChangXin Memory Technologies (“CXMT”), formerly Innotron Memory. Unlike JHICC, CXMT developed their DRAM using licensed IP from the now defunct Qimonda. CXMT started trial production of DRAM last year and will likely launch volume production later this year.

What alternatives are there for Micron when it comes to NAND?

There are a lot more suppliers of NAND compared to DRAM. You have Samsung and SK Hynix besides Micron, but there’s also Intel, Toshiba and Western Digital. Samsung and Intel even have a presence in China with fabs producing NAND located in Xian and Dalian respectively. Similar to what Hynix did with DRAM, Samsung is also in the process of increasing production capacity at its NAND fab in China.

As is the case with DRAM, China has a local player that is looking to become a supplier of NAND. That company is known as Yangtze Memory Technologies (“YMTC”) and it developed its own NAND architecture called Xtacking. YMTC is currently producing 32-layer 3D-NAND and may begin volume production of 64-layer NAND by the end of 2019.

The memory market favors the buyer as of right now

Currently, demand in the memory market is relatively weak, NAND in particular. Prices have been declining for months. Such market conditions give the buyer an advantage and suppliers like Micron a disadvantage. To deal with a potential oversupply of NAND and the losses they may incur, suppliers such as Micron, Intel and Hynix have all announced that they will limit flash production and/or capacity expansion.

The DRAM market is also dealing with falling prices, but at least there are fewer suppliers to contend with. In theory, that should make it easier to bring balance to supply and demand. However, DRAM suppliers face the risk of being punished for price fixing as they have in the past. In fact, there is an ongoing investigation in China against DRAM suppliers.

Micron acknowledges problems and more may be on the horizon

Micron points to a number of risk factors in its Form 10-Q and 10-K. In particular, Micron states the following:

“In addition, some governments have provided, and may continue to provide, significant assistance, financial or otherwise, to some of our competitors or to new entrants and may intervene in support of national industries and/or competitors. In particular, we face the threat of increasing competition as a result of significant investment in the semiconductor industry by the Chinese government and various state-owned or affiliated entities that is intended to advance China's stated national policy objectives. In addition, the Chinese government may restrict us from participating in the China market or may prevent us from competing effectively with Chinese companies. Some of our competitors may use aggressive pricing to obtain market share or take business of our key customers.”

The above makes it clear that Micron itself realizes the potential problems it could face in China, especially from the government. The hypothesis that Micron could be restricted from selling its NAND and DRAM in China due to the trade war should be taken seriously.

Why Micron may be the one most likely to come under scrutiny of all the tech companies from the U.S.

The trade war has escalated with more tariffs on the way. China cannot match the U.S. in the amount of tariffs it can levy, which means it will have to retaliate in some other way. One of the options available to China is to restrict U.S. companies from selling in the Chinese market since there are so many American companies that do a lot of business in the country. Micron being one example.

In my opinion, Micron looks to be particularly vulnerable to being singled out for a number of reasons. The first is that unlike other tech companies such as Apple that have a relatively cordial relationship with China, the relationship between Micron and China can be described as less than cordial, if not frosty.

If someone doesn’t like you for whatever reason, then he or she is more likely to take it out on you. This is not to say that companies like Apple have nothing to worry about. If China has to decide between Apple and Micron as to whom to go after, then China is most likely to pick Micron first.

The second reason is that NAND and DRAM from Micron can be replaced by other suppliers. Unlike some other semiconductors that are much harder to replace, memory chips are essentially commodities. It’s relatively easy for a company to substitute a memory chip from one manufacturer with another one from a different manufacturer.

The third reason is that the supply and demand equation is currently in favor of China. The memory market is in a state where it will be much easier for a buyer to find a new supplier than it will be for a supplier to find a new buyer. In a nutshell, China is in a position that allows it to switch to other competing memory suppliers at the expense of Micron.

Expect Micron’s sales in China to come under pressure as trade tensions escalate

However, Micron is unlikely to be banned from doing business in China like what happened to Huawei. It’s more likely that the Chinese government will attempt to reduce the amount of memory coming from Micron, but not completely eliminate it. But even in the absence of any action from the Chinese government, the mere fact that the U.S. government decided to block American products from Huawei is certain to have repercussions that will affect Micron.

Other Chinese companies will look at this and ask themselves whether it’s wise to rely solely on American products in their supply chain. After all, they have no way of knowing if what happened to Huawei will also happen to them. They could be next. The lesson they will take from all the recent events is that they cannot afford to risk getting cut off and they need to be prepared and have alternatives.

If they want to do business as usual, it’s better to have memory chips from non-American suppliers instead of Micron. The consequence for Micron is that it will be confronted with weaker sales from Chinese companies as they attempt to make sure that there are no interruptions that could interfere with their ability to do business. This could happen regardless of whether the Chinese government instigates it or not.

Micron’s competitors are very likely to pick up sales in China going forward. Both Hynix and Samsung have been limiting memory output to counter falling prices due to weak demand. What this means is that these two companies could in theory ramp up output and gain market share in China as customers switch away from Micron.

It’s probably no coincidence that both Hynix and Samsung are expanding production capacity of NAND and DRAM in China. It seems that the Koreans are anticipating that Micron will face some sort of backlash and they want to be in position to reap the benefits at Micron’s expense. Micron’s loss will be their gain.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.